Reward offered for information leading to arrest of squeegee worker accused of robbery 00:17

BALTIMORE - A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of a squeegee worker accused of robbery in downtown Baltimore.

Police said a squeegee worker reportedly robbed a person around 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the intersection of I-83 Southbound and East Fayette Street.

Police released a photo in hopes the public can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

Baltimore City's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week on how to deal with the disruption of squeegee workers..

The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.