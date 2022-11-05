ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Law & Crime

Ex-NYPD Cop Convicted of Murdering 8-Year-Old Son Who Froze to Death After Being Forced to Sleep in Garage

Thomas Valva was just eight years old when he froze to death in the garage of his Long Island home. Prosecutors argued the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, knowingly forced they child and his 10-year-old brother to sleep on the concrete floor of the unheated garage after being hosed down with freezing water in the middle of winter despite temperatures dropping to under 20 degrees. A jury on Friday agreed, unanimously finding Valva guilty on one count of second-degree murder in his son’s death, prosecutors announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oxygen

Educators Testify In Trial Of Ex-NYPD Cop Accused Of Son's Freezing Death: 'He Told Me His Heart Was Pounding'

Michael Valva is accused of making his 8-year-old son undress before hosing him down and forcing him to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures dipped down to 19 degrees. Witnesses continue to testify about the alleged inaction of county officials who failed to save a child that was allegedly being abused by his father, a former New York Police Department cop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

'Crime Of Cold Calculation': 52-Year-Old Michigan Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Killing & Eating College Student

A Michigan man who lured in his date before murdering the young man and eating his body has been sentenced to life in prison, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Mark Latunski, the 52-year-old man who pleaded guilty last month to murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was officially sentenced to life in prison for premeditated murder on Wednesday.“The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation,” Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart said during his ruling. “Kevin Bacon's death was Mark Latunski's design.”According to Daily Mail, Latunski and Bacon first met through the dating app Grindr.The pair then met in person in 2019 in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bustle

Alex Murdaugh Could Face The Death Penalty For Allegedly Killing His Wife & Son

HBO Max’s Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty centers on a prominent South Carolina family “whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina low country unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder.” Father of two Alex Murdaugh, who hails from a long line of powerful legal figures, enjoyed “unparalleled sway over authorities,” according to the streamer until his son Paul’s involvement in a tragic boating accident led to scrutiny of the family’s actions and legacy. Now, in 2022, Murdaugh is in jail awaiting trial — here’s why.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Beast

Bodybuilder Accused of Murdering Ex-Wife Was ‘Toxic,’ Furious Family Says

A Florida bodybuilder accused of killing his ex-wife in a homicidal rage displayed disturbingly violent tendencies throughout the doomed couple’s eight-year relationship and once shattered a window during an argument, a family member who witnessed the outburst told The Daily Beast. But while the relative said ex-Marine Ian Christopher...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Woman accused of murdering and dismembering landlord expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of murdering and dismembering her landlord is expected back in court.Frances Walker, 69, was killed earlier this month at a home in Arcadia Terrace.Police found some of Walker's body in that home as well as in a trash can near Foster Beach. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder and has been uncooperative with police and hasn't talked to them. But, officers believe she was angry she was being evicted.The suspect is being held on no bond.

