Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Instantly Upgrades Bathroom Mirror With This Cheap Hack and We're Shook
You won't believe what she used to do this
Best affordable pillows: 6 money and sleep-saving buys
Renters, savers, and college roomies, pick up these pillows for cheap from Amazon, Target, and Bed Bath and Beyond
Medical News Today
Study finds which blood thinner is least likely to cause internal bleeding
For people with atrial fibrillation, doctors can prescribe direct oral anticoagulant drugs to lower the risk of stroke, a typical result of the condition. A new observational study finds that one of these drugs, apixaban, is associated with a reduced risk of a common anticoagulant side effect: gastrointestinal bleeding. The...
UK house prices show steepest fall since February 2021, but CEO pay soars – business live
House prices dropped at fastest monthly rate since February 2021 as surging mortgage costs hit sector
The Hill’s Morning Report — Voters have listening; this week they speak
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. On Tuesday, voters get to speak and be counted. Midterm candidates’ voices are raspy and ragged from round-the-clock rallies and speeches....
People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor
New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
Shoppers Say This ‘Sturdy’ Ottoman Adds Storage Space Without Sacrificing Style—and It's on Sale
Clutter doesn’t stand a chance.
Medical News Today
Mystery solved? How shingles can increase stroke risk
A new study solves a long-standing riddle: Why does getting shingles increase the risk of stroke?. Tiny exosomes appear to be the mechanism behind the connection. They contain proteins involved in clotting and the activation of platelets, which, in turn can result in strokes. A person’s increased risk of stroke...
'Mountain Men' Star Tom Oar Sells Goods to a Trading Post — How to Buy Them
The lives of the men and women on Mountain Men are proof that many of us are soft babies surrounded by comforts that we don't really need. Tom Oar, one of the older members of the show's cast, has quickly become a fan favorite, even though some have wondered whether he's planning to give up his mountain life and move to Florida. Others, though, have wondered what Tom sells through a trading post.
National Park Service Begs Visitors: Please Stop Licking These Psychedelic Toads
The Sonoran desert toad is very, very poisonous... but some people are willing to risk it anyway.
cohaitungchi.com
Top Pros & Cons of RV Living You Should Know
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We also earn from other affiliate websites. We only recommend products we personally use and love. Living in an RV can be a great experience, but it’s not for everyone. There are some definite pros and cons of RV living.
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
In Style
The 11 Best Full Coverage Foundations of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you have an upcoming photo shoot months in the making, are looking forward to a special date, or simply prefer a more opaque makeup finish, full coverage foundation can help you achieve your beauty goals. Of course, not all full coverage foundations are created the same, and many can lead to more caking than coverage. With that in mind, we took it upon ourselves to suss out the best full coverage foundations of 2022.
Chef shares major money-saving hack for keeping bread fresh for longer
This story was written by Wes Stenzel and originally appeared on The Cool Down. It’s easy to buy more bread than you eat. But if you value freshness, it can be tough to finish a loaf of your favorite dough within its prime window of flavor and texture. And who hasn’t walked through the grocery store and thought, “one more loaf, just to be safe”?
Save up to 33% sitewide on mattresses and more during the Nectar Daylight Savings sale
Nectar's sitewide Daylight Savings sale will score you discounts on mattresses, pillows and more. Shop now before it ends on Monday, November 7.
marthastewart.com
Liquid, Tablet, or Powder: Which Dishwasher Detergent Cleans Best?
After cooking and enjoying a meal with loved ones, staring at the stack of pots and dishes in the sink at the end of the night can zap some of your joy. That's why we treasure our dishwashers: With the push of a button, you can easily get all of those dishes, wine glasses, and (some) pans clean again.
100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker is the perfect Christmas gift for music lovers
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A top-rated Bluetooth speaker makes a great Christmas or Hanukkah gift. Whether you're gifting one to holiday hosts or to...
'Canadian' foods that no one eats in Canada revealed
Yes, Canadians really do eat poutine, maple syrup and ketchup chips. Apparently, though, some foods that Americans think are Canadian aren’t really that popular in the Great White North.
Comments / 0