Gainesville, FL

thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou football comeback falls short in latest loss to Kentucky Wildcats

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On a day that began with a contract extension for Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, his offense came out of hiding for a while Saturday but couldn’t complete a comeback against Kentucky in a 21-17 defeat. In front of the season’s biggest announced Memorial Stadium crowd...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Stagnant offense, late roughing call doom MU in loss to Kentucky

Boos rang loud Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Never did they ring louder than with 2½ minutes to go in the game and Kentucky leading by four, when a long snap went over Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow’s head. Goodfellow chased down the ball and somehow got the punt off while being tackled by Missouri linebacker Will Norris.
LEXINGTON, KY
thecutoffnews.com

MU extends Drinkwitz through 2027

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz received a two-year contract extension, a team spokesperson announced Saturday morning before the Tigers’ home game against Kentucky. Drinkwitz is now signed through the 2027 season. “My family and I want to thank the Board of Curators, President (Mun) Choi, and AD (Desireé) Reed-Francois for...
COLUMBIA, MO

