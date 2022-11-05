ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galway, NY

Galway wins thrilling 5-set Class C girls’ volleyball final

By Will Springstead
The Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36USKD_0izWss4o00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Galway’s Jayden DeVellis and Jill Neahr celebrate during high school volleyball Class C final against Fonda-Fultonville at Saratoga Springs High School on Friday.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Western Athletic Conference has a new standard for an exciting girls’ volleyball match.

It just happened to come in a Section II final, and it’s hard to imagine it ever being met or topped.

In a thrilling five-set match, top-seeded Galway rallied from two sets down to edge second-seeded Fonda-Fultonville, a WAC rival, 23-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-15, 17-15 to win the Class C championship Friday at Saratoga Springs High School.

It was a match of defending class champions, as the Braves won Class C last year, while Galway captured Class D.

“I think I had three heart attacks today,” Galway coach Mike Glenn said. “All year we played loose and free. Today, you could tell they were so tense, so nervous, so scared to make a mistake. We were playing not to lose. After we dropped the first two, it’s, like, your backs are against the wall. You’ve got to play to win now.”

The Golden Eagles did just that, finally freeing up their outside hitters Amber Kolpakas and Grace O’Brien.

It was naturally a heartbreaking loss for the Braves, but coach Miranda Nethaway could only smile afterward at the thought of her players’ effort.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more,” Nethaway said. “They played their hearts out, they did exactly what we came to do. You can look at them and tell they’re upset, but to go to five sets and lose by two, 17-15, how can you be upset with that? You tried your absolute hardest.”

It also was a record-setting night for Galway senior libero Jayden DeVellis, who broke the school’s career dig record.

“After we dropped the first two sets, I was, like, ‘oh my gosh!’ My nerves were through this gym, if that’s possible,” DeVellis said. “Honestly, there’s a lot of seniors [on the team]. I think everyone just stepped up and was, like, we don’t want the season to end for us.”

Fonda-Fultonville won the first game by letting Galway take the lead just once, though it was tied four times, including at 21.

In the second game, the teams traded the lead early, but again no one let the other get comfortable with a lead.

Things looked promising for the Braves in the third game, but a combination of Galway’s big hitters and some unforced errors let Galway take the lead at 14-13. The Braves rallied, however, to retake it as late as 23-22, but a key block by Galway’s Taylor Garrison and Braves errors gave the game to Galway.

The fifth game may have been the most intense. Galway led early, but Fonda-Fultonville rallied to take a 12-8 lead, but the Golden Eagles chipped away at it and regained it.

One thing that helped Galway before and in the decisive fifth game was exploiting an open gap cross-court.

“We talked about it that they left it open a little bit,” Glenn said. “But they started cheating back more because Amber was trying to swing so hard, they backed up and they gave us a gap.”

DeVellis had 33 digs, while Kolpakas finished with 16 kills.

Galway next plays the Section VII champion in a regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at AuSable Valley.

“I thought it would be a good game,” Glenn said, “but I am not going to lie, I did not expect pretty much every set to be two points difference. And the 17-15, I was shocked. The battle it was? I give [Fonda-Fultonville] all the credit in the world for how hard they play.”

Set scores: 23-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-15, 17-15. Fonda-Fultonville highlights: Cole 34 assists, 30 digs, 5 kills, 4 aces; Mott 34 digs, 18 kills; Hunt 37 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace; Vainauskas 13 digs, 11 kills, 1 ace; Linart 6 kills; Christman 5 kills; Miller 12 digs. Galway highlights: DeVellis 33 digs; Kolpakas 16 kills, Jankowski 12 kills, 12 digs; Fasolino 13 assists, 8 digs.

The Daily Gazette

