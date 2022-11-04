ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

5 of the Best Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest

It’s definitely starting to get a colder here in the Treasure Valley, and that’s making some of our Idaho hot springs sound even more appealing. We recently shared some of the best ways to truly unplug and relax in Idaho, and going to hot springs was on the list! We often carry more stress than we need to and going to relax in some hot springs is always one of the best ways to kick back, get your dose of Idaho’s beautiful nature, and alleviate stress and take it easy.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

15 Gift Cards That People in Boise Actually Want to Receive This Christmas

In 2019, Intuit's MintLife surveyed Americans to figure out exactly what people hope to receive for Christmas. The results were pretty interesting!. According to Mint, 61% of Americans rather receive cash or a gift card than a traditional present during the holidays. Not many of those folks speak up and tell the people shopping for them that, because well...it sounds selfish, even though it's not.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

It’s Almost Time For One Of Idaho’s Best Christmas Light Displays

It has become one of the Treasure Valley's favorite Christmas events. One that the entire state looks forward to every year. Caldwell's Winter Wonderland returns for 2022, beginning with its annual Opening Weekend Event happening November 18th through the 20th from 6-9pm. Over one million lights fill Indian Creek Plaza...
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]

You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Is One Of The Best Places To Go For Thanksgiving

Are we skipping Thanksgiving this year? I feel like everyone has gone straight from Halloween to Christmas and that Thanksgiving is a holiday that we just don't care about anymore. Thanksgiving is a great opportunity for the family to come together enjoy great food and reflect on things we are grateful for.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time

We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Great Christmas Gift Idea as ‘Frozen’ Comes to Boise

Christmas will be here before you know it, and it is time to start thinking about Christmas ideas for your significant other, or perhaps your children. While toys are nice for the kids, and jewelry, clothes, and money are nice for your partner, there are always other more creative options that may surprise them if you choose to go this route. Taking your children and partner to see a musical or play is a nice gift, and there is one coming to Boise that many families will be wanting to see, which will make for a great Christmas gift for all ages.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Best Sweet Potato Pie in Idaho is at Walmart

I don't always eat pie baked by a legendary R&B diva, but when I do, it's Patti LaBelle's. 2015 was a banner year for Patti and my family. Her dreamy sweet potato pies had moved into Walmart's bakery at the same time my family and I had moved into our home in Star.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s #1 Sushi Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)

Sushi, anyone? Boise is home to a number of amazing restaurants, and among those are some out-of-this-world sushi restaurants. A recent article from Stacker shares the highest-rated sushi restaurants in the Boise area according to Tripadviser, and I was immediately curious to find out who was ranked #1 for Idaho.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Best BBQ in the Boise Area

We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing

When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

5 Outrageously Expensive Idaho Homes You Could Buy When You Win the Powerball

We know that if you win the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on November 5, you’ll do something responsible with the money. Pay off your debt. Save for your kids’ college fund. But sometimes, it’s fun to dream about spending that money on something really over the top, right? Personally, we always wanted to build a backyard roller coaster (thanks Sweet Valley Kids books) but that’s a little difficult to do when your current residence is a three-bedroom apartment with no yard, so finding a dream home with acreage to work with would be priority #1!
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise Street Sign Typo Leaves Residents Scratching Their Heads

Unless you're driving from Boise to Nampa on Interstate 84, there really isn't year long construction across the Treasure Valley. Don't even get us started on Interstate 84. Often times, however, there are little street projects here and there on heavy traffic intersections. Or, with the immense growth that the Treasure Valley is seeing, you will often see roads being torn up to expand underground infrastructure for new buildings.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Where to Get the Best Breakfasts in Boise

Boise is home to some incredible restaurants. From unique décor to decadent dishes to classic favorites. Here are the top 5 Boise Breakfast or Brunch places that are currently topping Google Reviews from local Idahoans. There was no perfect 5 star but here are the top ranked with info from the restaurant and a couple of real recent google reviews.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Former NFL Great’s $7 Million Star, Idaho Mansion Could Be Yours

Let's not bury the lead on this one true believer. A home in Star has just gone on the market for seven million dollars. The house is priced at just under seven million at $6,995,00. What makes this home so unique? It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is 8,577 sqft. The house has been called an experience, and you'll understand why once you see the photos.
STAR, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy