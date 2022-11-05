Read full article on original website
Related
Biden could cost Beto a chance at becoming Texas Governor
The race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke is tight. A recent Marist Institute for Public Opinion report showed that only four points separate the two candidates. 49% of Texans surveyed said they intended to vote for Gov. Abbott, while 45% said they would vote for Beto.
There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump
Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
The US is on a knife-edge. The enemy for Trump’s Republicans is democracy itself
As in all the best horror movies, at first glance everything looks normal. It’s a classic scene of the American autumn: campaign rallies outside community centres, battle buses emblazoned with candidates’ smiling faces, kids wearing badges and holding up signs, while TV screens fill with debates, punditry and an endless loop of focus-grouped ads. Even the predicted outcome of Tuesday’s US midterm elections fits a template as familiar as falling leaves. Most experts agree that the Democrats will take a hit, losing control of at least one or perhaps both chambers of Congress, because they are the incumbent party – and incumbent parties almost always suffer in midterm – and because times are unusually tough. Inflation, interest rates, petrol prices, fear of crime: they’re all up. Couple that with a president set to turn 80 this month whose approval ratings have often plumbed the depths, and all the elements are in place for the Democrats to take a midterm beating, losing ground even in states they once counted as solidly their own.
Washington Examiner
Trio of Republican Latinas says Biden's border blunders will land them three Texas border districts
AUSTIN, Texas — Three conservative Hispanic women in Texas are poised to make history on Election Day and snatch up three congressional districts on the Mexican border that have traditionally bled blue. The “Triple Threat" — Monica De La Cruz, Rep. Mayra Flores, and Cassy Garcia — seek to...
A Republican Congress Is Coming for Biden’s Climate Wins
Let’s get right to it: Come January, Republicans are likely to control both houses of Congress. The signs are lining up. After a summer when Democrats saw glimmers of hope—and when they seemed likely to retain the Senate—the light has faded. GOP control of the House of Representatives seems all but assured, and as of yesterday, prediction models suggest that the Senate will tip as well.
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
NeverTrumper Rick Wilson on the midterms: "Democrats are about to pay a terrible price"
Next month's midterm elections may be the most important in American history. The outcome will determine whether America takes another decisive step toward fascism. These midterms are unprecedented, in the worst ways possible. They are the first national elections since Donald Trump and his followers attempted a coup on Jan....
'America is being destroyed' by the Democratic Party: Mark Levin
Mark Levin says Democrats are destorying the country by challenging America's foundational values from within in his opening monologue on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'
The feud with Donald Trump Jr. and Tucker Carlson that could swing the House GOP whip race
Intraparty drama over an anonymous quote created problems for Rep. Tom Emmer in his bid to become GOP whip. Some members say it turned in his favor.
Lifelong Democrat attorney ignites Twitter with switch to GOP: Republicans pose 'far less of a threat'
Lifelong Democrat writer Jenin Younes joined 'Fox & Friends' Thursday to share why she feels compelled to vote Republican for the foreseeable future.
Biden, Democrats ‘in a much worse position’ in midterms with tax and spend agenda: Grover Norquist
Americans for Tax Reform president Grover Norquist argues a Republican majority in Congress after the midterms could "absolutely" stop Democrats' "massive" spending agenda.
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott blames George Soros and Mike Bloomberg for keeping Democrats competitive
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continues to make the rounds in local markets throughout the country, and Thursday saw him on a Phoenix radio station targeting two prominent Democratic donors. Scott, the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is attempting to push Blake Masters to a General Election victory in...
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
More than 42 million Americans already have voted in the midterms
WASHINGTON — More than 42 million Americans by mid-afternoon on Monday had gotten a jump start on Tuesday’s midterm elections, casting their votes through mail-in ballots or by heading to in-person early voting centers. The United States Election Project’s data showed a significant number of voters continue to prefer voting ahead of Election Day, possibly continuing a […] The post More than 42 million Americans already have voted in the midterms appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Pence comes to North Carolina for GOP Senate candidate Budd
Former Vice President Mike Pence stumped in North Carolina on Wednesday in the final days before the midterm elections with U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, calling him one of the “strongest conservative voices” in the House, where he's served for the past six years. “I’m here to say...
Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: 'I was very scared'
WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held back tears speaking Monday for the first time about being awakened by pounding on the door as Capitol Police rushed to tell her about the assault on her husband at the family's home in San Francisco. “I was very...
Comments / 0