Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
With control of both the House and the Senate at stake, here's a breakdown of numbers so far.
If Republicans Win The Majority In Congress, Biden's Agenda Is In Jeopardy
President Biden's options would be limited on a variety of topics, including abortion, taxes, racism, and judges, as Republicans have vowed to undo many of his legislative victories.
The two top House Republicans who are poised to take power at the Oversight and Judiciary Committees are planning a public update on their Hunter Biden investigative efforts.
Expect to hear more when lawmakers return, the week of Nov. 14. Coming up soon: House Republicans are planning to hold a press conference a week after the midterms to share an update on the status of their investigation into Hunter Biden. A new chapter: At the presser, Reps. James...
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
More Republicans say DeSantis should have influence over party than Trump: Poll
More Republicans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence over the party compared to former President Donald Trump, highlighting a seeming shift in loyalty ahead of the 2024 presidential election. About 72% of Republican voters say DeSantis should have a great deal or...
Midterms scenarios: will Republicans take the Senate and the House?
A handful of general scenarios could play out on Tuesday, each having huge significance for Biden and Donald Trump
Conservative Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says Republican Leaders' Election Denialism was "Always a Lie"
Prominent Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw (Texas) recently pointed out that Republican politicians who claimed that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from Donald Trump, were lying all along:. Members of Congress who contested the 2020 election results admitted behind closed doors that they know their cause is false, U.S. Rep....
Midterm elections 2022: White suburban women swing REPUBLICAN by 15 points, new poll shows
White suburban women are running toward the Republican Party in droves with less than a week to go until the midterm elections, a new analysis suggested on Wednesday. The voting bloc makes up roughly 20 percent of the electorate and was critical to Democrats' 'blue wave' of Congressional victories in 2018.
Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans
U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. “If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp claimed victory Tuesday after Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams conceded to the incumbent in a rematch of their 2018 race. “Well, it looks like the reports of my political death have been greatly exaggerated,” Kemp told supporters in a sometimes-defiant victory speech after two years of trouble had threatened to snuff out his reelection bid. Kemp argued in his victory speech that his campaign, which saw him use the power of his office to shower tax cuts and cash on voters while attacking Abrams for being insufficiently supportive of police, was a recipe for Republican success in Georgia. Democrats believed that an increasing share of nonwhite voters would put them on the path to victory in the state. “This election proves that when Republicans stay focused on real world solutions that put hard-working people first, we can win now, but also in the future, y’all.” Kemp said.
GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia. Cheney,...
Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate
Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
2022 election live updates: The House remains too close to call, a sign that the 'red wave' the GOP hoped for hasn't arrived yet
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP to Hold Senate With Two Weeks to Midterm
Election forecasters say that Democrats and Republicans are in a close race for control of the Senate ahead of the midterms. However, some analysts believe Democrats have an edge and are likely to maintain control of the upper chamber after this year's election. FiveThirtyEight predicts that Democrats have a 55...
GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away from some of the more extreme positions he took during the GOP primary. Republicans held Senate seats in...
Ted Budd, Cheri Beasley race for US Senate could determine who controls Congress
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the 2022 midterm election less than a week away, the race for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat between Republican Rep. Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley is among the most contentious in the whole country. The race is to fill the seat that will be...
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wins second term in Georgia over Democrat Stacey Abrams
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia's incumbent governor, clinches win over Democrat Stacey Abrams.
How Do Renters Feel About The Midterm Elections? Survey
Los Altos, CA (November 2022) – A new survey of 300+ active U.S. renters shows they are highly engaged in the 2022 midterm elections. The survey – which was completed by Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country with 13+ million verified listings – asked questions around renters’ perception of the midterm election coming up Tuesday, November 8. It found that an impressive 75 percent of respondents said they plan to vote.
How Stupid Are The MAGA Voters?
Last Friday ValueWalk published my article entitled, The Third and Fourth Rails of American Politics, outlining Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott’s plan to decimate Social Security and Medicare. But that’s just part of the overall plan of ex-president Donald Trump and his Congressional Republican minions to make the rich...
