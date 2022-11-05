Read full article on original website
wmucsports.net
Maryland volleyball defeats Iowa for second time this season
Maryland volleyball gets their fourteenth win of the year, defeating Iowa in four sets. The Terps returned home after 1-2 on their road trip that featured battles against Iowa, Nebraska, and Penn State. The Terps’ lone win came against the Iowa Hawkeyes. In the prior matchup, the Terps won...
wmucsports.net
No. 2 seed Maryland field hockey struggles offensively, falling to No. 3 seed Northwestern, 2-1 in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
No. 3 seed Northwestern (17-3) dominated No. 2 seed Maryland field hockey (17-3) in the first half, earning their seventh straight win. The Wildcats jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first 25 minutes, and the Terps could not complete the comeback falling to Northwestern, 2-1, in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals.
testudotimes.com
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s road loss to Wisconsin
Maryland football had a weak performance in its game at Wisconsin Saturday, falling 23-10. Despite the relatively competitive final score, the Badgers controlled the flow of the game and were comfortably ahead for most all of the second half. The Terps moved to 6-3 on the season, the Badgers 5-4.
Georgetown Voice
Brandon Murray is bringing the grind—and the style—back to the District
If you spot Brandon Murray on campus in his sweatpants, be sure to keep your distance. Murray, the sophomore transfer from Louisiana State University (LSU) who looks to be the Hoya’s primary scoring option this coming season, likes to stay put-together in all aspects of his daily life. This goes for his performance on the court as well as his appearance off of it.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football drops uniforms for showdown with Maryland
Wisconsin unveiled the uniforms the team will sport in Week 10 against Maryland. The Badgers will be wearing red jerseys and red pants. The uniforms are topped off by the traditional white helmet with red Wisconsin ‘W’. The red jerseys have white numbers and names. The Badgers have...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
Maryland voters turn out for the last day of early voting
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Early voting in Maryland wrapped up Thursday evening, and hundreds of voters turned up at the polls across Prince George’s County. Election officials said the turnout within the past 7 days was low, but that was mainly due to the various voting options Maryland offers. Many people showed up […]
Bay Net
$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince George's County, Maryland
Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting that took place inside a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 4, 2022. Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince …. Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting...
dcnewsnow.com
Accused Shoplifter and Security Guard Die in Exchange of Gunfire Inside Maryland Grocery Store
The Prince George's County Police Department said a woman tried to steal something from Giant in Oxon Hill, Md. and that she pulled a gun out and shot at a security guard at the supermarket. The guard shot back. He and she died. Accused Shoplifter and Security Guard Die in...
Educators 'physically and emotionally tired' as false school shooting calls surge
In August 2012, a sophomore student disassembled a shotgun at home, brought it to school in his backpack, reassembled it in the bathroom at lunch, and opened fire, injuring a classmate in the cafeteria. It was the first day at school at Perry Hall High School in Baltimore County, Maryland.
One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police
The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
Howard University Announces Record $122M in Annual Research Funding; Creating New Opportunities for Students, Faculty
In 2018, Howard University announced a goal of raising $100 million in grants and contracts for research by 2024. Recently, Howard surpassed that goal two years early by raising $122 million in Fiscal Year 2022, a record sum for any Historically Black College or University (HBCU), according to a press release.
'They’re not criminals': Roca Baltimore expanding into Essex
Baltimore County is partnering with Roca Baltimore to bring a youth violence prevention program to Essex.
Reward Offered In Connection To Fatal Parking Lot Stabbing At Maryland Shopping Center
Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward in connection to a fatal stabbing in parking lot of a shopping center in Oxon Hill, authorities say. Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, was fatally stabbed the shopping center parking lot in the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore attorney calls adjusted pension decision 'premature and unethical'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Council is poised to vote on a measure Monday that would speed up their pension eligibility from 12 years to eight years, if ballot measure Question K is passed by voters. The Question K measure would establish a two-term limit for mayor, council...
Maryland Transportation Authority police investigate shooting in Baltimore City
Maryland Transportation Authority police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday evening in Baltimore City
Prince George’s County residents and leaders discuss solutions to rent hikes
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County residents are fed up with increasing rent prices. During a meeting on Saturday, tenants in Laurel and city council members sat down to discuss solutions. Kia Jefferson has lived in her Laurel apartment for more than 20 years. “I would love to be a homeowner. I […]
