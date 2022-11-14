The Best Black Friday Hair Dryer Deals

I don’t know about you, but I love a good sale—especially when that sale contains expensive items that I would otherwise not be able to afford, like a great new blow dryer. I’ve been using the same hair dryer for nearly a decade and it’s definitely seen better days, so I took the time to round up a few of the best blow dryers on sale for Black Friday.

Before you say anything, I know it’s not quite Black Friday just yet. But I'm here to share the good news that so many brands are offering early Black Friday sales in the run-up to everyone’s favorite shopping day, including Shark, Aria, BaBylissPRO, and CHI. However you choose to shop for a discounted hair dryer right now, I’ve made your shopping experience just a touch easier. On this list, you’ll find both classic hair dryers and a selection of the best blow dryer brushes (including that best-selling classic from Revlon).

Keep scrolling to shop the standout early Black Friday blow dryer deals now, and be sure to check back throughout the coming weeks. Here’s to having bouncier, healthier-looking hair in time for all of those holiday parties you’re going to get invited to.

REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush , $70 $48 at Amazon

What can I say about this blow dryer brush from Revlon that hasn’t already been said? It’s one of the best-selling hair styling tools on Amazon for a reason, people! This brand-new updated version of the already-great original blow dryer brush that neatly broke the internet in 2020 now has a smaller and thinner handle, a new additional heat setting (which now makes for three overall), and ion technology to deliver shine and give you frizz-free results every single time. View Deal

Aria Marble Blowdryer, $150 $120 at Macy's

This stunning marbled blow dryer from Aria doesn't just look cute—it packs a punch, too. It has a compact size, is super lightweight, and has three heat settings, a cool shot button, and two speed settings for a customized styling experience. And when it comes to storing it, this dryer even has a small loop so that you can easily hang it up rather than stuffing it into a drawer in your bathroom. While yes, it costs over $100, it’s worth the investment. View Deal

Ficcug Ionic Hair Dryer, $40 $36 at Walmart

This affordable dark green hair dryer from Ficcug is a steal at just $36. It has two heat settings and three speed settings for a no-fuss drying experience. It uses negative ion technology for a frizz-free result, and is small enough to travel with if you're constantly on the go. "This is a fast drying blowdryer. I have long hair and was used to blowing hair for a long time. This blowdryer cuts the time in half maybe little more than half," wrote one five-star reviewer. View Deal

Sultra ID Style Store Power Dryer with Retractable Cord $90 $35 at Walmart

Yes, you read that correctly: This hair dryer from Sultra is made with a retractable cord. This means that's so easy to store or pack away on vacation. It has two speeds, three heat settings, and a hanging loop for even easier storage. You'll also find a concentrator attachment on the front for an extra boost of power and ease of styling. Now you can direct the heat where you want it, be it on a round brush for a bouncy blowout or at your roots for extra volume. View Deal

CHI Volumizer 4-In-1 Blowout Brush Hair Dryer, $99 $89 at JC Penney

If you're looking for volume and versatility, this is the blow dryer brush for you. It comes with four extra attachments—an oval bush, a paddle brush, a concentrator, and a diffuser— for versatility, as well as a combination of nylon and tufted bristles that gently on the hair as it brushes for a smoother finished result. This dryer has three speed settings and promises a smoother, shiner finish. View Deal

Drybar The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush, $155 $109 at ULTA

I personally own this bright yellow blow dryer brush from Drybar and I really love to use it on my chin-length hair despite the bigger barrel size. It allows me to get a mega boost of volume at the root (especially at the back of my hair) in seconds, and keeps my curtain bangs looking freshly blown-out on days two or three after shampooing. I use it on damp hair as a finishing styler after letting my hair air-dry and it's great. Plus, it has three heat settings for easy styling and is so lightweight, so my arm doesn't hurt as I use it. View Deal

BaBylisPRO Porcelain Ceramic Carrera2 Dryer, $95 $67 at ULTA



This dryer from cult-favorite hot tools brand BabylisPRO uses far-infrared heat to dry hair, and has a combination of six heat and speed settings plus a cold-shot button. I personally love it because of the 10-foot-long chord and extra-thin design of the concentrator attachment because it lets you get a smoothier, shinier result when you use it. Finally, it has a removable filter so you can maintain the health of your dryer for far longer than others on this list. View Deal

InfinitiPRO by Conair® Full Body & Shine Pro Hair Dryer in Black, $43 $30 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

This traditional dryer from InfinitiPRO by Conair comes with a separate concentrator and diffuser attachments for just $30 in Bed Bath & Beyond's sale ahead of Black Friday this year. It comes outfitted with a removable filter so you can easily remove lint and buildup for a longer lifespan, as well as as a dedicated cool shot button to maintain your desired style for longer (plus three additional heat settings). "This hairdryer looks expensive by design, but it is reasonably priced," wrote one five-star reviewer. View Deal

L'ange Le Volume 75MM 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer, $89 $62 at ULTA

This top-rated blow dryer brush from L'ange is adored because it works on even thick or coarse hair. "I have very thick straight hair that takes me about 15 minutes to dry with a blow dryer," wrote one user, "I used this dryer and was amazed at the volume and smoothness of my hair." It's not wireless, but it comes with a nearly 10-foot-long chord to make styling easy, no matter how far you are from a plug. Plus, it has a LED light built into it so you can see where exactly it is on your head. View Deal

Remington PROLUXE HydraCare Dryer, $130 $91 at ULTA

This fancy hair dryer from Remington is on sale for less than $100 on ULTA's site, but it's decked out with details that make it worth far more than that. For starters, it uses the brand's HydraCare Sensor to constantly monitor how hot the air is as it hits your hair to keep it from getting too damaged during the styling process. It also has three heat settings and two speed settings, and comes with two concentrator attachments plus a diffuser attachment. "This dryer dries my hair quickly without leaving it look like I've just arrived by convertible," wrote one five-star reviewer. "My curls stay hydrated and maintain their bounce." View Deal