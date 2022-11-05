Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Is It Time for Metal Detectors in Hospitals?Nick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Related
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
NBA insider says Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets growing frustrated with Ben Simmons
Unsurprisingly, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and his teammates are getting frustrated playing alongside the shell that was once All-Star
theScore
NBA L2M Report shows Blazers' Grant traveled on game-winning shot vs. Suns
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report for Friday's games showed that Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant traveled before the shot he scored at the buzzer to beat the Phoenix Suns 108-106. The play was marked as an incorrect non-call on the report, citing that "Grant gathers the ball with...
ESPN
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam out at least two weeks with adductor strain
Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam has been ruled out indefinitely due to a right adductor strain, the team announced today (Twitter link via Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca). Siakam will be reevaluated in two weeks, according to the Raptors. It’s a tough blow for the Raptors and for Siakam, who had...
Nets' Ben Simmons to return Monday on minutes restriction
Nets playmaker Ben Simmons has missed the team’s last four games due to a sore knee, but the team announced Monday that he will return to the floor in a limited capacity beginning with Brooklyn’s showdown against Luka Doncic’s Mavericks. Simmons had an MRI on his knee...
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
theScore
Mavs' Dinwiddie: Ref Tony Brothers called me a 'b---- ass motherf-----'
Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie had a message for NBA official Tony Brothers after Dallas' 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. "Not only would I like my money back, but I would like to not be called a bitch ass motherfucker to my teammates," Dinwiddie said. "So, if there's anybody that feels that way about me - not naming any names - they can address me personally, face to face."
ESPN
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
theScore
Warriors' Kerr: Thompson might not play in back-to-backs
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is taking precautions to manage Klay Thompson this season. "(Thompson) may not play in a back-to-back all year," Kerr said, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "He didn't last year because of two straight season-ending injuries." The Warriors are reportedly resting Thompson, Stephen Curry,...
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
theScore
The NBA doesn't need a hard cap. Don't let owners tell you otherwise
Whether your evaluation is based on the product on the court or the massive dollars it generates, the league appears poised for its own version of the roaring '20s. Yet some owners may be prepared to jeopardize that momentum in pursuit of a hard salary cap, or as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, an "upper spending limit." Sources on the players' side of negotiations, meanwhile, reportedly indicated to Marc Stein that players are willing to face a work stoppage rather than accept a hard cap as part of the next collective bargaining agreement.
Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care
Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Grizzlies Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
theScore
Report: Teams asking NFL to push trade deadline back
Multiple teams reached out to the NFL this week to inquire about pushing back the trade deadline from its current spot after Week 8 to after either Week 10 or Week 12, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The idea is reportedly set to be discussed at the NFL's general manager...
theScore
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie, won't drop new signature shoe
Nike suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and isn't releasing his upcoming signature shoe, the Kyrie 8, the company announced Friday, according to CNBC's Sara Eisen. "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech, and we condemn any form of antisemitism," said the company....
Comments / 0