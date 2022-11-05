ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Versailles tops Summit for 1st reg. title since ’18

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – In Versailles volleyball’s 6th straight regional championship appearance in Div. 3, the Tigers swept Cincinnati Summit Country Day in three straight sets to capture the program’s first regional title since 2018 on Saturday. The Tigers won by scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-11. Versailles advances to the Div. 3 state semifinals […]
VERSAILLES, OH
richlandsource.com

Versailles pours it on West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Versailles' offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate West Alexandria Twin Valley South 58-7 at Versailles High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Versailles opened with a 27-0 advantage over West Alexandria Twin Valley South through the first quarter.
VERSAILLES, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Moeller hustles by Springboro

Cincinnati Moeller called "game" in the waning moments of a 3-1 defeat of Springboro at Cincinnati Moeller High on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Cincinnati Moeller drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springboro after the first half.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Ansonia shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Springfield Catholic Central

It didn't look good early, but Ansonia wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 46-6 decision over Springfield Catholic Central on Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Springfield Catholic Central started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over...
ANSONIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Steubenville blanks Columbus Bishop Hartley

Steubenville's impenetrable defense prompted a 31-0 blanking of Columbus Bishop Hartley in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Steubenville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Bishop Hartley after the first quarter.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern

Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
WDTN

Centerville tops Marysville 42-21 in postseason play

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – After holding just a three-point lead at the end of the third quarter, Centerville surged to a 42-21 victory over Marysville in the Div. 1 playoffs on Friday. Centerville is set to face GWOC rival Springfield in the regional semifinal next Friday night at 7 p.m.
MARYSVILLE, OH
WDTN

Springfield blanks Fairmont, advances to reg. semis

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – After a defensive battle in the first half that saw just one touchdown, Springfield heated up in the second half as the Wildcats shut out GWOC rival Fairmont 21-0 in the second round of the Div. 1 postseason on Friday night. Up next, Springfield will meet another conference opponent in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Climbing out of a hole: Coldwater overcomes Huron

After getting off to a slow start, Coldwater found its fuel late to propel past Huron in a 14-3 victory during this Ohio football game. Huron started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Coldwater at the end of the first quarter.
COLDWATER, OH
richlandsource.com

New Albany triggers avalanche over Hilliard Davidson

New Albany put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Hilliard Davidson for a 38-7 victory at New Albany High on November 4 in Ohio football action. New Albany breathed fire in front of Hilliard Davidson 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
NEW ALBANY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy