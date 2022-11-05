Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Versailles tops Summit for 1st reg. title since ’18
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – In Versailles volleyball’s 6th straight regional championship appearance in Div. 3, the Tigers swept Cincinnati Summit Country Day in three straight sets to capture the program’s first regional title since 2018 on Saturday. The Tigers won by scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-11. Versailles advances to the Div. 3 state semifinals […]
Versailles pours it on West Alexandria Twin Valley South
Versailles' offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate West Alexandria Twin Valley South 58-7 at Versailles High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Versailles opened with a 27-0 advantage over West Alexandria Twin Valley South through the first quarter.
Cincinnati Moeller hustles by Springboro
Cincinnati Moeller called "game" in the waning moments of a 3-1 defeat of Springboro at Cincinnati Moeller High on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Cincinnati Moeller drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springboro after the first half.
Ansonia shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Springfield Catholic Central
It didn't look good early, but Ansonia wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 46-6 decision over Springfield Catholic Central on Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Springfield Catholic Central started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over...
Steubenville blanks Columbus Bishop Hartley
Steubenville's impenetrable defense prompted a 31-0 blanking of Columbus Bishop Hartley in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Steubenville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Bishop Hartley after the first quarter.
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
Dominant defense: Cincinnati Wyoming stifles Springfield Shawnee
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cincinnati Wyoming followed in snuffing Springfield Shawnee's offense 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football. Cincinnati Wyoming opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Shawnee through the first quarter.
Maria Stein Marion Local blanks West Liberty-Salem in shutout performance
Maria Stein Marion Local's defense was a brick wall that stopped West Liberty-Salem cold, resulting in a 56-0 victory in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Maria Stein Marion Local stormed in front of West Liberty-Salem 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Denied: Cincinnati McNicholas blunts Eaton on scoreboard
A vice-like defensive effort helped Cincinnati McNicholas squeeze Eaton 24-0 in a shutout performance at Eaton High on November 4 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Cincinnati McNicholas a 7-0 lead over Eaton.
Centerville tops Marysville 42-21 in postseason play
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – After holding just a three-point lead at the end of the third quarter, Centerville surged to a 42-21 victory over Marysville in the Div. 1 playoffs on Friday. Centerville is set to face GWOC rival Springfield in the regional semifinal next Friday night at 7 p.m.
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
Germantown Valley View hits passing gear early to lap Blanchester
Germantown Valley View zipped to a quick start to key a 49-16 win over Blanchester during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 21-0 lead over Blanchester.
Jackson delivers smashing punch to stump Granville
The force was strong for Jackson as it pierced Granville during Friday's 41-7 thumping in Ohio high school football on November 4. Jackson darted in front of Granville 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
Springfield blanks Fairmont, advances to reg. semis
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – After a defensive battle in the first half that saw just one touchdown, Springfield heated up in the second half as the Wildcats shut out GWOC rival Fairmont 21-0 in the second round of the Div. 1 postseason on Friday night. Up next, Springfield will meet another conference opponent in the […]
Climbing out of a hole: Coldwater overcomes Huron
After getting off to a slow start, Coldwater found its fuel late to propel past Huron in a 14-3 victory during this Ohio football game. Huron started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Coldwater at the end of the first quarter.
Defensive dominance: West Portsmouth Portsmouth West stymies Gahanna Columbus Academy
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. West Portsmouth West proved that in blanking Gahanna Columbus Academy 21-0 during this Ohio football game. West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gahanna Columbus Academy through the first quarter.
Gooseggs: Upper Arlington hands Westerville Central a shutout
Upper Arlington sent Westerville Central home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 31-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Westerville Central played in a 42-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
Cincinnati Anderson rides the comeback trail to dust Morrow Little Miami
Cincinnati Anderson stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 34-20 win over Morrow Little Miami in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Morrow Little Miami authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Cincinnati Anderson at the end of the first quarter.
Never a doubt: West Milton Milton-Union breezes past Camden Preble Shawnee
West Milton Milton-Union's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Camden Preble Shawnee 42-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. West Milton Milton-Union darted in front of Camden Preble Shawnee 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
New Albany triggers avalanche over Hilliard Davidson
New Albany put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Hilliard Davidson for a 38-7 victory at New Albany High on November 4 in Ohio football action. New Albany breathed fire in front of Hilliard Davidson 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
