ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNB Cincy 100.3

What’s Trending: I Slept With My Sister’s Boyfriend & Didn’t Tell Her! Are White Lies Ok?! [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVSf8_0izWtDR000

Listen, some people say that a lie is a lie but some say white lies are ok! Some of the most famous white lies are, “I forgot”, “I didn’t see it”, or “It went to my spam email”.  We’re discussing if white lies are harmless or since it’s a lie, is it still a big deal?

We asked our listeners what’s something they lied about recently and this is what they said!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ya1q7_0izWtDR000

Comments / 0

Related
Aabha Gopan

Woman who helped deliver her best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

A 28-year-old Arizona woman discovered that her best friend’s baby, whom she helped deliver, is actually her husband’s. Hailey Custer, a recovered addict, helped her best friend deliver a daughter only to learn that the child’s father is her own husband. She and her husband, Travis Bowling, had been married for six years then and had three children together.
ARIZONA STATE
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy