No. 5 Herd Men’s Soccer Falls to JMU in 2022 SBC Men’s Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The fifth-ranked and second-seeded Marshall University men's soccer team (10-3-3) dropped its 2022 Sun Belt Conference Men's Soccer Tournament contest to the fifth-seeded James Madison Dukes (7-7-3), 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at Hoops Family Field. After a feeling out process by the two sides, junior defender...
Herd Blanks Monarchs For Fifth Victory of The Season
NORFOLK, Va- Entering Saturday, the Old Dominion offense averaged 358.1 yards per game. The Monarchs also had put up an average of 24.6 points per game in 2022. Thanks to the Marshall Thundering Herd defense, both averages will be lowered. The Marshall defense stifled the ODU offense, holding the hosts...
Herd Men’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 Regular Season in Charlotte Against Royals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team begins the 2022-23 regular season in Charlotte, North Carolina, against Queens University of Charlotte on Monday night at 7 p.m. Game Information. Date: November 7, 2022. Opponent: Queens University of Charlotte. Place: Charlotte, North Carolina. Arena: Curry Arena. Time: 7...
Marshall Swimming and Diving Completes Weekend in Northwest Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University swimming and diving competed on Friday in a dual at Bowling Green and in a tri-meet against Bowling Green and Toledo on Saturday in Toledo, Ohio. "This was a really productive weekend for our team," Herd swimming and diving head coach Ian Walsh...
