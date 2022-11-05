Whether your evaluation is based on the product on the court or the massive dollars it generates, the league appears poised for its own version of the roaring '20s. Yet some owners may be prepared to jeopardize that momentum in pursuit of a hard salary cap, or as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, an "upper spending limit." Sources on the players' side of negotiations, meanwhile, reportedly indicated to Marc Stein that players are willing to face a work stoppage rather than accept a hard cap as part of the next collective bargaining agreement.

2 DAYS AGO