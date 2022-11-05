Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
CAPITALS CLAIM FORMER STANLEY CUP CHAMPION OFF WAIVERS FROM TORONTO
The Washington Capitals have found a way to help their injury issue on forward. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Capitals have claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Aubé-Kubel, 26, was signed by the Maple Leafs to a one-year contract worth $1 million on the opening...
Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70
A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70. Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed. McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK HITS JONATHAN QUICK IN THE EYE BATTING FOR PUCK
As far as pot-stirrers in the NHL go, the Tkachuk brothers both sit second to none. Both of them are insanely well-equipped in the art of mental and physical warfare as it pertains to hockey, but even they generally have a good sense of staying on the right side of the proverbial 'line.'
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory
ESPN
Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1
RALEIGH, N.C. -- — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time...
Yardbarker
Canadiens forward Josh Anderson suspended two games for boarding
This Sunday evening has been a busy one for the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. First, Matthew Tkachuk was suspended a couple of games for high-sticking Jonathan Quick in the face. And now Josh Anderson has been assessed a similar punishment. The incident in question occurred during the Saturday...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Husso, Zadina & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down series for the 2022-23 season. This column will be published each week and will discuss both the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Detroit Red Wings’ latest week started horrendously, but boy,...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Need to Trade Excess Forward
With the return of Joel Edmundson to the Montreal Canadiens lineup, they had to make a move. That was to place Evgeny Dadonov on the injured reserve for “a virus,” allowing general manager (GM) Kent Hughes to keep the team compliant with the NHL’s 23-man roster limit. However, it only delays the inevitable. Hughes will have to find a way to shed a forward in the near future, as they have 15 forwards on the roster and only seven defencemen.
ESPN
Benn has hat trick as Stars roll past Oilers, 6-2
EDMONTON, Alberta -- — Jamie Benn scored three goals for his seventh career hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Dallas Stars rolled to a 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Joe Pavelski and Colin Miller also scored for the Stars,...
Mike Sullivan Remains Confident in Penguins Starter Tristan Jarry
Despite four losses from Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan is still confident in his goalie.
theScore
Bettman: Mitchell Miller may never be eligible to play in NHL
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman made it clear that there's no guarantee Mitchell Miller would ever play in the league after the Boston Bruins signed him to an entry-level contract Friday. "What he did as a 14-year-old is reprehensible, unacceptable," Bettman said during his media availability Saturday at the Global Series...
theScore
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins have parted ways with prospect Mitchell Miller just two days after signing him, the team announced Sunday. "The decision to sign this young man was made after careful consideration of the facts as we were aware of them: That at 14 years old, he made a poor decision that led to a juvenile conviction," Bruins president Cam Neely said. "We understood this to be an isolated incident and that he had taken meaningful action to reform and was committed to ongoing personal development. Based on that understanding, we offered him a contract.
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
ESPN
Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right...
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER'S AGENT RELEASES STATEMENT AMID CONTROVERSY OVER CONTRACT SIGNING
Amid the announcement and reaction to the signing of 20-year-old Mitchell Miller to an entry-level by the Boston Bruins, Miller's agent has apparently been taking heat for signing him as a client given the racial implications of the situation. Eustace King of O2K Sports Management has now decided to release a statement commenting on why he signed Miller despite Miller's racist actions in the past, and why his agency was onboard.
Gary Bettman: Bruins’ Mitchell Miller not welcome in NHL
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Boston Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller is ineligible to play in the league because
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
Comments / 0