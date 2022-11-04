Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Famous Forum ‘WallStreetBets': Idaho Housing Market is Collapsing
Does the phrase "Wall Street Bets" ring a bell? If you're a reddit user, you will know all about the forum whether you use it or not. If you're just a general consumer of news--you may remember the drama that once stemmed from it. Better known as "r/wallstreetbets", the popular...
Ideal Option: for Idahoans struggling with addiction issues
BOISE, Idaho — Now six years sober, Pebbles Willis helps others reclaim their lives. “I had a drug and alcohol counselor that did everything by the book, he never had life experience,” she said. “So, it was really hard to connect with that person.”. Willis uses her...
The Best Boise Destinations For The Holidays
The holidays are right around the corner and the excitement of welcoming family in from out of town is flowing throughout the Treasure Valley. While we might not exactly be excited at the thought of an influx of people coming into Idaho, for the sake of the holidays, we'll allow it!
Idaho elections being closely watched
Today is election day and in Idaho there are many issues oh the ballot being closely watched. John Webb is in Boise with what to expect.
Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip
When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
McGeachin facing possible penalties for using taxpayer funds for electioneering
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the...
5 of the Best Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest
It’s definitely starting to get a colder here in the Treasure Valley, and that’s making some of our Idaho hot springs sound even more appealing. We recently shared some of the best ways to truly unplug and relax in Idaho, and going to hot springs was on the list! We often carry more stress than we need to and going to relax in some hot springs is always one of the best ways to kick back, get your dose of Idaho’s beautiful nature, and alleviate stress and take it easy.
Hamilton Zanze Completes Disposition of 171-Unit Selway Apartment Community Located in Meridian Submarket of Boise, Idaho
BOISE, ID - San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze announced the sale of Selway Apartments in Meridian, Idaho. The firm purchased the property. The sale of Selway Apartments represents the firm's ninth disposition of 2022. "Selway was right down the fairway for Hamilton Zanze. Its size, vintage, and...
Have a Fourth Grader? You Get a Free Christmas Tree in Idaho This Year!
When it comes to the family Christmas tree is your family Team Real Tree or Team Fake Tree? If you're #TeamRealTree all the way and happen to have a fourth grader, your tree could be free this year!. What's interesting about #TeamRealTree is that it has its own subdivisions. There...
Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session
The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta
MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
15 Gift Cards That People in Boise Actually Want to Receive This Christmas
In 2019, Intuit's MintLife surveyed Americans to figure out exactly what people hope to receive for Christmas. The results were pretty interesting!. According to Mint, 61% of Americans rather receive cash or a gift card than a traditional present during the holidays. Not many of those folks speak up and tell the people shopping for them that, because well...it sounds selfish, even though it's not.
Boise's elderly homeless population struggles to find shelter
Older folks who can’t find a place to live and adults who can’t take care of themselves are living on the street in Boise. And they are at serious risk of harm or even death. That’s the scary conclusion of some disturbing reporting from Margaret Carmel, a reporter...
It’s Almost Time For One Of Idaho’s Best Christmas Light Displays
It has become one of the Treasure Valley's favorite Christmas events. One that the entire state looks forward to every year. Caldwell's Winter Wonderland returns for 2022, beginning with its annual Opening Weekend Event happening November 18th through the 20th from 6-9pm. Over one million lights fill Indian Creek Plaza...
Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]
You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
After dog disappears from Idaho yard, Fish and Game officials issue warning about wildlife
The following is a news release and photos from Idaho Fish and Game. Last month, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their backyard by a wild animal the prior morning.
On Election Day, these federal officers in Idaho protect the right to vote
Election integrity isn’t something that the men and women at the U.S. Department of Justice offices in Idaho take lightly. In fact, it’s a pillar in its very creation. “The Department itself was founded after Reconstruction to protect and empower African-Americans to use their right to vote,” said Josh Hurwit, the 32nd presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho. “And so that's just a core part of our mission that applies to all Americans. And we hope to have a really successful and peaceful Election Day.”
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
Three Brothers LLC – Nampa Explains the Benefits of Siding Installation or Replacement
Nampa, ID – In a website post, Three Brothers LLC – Nampa explained the benefits of siding installation or replacement in a home. The Nampa siding contractor mentioned that siding installation improves the home’s exterior appeal. New siding transforms the aesthetic of the house. Some siding materials and designs, like vinyl siding, will give a home an attractive look. Replacing old siding with a new one is a smart way to give a home a refreshed look.
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
