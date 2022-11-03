FLORIDA – A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearm charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), Brandon Corey Skeith, 40, of Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl and cocaine base with the intent to distribute it and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO