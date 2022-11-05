ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmucsports.net

Maryland volleyball defeats Iowa for second time this season

Maryland volleyball gets their fourteenth win of the year, defeating Iowa in four sets. The Terps returned home after 1-2 on their road trip that featured battles against Iowa, Nebraska, and Penn State. The Terps’ lone win came against the Iowa Hawkeyes. In the prior matchup, the Terps won...
IOWA CITY, IA
wmucsports.net

No. 2 seed Maryland field hockey struggles offensively, falling to No. 3 seed Northwestern, 2-1 in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

No. 3 seed Northwestern (17-3) dominated No. 2 seed Maryland field hockey (17-3) in the first half, earning their seventh straight win. The Wildcats jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first 25 minutes, and the Terps could not complete the comeback falling to Northwestern, 2-1, in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Three takeaways from Maryland football’s road loss to Wisconsin

Maryland football had a weak performance in its game at Wisconsin Saturday, falling 23-10. Despite the relatively competitive final score, the Badgers controlled the flow of the game and were comfortably ahead for most all of the second half. The Terps moved to 6-3 on the season, the Badgers 5-4.
MADISON, WI
Georgetown Voice

Brandon Murray is bringing the grind—and the style—back to the District

If you spot Brandon Murray on campus in his sweatpants, be sure to keep your distance. Murray, the sophomore transfer from Louisiana State University (LSU) who looks to be the Hoya’s primary scoring option this coming season, likes to stay put-together in all aspects of his daily life. This goes for his performance on the court as well as his appearance off of it.
WASHINGTON, DC
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin football drops uniforms for showdown with Maryland

Wisconsin unveiled the uniforms the team will sport in Week 10 against Maryland. The Badgers will be wearing red jerseys and red pants. The uniforms are topped off by the traditional white helmet with red Wisconsin ‘W’. The red jerseys have white numbers and names. The Badgers have...
MADISON, WI
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Maryland voters turn out for the last day of early voting

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Early voting in Maryland wrapped up Thursday evening, and hundreds of voters turned up at the polls across Prince George’s County. Election officials said the turnout within the past 7 days was low, but that was mainly due to the various voting options Maryland offers. Many people showed up […]
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Daily Voice

One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police

The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
BELTSVILLE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy