ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Did Hendrick Motorsports cost themselves a title?

Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to appeal William Byron’s penalty could still pay off in a roundabout way. But it could also cost them a NASCAR Cup Series championship. Had it not been for Hendrick Motorsports’ appeal of the 25-point penalty issued to William Byron for exacting revenge on Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in the round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway, Byron would not have advanced to the round of 8 of the playoffs for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Joey Logano winning Cup Series championship

Joey Logano is back on top of the NASCAR racing world. Logano dominated the final race of the season to become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion over Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott. While the race was largely dominated by Logano, all four drivers were up toward the...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Xfinity champion Ty Gibbs to miss NASCAR Cup finale due to family emergency

Ty Gibbs won’t race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix due to a family emergency. Gibbs, 20, won the second-tier Xfinity Series title on Saturday while driving for his grandfather’s Joe Gibbs Racing team. He’s been driving in the Cup Series as a substitute for Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing as Busch has missed the second half of the season because of a concussion he suffered at Pocono this summer.
PHOENIX, AZ
Autoweek.com

Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49

Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Racing News

Phoenix Race Results: November 5, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR race results from the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Tonight, the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season comes to a close in Phoenix, Arizona. View 2022 Phoenix race results from the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship below. Phoenix Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac | Qual...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy