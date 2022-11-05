ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ESPN

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
theScore

Mavs' Dinwiddie: Ref Tony Brothers called me a 'b---- ass motherf-----'

Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie had a message for NBA official Tony Brothers after Dallas' 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. "Not only would I like my money back, but I would like to not be called a bitch ass motherfucker to my teammates," Dinwiddie said. "So, if there's anybody that feels that way about me - not naming any names - they can address me personally, face to face."
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

Warriors' Kerr: Thompson might not play in back-to-backs

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is taking precautions to manage Klay Thompson this season. "(Thompson) may not play in a back-to-back all year," Kerr said, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "He didn't last year because of two straight season-ending injuries." The Warriors are reportedly resting Thompson, Stephen Curry,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

The NBA doesn't need a hard cap. Don't let owners tell you otherwise

Whether your evaluation is based on the product on the court or the massive dollars it generates, the league appears poised for its own version of the roaring '20s. Yet some owners may be prepared to jeopardize that momentum in pursuit of a hard salary cap, or as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, an "upper spending limit." Sources on the players' side of negotiations, meanwhile, reportedly indicated to Marc Stein that players are willing to face a work stoppage rather than accept a hard cap as part of the next collective bargaining agreement.
theScore

Report: Teams asking NFL to push trade deadline back

Multiple teams reached out to the NFL this week to inquire about pushing back the trade deadline from its current spot after Week 8 to after either Week 10 or Week 12, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The idea is reportedly set to be discussed at the NFL's general manager...
theScore

Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie, won't drop new signature shoe

Nike suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and isn't releasing his upcoming signature shoe, the Kyrie 8, the company announced Friday, according to CNBC's Sara Eisen. "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech, and we condemn any form of antisemitism," said the company....
BROOKLYN, NY

