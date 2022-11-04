ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The two top House Republicans who are poised to take power at the Oversight and Judiciary Committees are planning a public update on their Hunter Biden investigative efforts.

Expect to hear more when lawmakers return, the week of Nov. 14. Coming up soon: House Republicans are planning to hold a press conference a week after the midterms to share an update on the status of their investigation into Hunter Biden. A new chapter: At the presser, Reps. James...
MICHIGAN STATE
WAVY News 10

Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans

U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. “If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be...
The Associated Press

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp claimed victory Tuesday after Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams conceded to the incumbent in a rematch of their 2018 race. “Well, it looks like the reports of my political death have been greatly exaggerated,” Kemp told supporters in a sometimes-defiant victory speech after two years of trouble had threatened to snuff out his reelection bid. Kemp argued in his victory speech that his campaign, which saw him use the power of his office to shower tax cuts and cash on voters while attacking Abrams for being insufficiently supportive of police, was a recipe for Republican success in Georgia. Democrats believed that an increasing share of nonwhite voters would put them on the path to victory in the state. “This election proves that when Republicans stay focused on real world solutions that put hard-working people first, we can win now, but also in the future, y’all.” Kemp said.
GEORGIA STATE
WDIO-TV

GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia. Cheney,...
VIRGINIA STATE
CoinDesk

Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate

Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away from some of the more extreme positions he took during the GOP primary. Republicans held Senate seats in...
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

How Do Renters Feel About The Midterm Elections? Survey

Los Altos, CA (November 2022) – A new survey of 300+ active U.S. renters shows they are highly engaged in the 2022 midterm elections. The survey – which was completed by Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country with 13+ million verified listings – asked questions around renters’ perception of the midterm election coming up Tuesday, November 8. It found that an impressive 75 percent of respondents said they plan to vote.
ValueWalk

How Stupid Are The MAGA Voters?

Last Friday ValueWalk published my article entitled, The Third and Fourth Rails of American Politics, outlining Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott’s plan to decimate Social Security and Medicare. But that’s just part of the overall plan of ex-president Donald Trump and his Congressional Republican minions to make the rich...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy