ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

The Best Boise Destinations For The Holidays

The holidays are right around the corner and the excitement of welcoming family in from out of town is flowing throughout the Treasure Valley. While we might not exactly be excited at the thought of an influx of people coming into Idaho, for the sake of the holidays, we'll allow it!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip

When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

5 of the Best Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest

It’s definitely starting to get a colder here in the Treasure Valley, and that’s making some of our Idaho hot springs sound even more appealing. We recently shared some of the best ways to truly unplug and relax in Idaho, and going to hot springs was on the list! We often carry more stress than we need to and going to relax in some hot springs is always one of the best ways to kick back, get your dose of Idaho’s beautiful nature, and alleviate stress and take it easy.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session

The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.   The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta

MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
MALTA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

15 Gift Cards That People in Boise Actually Want to Receive This Christmas

In 2019, Intuit's MintLife surveyed Americans to figure out exactly what people hope to receive for Christmas. The results were pretty interesting!. According to Mint, 61% of Americans rather receive cash or a gift card than a traditional present during the holidays. Not many of those folks speak up and tell the people shopping for them that, because well...it sounds selfish, even though it's not.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise's elderly homeless population struggles to find shelter

Older folks who can’t find a place to live and adults who can’t take care of themselves are living on the street in Boise. And they are at serious risk of harm or even death. That’s the scary conclusion of some disturbing reporting from Margaret Carmel, a reporter...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]

You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

On Election Day, these federal officers in Idaho protect the right to vote

Election integrity isn’t something that the men and women at the U.S. Department of Justice offices in Idaho take lightly. In fact, it’s a pillar in its very creation. “The Department itself was founded after Reconstruction to protect and empower African-Americans to use their right to vote,” said Josh Hurwit, the 32nd presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho. “And so that's just a core part of our mission that applies to all Americans. And we hope to have a really successful and peaceful Election Day.”
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time

We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
IDAHO STATE
getnews.info

Three Brothers LLC – Nampa Explains the Benefits of Siding Installation or Replacement

Nampa, ID – In a website post, Three Brothers LLC – Nampa explained the benefits of siding installation or replacement in a home. The Nampa siding contractor mentioned that siding installation improves the home’s exterior appeal. New siding transforms the aesthetic of the house. Some siding materials and designs, like vinyl siding, will give a home an attractive look. Replacing old siding with a new one is a smart way to give a home a refreshed look.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy