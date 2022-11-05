Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to appeal William Byron’s penalty could still pay off in a roundabout way. But it could also cost them a NASCAR Cup Series championship. Had it not been for Hendrick Motorsports’ appeal of the 25-point penalty issued to William Byron for exacting revenge on Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in the round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway, Byron would not have advanced to the round of 8 of the playoffs for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

2 DAYS AGO