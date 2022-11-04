SEMO soccer’s all-conference freshman phenom Cayla Koerner takes OVC lead in goals

Read full article on original website
NEWARK — In the midst of a ground- and time-chewing drive, a pass was far from expected from the Portsmouth Notre Dame football team. Newark Catholic senior Ryan Ricciardo, however, was not caught by surprise. His interception kept the Titans out of the end zone late in the first half last Friday and was the defensive highlight in the Green Wave’s 35-0 shutout.
Top 10 local boys' basketball games to watch this season
It's almost time for sneakers to hit the court as boys' basketball in the Hoosier state inches closer. When the snow starts falling, and the temperature gets cold, what better way to escape the house than to watch some local basketball? Here's a list, sorted by date, of some of the top games to watch this season, featuring Martinsville, Mooresville, Monrovia, Eminence, Indian Creek and Decatur Central. ...
