Father of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death
Adam Montgomery has also been charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with witnesses or informants.
Ex-NYPD Cop Convicted of Murdering 8-Year-Old Son Who Froze to Death After Being Forced to Sleep in Garage
Thomas Valva was just eight years old when he froze to death in the garage of his Long Island home. Prosecutors argued the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, knowingly forced they child and his 10-year-old brother to sleep on the concrete floor of the unheated garage after being hosed down with freezing water in the middle of winter despite temperatures dropping to under 20 degrees. A jury on Friday agreed, unanimously finding Valva guilty on one count of second-degree murder in his son’s death, prosecutors announced.
Fetterman helped release man convicted of murdering elderly woman
John Fetterman voted in December to release Edward Silvis, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1969 killing of an elderly woman in her home.
Educators Testify In Trial Of Ex-NYPD Cop Accused Of Son's Freezing Death: 'He Told Me His Heart Was Pounding'
Michael Valva is accused of making his 8-year-old son undress before hosing him down and forcing him to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures dipped down to 19 degrees. Witnesses continue to testify about the alleged inaction of county officials who failed to save a child that was allegedly being abused by his father, a former New York Police Department cop.
A 30-year-old drop of blood led to an arrest in this unsolved Vermont murder case
A single drop of blood has led to the arrest of a suspect in the unsolved 1989 murders of Catherine and George Peacock in Danby, Vermont, police say.
Toddler Fatally Shoots Infant in the Face: Police
Police said a 3-year-old inside the residence fired the weapon that killed the infant.
Man charged with burying daughter as punishment
A Pennsylvania father is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly beating, choking, and even burying his 6-year-old daughter in a hole in the yard.
Philadelphia man killed FedEx driving instructor after receiving negative evaluation, prosecutors say
A Philadelphia man allegedly killed his FedEx driving instructor after receiving a negative evaluation weeks earlier.
'Crime Of Cold Calculation': 52-Year-Old Michigan Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Killing & Eating College Student
A Michigan man who lured in his date before murdering the young man and eating his body has been sentenced to life in prison, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Mark Latunski, the 52-year-old man who pleaded guilty last month to murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was officially sentenced to life in prison for premeditated murder on Wednesday.“The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation,” Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart said during his ruling. “Kevin Bacon's death was Mark Latunski's design.”According to Daily Mail, Latunski and Bacon first met through the dating app Grindr.The pair then met in person in 2019 in...
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, raping stepsister, receives prison time
Micey Stiver, 24, was sentenced to prison time at the Lorain Correctional Institution after pleading guilty to multiple charges including the rape and kidnapping of his 12-year-old stepsister.
Florida Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Wife Who Had Gone to His Home to Pick Up Her Possessions
A Florida man accused of killing his ex-wife and hiding her body on his five-acre property was previously of strangling the victim. Ian Baunach, 43, is locked up at the Hendry County Jail on a count of first-degree murder and other charges, records show. Deputies said they received a report...
Bustle
Alex Murdaugh Could Face The Death Penalty For Allegedly Killing His Wife & Son
HBO Max’s Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty centers on a prominent South Carolina family “whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina low country unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder.” Father of two Alex Murdaugh, who hails from a long line of powerful legal figures, enjoyed “unparalleled sway over authorities,” according to the streamer until his son Paul’s involvement in a tragic boating accident led to scrutiny of the family’s actions and legacy. Now, in 2022, Murdaugh is in jail awaiting trial — here’s why.
WTHI
Teen pleads guilty to terrorism and murder charges after Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students
A teen accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year pleaded guilty Monday to all charges against him in what prosecutors are calling a landmark case. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder...
NECN
Court Documents Offer New Details on Murder Case Against Harmony Montgomery's Father
This week, the father of Harmony Montgomery was charged with murder in the presumed death of his daughter. Now, we have new clues about what may have led prosecutors to charge him with the crime in the high-profile case. New Hampshire officials announced Monday that Adam Montgomery was arrested on...
Washington Examiner
Wrongfully convicted murder suspect sues LA County for withholding evidence
A man who was imprisoned for 20 years over a murder he didn’t commit is suing Los Angeles County and the Sheriff’s Department for withholding evidence that would prove his innocence. Alexander Torres, 40, was exonerated with the help of the Innocence Project after evidence surfaced in 2006...
Daily Beast
Bodybuilder Accused of Murdering Ex-Wife Was ‘Toxic,’ Furious Family Says
A Florida bodybuilder accused of killing his ex-wife in a homicidal rage displayed disturbingly violent tendencies throughout the doomed couple’s eight-year relationship and once shattered a window during an argument, a family member who witnessed the outburst told The Daily Beast. But while the relative said ex-Marine Ian Christopher...
Missing Virginia Woman Found Dead, Prison Guard Boyfriend Charged With Her Murder
Dustin Owens, a Virginia prison guard, is charged with the first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Amber Compton. The mother of three was seven-months pregnant. A Virginia man was charged with first-degree murder for the death of his pregnant girlfriend who was reported missing over the weekend. On...
Man Accused Of Four Murders In New Mexico Pleads Guilty To New Jersey Man's Beating Death
Sean Lannon allegedly confessed to killing his ex-wife, her new boyfriend, their alleged drug dealer and a delivery man to death and leaving their remains in a parking garage. He's now pleaded guilty to beating an old friend, Michael Dabkowski, to death in New Jersey thereafter. A man eyed for...
Stabbing Suspect Convicted of Murdering 16-Year-Old Boy in Petty Fight over Another Teen’s Ex-Girlfriend
Long Island jurors on Tuesday convicted a young man of murdering a 16-year-old boy in a petty fight over some other teen’s ex-girlfriend. Tyler Flach, now 21, will face sentencing next month, according to outlets in the New York City region. Charges in the case included second-degree murder, and first-degree gang assault.
Woman accused of murdering and dismembering landlord expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of murdering and dismembering her landlord is expected back in court.Frances Walker, 69, was killed earlier this month at a home in Arcadia Terrace.Police found some of Walker's body in that home as well as in a trash can near Foster Beach. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder and has been uncooperative with police and hasn't talked to them. But, officers believe she was angry she was being evicted.The suspect is being held on no bond.
