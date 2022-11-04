Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December
A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
KETV.com
MECA announces ticket sales for Terence 'Bud' Crawford's Omaha fight
OMAHA, Neb. — In October, boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford announced his next fight will be in his hometown of Omaha. MECA has announced that tickets for the fight will go on sale Monday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. Crawford's fight will take place on Dec. 10, and will also...
etxview.com
Lincoln's Mill to open first Omaha coffee shop
The Mill Coffee & Tea is expanding outside Lincoln for the first time and also adding a new feature. The Lincoln-based company has announced plans for a location in a newly renovated 1920s Art Deco building at 31st and Leavenworth streets in midtown Omaha. The coffee shop, which is slated to open next month, also will be the first Mill with a drive-thru.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
WOWT
Omaha L Street ramp to US-75 North to temporarily close
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A highway ramp will be closed for 10 days. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, starting Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m., until Nov. 17, the L Street ramp to Highway 75 northbound will be closed. The closure is for asphalt overlay work.
Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo postponed
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release, Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo has been postponed due to weather.
News Channel Nebraska
One in hospital after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
'Annie' tour will feature Nebraska natives, focus on local pet adoptions
Harrison Drake and Carly Ann Moore are from Lincoln and are part of the cast of Annie. The production is working with the Nebraska Humane Society to increase pet adoptions.
WOWT
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
KETV.com
State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
WOWT
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
WOWT
North 180th street in Elkhorn reopens after years of construction
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for drivers, a link that unites part of west Omaha is back open after years of construction. “It’s going to be great for so many people,” Carmichael said. It was part of a bigger project that widened 180th, turning it into a...
Scooter's Coffee relocates headquarters to northwest Omaha
Scooter’s Coffee announced Thursday that it has relocated its Omaha headquarters with the goal of enhancing collaboration and innovation.
3 News Now
Latest Update from 3 News Now | November 5 | 9 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Saturday evening, November 5, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
3 News Now
Hawkins opens 180th Street Phase 2 ahead of schedule
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release from Hawkins Construction Company announced it opened phase 2 of Douglas County's 180th Street project to traffic on Friday. Hawkins Construction Company opened phase 2 of Douglas County’s 180th Street project to traffic on Friday, Nov. 4 — two months ahead of schedule. This last leg of the project, between Blondo Street and West Maple Road, completes a four-lane link between West Dodge Road and West Maple Road.
WOWT
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln radio station plans more fan interaction after downtown move
A Lincoln radio station is set to take over a high-profile location. From its new home on the northwest corner of 11th and O streets — on the ground floor of the building formerly occupied by Lincoln Electric System — The Ticket (93.7 FM) will invite listener interaction, with live studio broadcasts visible from the street and a cafe option for people to come have a drink and hang out.
KETV.com
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
