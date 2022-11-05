The Boston Bruins have parted ways with prospect Mitchell Miller just two days after signing him, the team announced Sunday. "The decision to sign this young man was made after careful consideration of the facts as we were aware of them: That at 14 years old, he made a poor decision that led to a juvenile conviction," Bruins president Cam Neely said. "We understood this to be an isolated incident and that he had taken meaningful action to reform and was committed to ongoing personal development. Based on that understanding, we offered him a contract.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO