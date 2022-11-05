Read full article on original website
Triple H Has WWE Star On “Fast Track” To Become The Next Sasha Banks
While Sasha Banks remains absent from WWE, the company seemingly already have their eye on the woman who could fill the very famous shoes of The Boss. Since Triple H assumed creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the main roster and that has involved bringing back a number of former stars as well as features Superstars from NXT. Even in recent weeks, NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma made their long-awaited main roster debuts on SmackDown.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. WWE presents...
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match grades, results: Logan Paul shines, but Roman Reigns retains gold
Throughout the buildup to their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul told Roman Reigns he only needed one lucky shot to beat "The Tribal Chief" to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While he didn't get the win, he proved he belongs in pro wrestling. At Crown Jewel, Reigns...
Alexa Bliss Flaunts New Look Following WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss had a rough night at Crown Jewel as she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship but now she seems to be embracing a new look. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Bliss teamed with Asuka to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against the two women they defeated for the belts on Raw, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
2022 WWE Crown Jewel results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
Money matchups are the name of the game at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar and Bianca Belair are among the big names headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a rare daytime premium live event on Saturday. The marquee for Crown Jewel features undisputed WWE universal champion...
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
History Made During WWE Crown Jewel Title Match
The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions made history when they found a way to regain the titles they recently lost. At WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai & IYO SKY became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. What was historic...
WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley
Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
WWE Crown Jewel results: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Crown Jewel kicked off with Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Before the match, Lashley sent Lesnar into the steel steps and Lesnar began favoring his knee. Lashley speared Lesnar in the ring and through the barricade at ringside. Lashley attempted a pin after the third spear but Lesnar kicked out.
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/3: WWE Crown Jewel, New Women’s Tag Champs, Jarrett to AEW, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to ignore political ads and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to figure out if you wanted to go as Slutty Doink or Slutty Brutus Beefcake for Halloween, and missed Raw. Worry not for I...
Bobby Lashley Says He Was “Ready To Die” During WWE Clash With Brock Lesnar
The opening match to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 saw a rematch from the Royal Rumble, as Brock Lesnar met Bobby Lashley. It was Lashley who won their previous contest at the Rumble, regaining the WWE Championship with help from Roman Reigns, stemming from Paul Heyman reuniting with ‘The Tribal Chief’.
Bayley and Bianca Belair Make History at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The match ended with Belair trapping Bayley’s leg in a ladder, preventing Bayley from getting up and winning the match. Belair...
Final Lineup For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE presents the Crown Jewel event today from the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that will air on Peacock with the main card at 12 PM EST. Here is the final card:. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. The O.C. vs. Judgment Day. Brock Lesnar vs....
WWE RAW Stars Set To Appear At This Week’s SmackDown Event
WWE has been going through a lot of changes in the past few months thanks to Triple H taking over as Creative head. Fans are very glad this change is going on right now as well. In fact, some WWE RAW stars are set to appear on this week’s Smackdown, to possibly mix it up as Survivor Series is on the horizon.
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
WWE Raw Preview (11/7): Crown Jewel Fallout, Road To Survivor Series WarGames Begins
Following the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event this past weekend in Riyadh, "WWE Raw" is headed to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre, PA, as the build to Survivor Series WarGames begins. At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley after "The All Mighty" had dominated the majority...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (Nov. 4, 2022)
Welcome one and all to Friday Night SmackDown! Your host tonight is your Friday Night Friar, Hogan. Tonight's program is our go-home edition of a pre-recorded SmackDown, ahead of tomorrow's Crown Jewel event. (The recording was mandatory due to travel time for our blue-brand Superstars). Our official preview had the bare-bones information for tonight. Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend against Rey Mysterio. In a No DQ match, Liv Morgan takes on Sonya Deville. And in what should be an entertaining match, Ricochet takes on LA Knight.
Jeff Jarrett Comments On His New Role In AEW
Jeff Jarrett made his shocking debut for All Elite Wrestling on the November 2 broadcast of Dynamite. Aligning himself with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, and Cole Karter, the WWE and IMPACT Hall of Famer smashed a guitar over the head of Darby Allin to signify his arrival in the promotion.
