Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Family of woman murdered by ex-boyfriend remembers her birthday, memory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday would have been Ashlee Rucker’s 36th birthday. Her ex-boyfriend, Chad Absher, was found guilty Thursday of shooting and killing her in 2017 in a double shooting that also seriously wounded her sister, Lisa. Rucker’s family and loved ones joined together Saturday to visit her...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man shot at cell phone store in Mandarin area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting at a cell phone store in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville, police said. Police arrived to the 11600 block of San Jose Boulevard around 2 p.m. Monday and found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies say

Two men from Largo, Florida, were arrested in Fleming Island on Halloween Day in an attempt to defraud the Walmart on County Road 220. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 12:54 p.m. to the Walmart, 1505 County Road 220, and a Walmart employee told them the two men placed fraudulent gift cards on the store shelves.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
First Coast News

Putnam County firefighter shares battle with cancer

PALATKA, Fla. — First responders, like firefighters, are often at higher risk of exposure to cancer because of their jobs. It's for this reason that Baptist MD Anderson designed its First Responders Program specifically to put first the people that help others daily. “Programs like that are awesome because...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Jacksonville man pleads guilty to federal drug and firearm charges

FLORIDA – A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearm charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), Brandon Corey Skeith, 40, of Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl and cocaine base with the intent to distribute it and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO sergeant 'administratively reassigned' during investigation into tweets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit sergeant has been reassigned pending an investigation into his questionable social media posts. In a statement late Friday, a JSO spokesman told First Coast News that Sgt. Doug Howell has been placed in the agency's Tele-Serve unit, which handles calls and inquiries for JSO that don't require law enforcement powers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigates double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Monday morning. Officers were called to 22nd St W around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman shot in her lower body, JSO said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

