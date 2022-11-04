Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
5 of the Best Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest
It’s definitely starting to get a colder here in the Treasure Valley, and that’s making some of our Idaho hot springs sound even more appealing. We recently shared some of the best ways to truly unplug and relax in Idaho, and going to hot springs was on the list! We often carry more stress than we need to and going to relax in some hot springs is always one of the best ways to kick back, get your dose of Idaho’s beautiful nature, and alleviate stress and take it easy.
Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip
When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
Have a Fourth Grader? You Get a Free Christmas Tree in Idaho This Year!
When it comes to the family Christmas tree is your family Team Real Tree or Team Fake Tree? If you're #TeamRealTree all the way and happen to have a fourth grader, your tree could be free this year!. What's interesting about #TeamRealTree is that it has its own subdivisions. There...
15 Gift Cards That People in Boise Actually Want to Receive This Christmas
In 2019, Intuit's MintLife surveyed Americans to figure out exactly what people hope to receive for Christmas. The results were pretty interesting!. According to Mint, 61% of Americans rather receive cash or a gift card than a traditional present during the holidays. Not many of those folks speak up and tell the people shopping for them that, because well...it sounds selfish, even though it's not.
It’s Almost Time For One Of Idaho’s Best Christmas Light Displays
It has become one of the Treasure Valley's favorite Christmas events. One that the entire state looks forward to every year. Caldwell's Winter Wonderland returns for 2022, beginning with its annual Opening Weekend Event happening November 18th through the 20th from 6-9pm. Over one million lights fill Indian Creek Plaza...
Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]
You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
Make Date Night Extra Special At These Boise Restaurants
Since my wife and I started dating, date nights were something that became a priority for us. Our date nights are a little easier to have than most, and that's because we don't have children. Each week we do try to get out and have some real one-on-one time with no distractions.
Some of These Competitive Boise Open Houses Did Not Disappoint
As my wife and I became familiar with Boise/Treasure Valley we found ourselves going to some open houses on Saturday and Sunday. Based on our experiences living here since the first weekend of September, we like the Historic Hyde Park area and Garden City. This weekend we spread our wings...
The Best Sweet Potato Pie in Idaho is at Walmart
I don't always eat pie baked by a legendary R&B diva, but when I do, it's Patti LaBelle's. 2015 was a banner year for Patti and my family. Her dreamy sweet potato pies had moved into Walmart's bakery at the same time my family and I had moved into our home in Star.
Great Christmas Gift Idea as ‘Frozen’ Comes to Boise
Christmas will be here before you know it, and it is time to start thinking about Christmas ideas for your significant other, or perhaps your children. While toys are nice for the kids, and jewelry, clothes, and money are nice for your partner, there are always other more creative options that may surprise them if you choose to go this route. Taking your children and partner to see a musical or play is a nice gift, and there is one coming to Boise that many families will be wanting to see, which will make for a great Christmas gift for all ages.
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
Idaho’s #1 Sushi Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Sushi, anyone? Boise is home to a number of amazing restaurants, and among those are some out-of-this-world sushi restaurants. A recent article from Stacker shares the highest-rated sushi restaurants in the Boise area according to Tripadviser, and I was immediately curious to find out who was ranked #1 for Idaho.
Best BBQ in the Boise Area
We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
12 Great Seasonal Jobs to Get You Through the Holiday Season
When you can afford them, the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year. But when you're broke as a joke? Not so much, friend. Listen, we've been there. Actually, some of us on staff are there right now, wondering why we didn't #MarryRich. Before we begin to factor...
Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing
When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
Boise Street Sign Typo Leaves Residents Scratching Their Heads
Unless you're driving from Boise to Nampa on Interstate 84, there really isn't year long construction across the Treasure Valley. Don't even get us started on Interstate 84. Often times, however, there are little street projects here and there on heavy traffic intersections. Or, with the immense growth that the Treasure Valley is seeing, you will often see roads being torn up to expand underground infrastructure for new buildings.
5 Outrageously Expensive Idaho Homes You Could Buy When You Win the Powerball
We know that if you win the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on November 5, you’ll do something responsible with the money. Pay off your debt. Save for your kids’ college fund. But sometimes, it’s fun to dream about spending that money on something really over the top, right? Personally, we always wanted to build a backyard roller coaster (thanks Sweet Valley Kids books) but that’s a little difficult to do when your current residence is a three-bedroom apartment with no yard, so finding a dream home with acreage to work with would be priority #1!
Former NFL Great’s $7 Million Star, Idaho Mansion Could Be Yours
Let's not bury the lead on this one true believer. A home in Star has just gone on the market for seven million dollars. The house is priced at just under seven million at $6,995,00. What makes this home so unique? It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is 8,577 sqft. The house has been called an experience, and you'll understand why once you see the photos.
Heartwarming Photos of Idaho Soldiers Returning From Deployment
After being away from home for a year, Idaho Army National Guard soldiers returned home to a warm welcome despite the chilly temperatures. Nearly 100 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team soldiers arrived home in Boise and were greeted by community members and their families. The soldiers had been deployed to support Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia.
Idaho’s Surprising Place in the History of Starbucks’ Famous Holiday Cups
Call us, naive but we didn’t realize just how long Starbucks has been famous for its holiday cups!. To quote Taylor Swift, “Hi. It’s me, I’m the problem. It’s me.” It wasn’t our choice, but we were born and raised in a different part of the country where Dunkin’ Donuts reigns supreme over Starbucks. After graduating college, leaving the cruddy town we grew up in and starting our adult lives in Boise, our Starbucks intake increased greatly.
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0