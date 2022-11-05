Read full article on original website
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller, 2 days after signing
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins "will part ways" with Mitchell Miller, the controversial prospect who signed with the organization on Friday.The team stated that "new information" made the organization believes "it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins."The 20-year-old Miller was convicted of bullying a developmentally disabled classmate, behavior which included Miller forcing the classmate to lick a piece of candy that had been placed in a urinal. Miller also "taunted" his classmate -- who is Black -- by using the N-word and the term "brownie," according to...
Mother of boy bullied by Mitchell Miller says he has never apologized
BOSTON - The mother of a boy who was abused by Mitchell Miller, a star hockey player signed by the Boston Bruins, says he has never apologized to her son or her family. Miller pleaded guilty in 2016 to charges of racist bullying. The incidents still haunt the family of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who say the bullying and battering went on for years. Joni Meyer-Crothers, Isaiah's mother, told WBZ-TV she is still waiting for a proper apology from Miller."He's never reached out to my son, he never reached out to us," Meyer-Crothers said.Miller was 14 years old when the incident...
NBC Sports
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
CBS News
Bruins sign controversial player who admitted to bullying disabled classmate
The Bruins signed Mitchell Miller, a defenseman, who admitted to bullying his classmate in 2016. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben spoke with the victim's mother, who says Miller has never apologized.
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
Bruins players react to Miller signing: "Hard for us to swallow"
TORONTO - Before they took the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night, Boston Bruins players responded to the controversial signing of prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract.Miller's draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes following backlash from a 2016 assault conviction for bullying a Black, developmentally disabled classmate. The victim's mother told WBZ-TV that her son suffered years of abuse at the hands of a seemingly unremorseful Miller. And NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has no plans to let him play in the league."It's tough," Bruins forward Nick Foligno told the media in a...
NHL commissioner says Bruins signee Mitchell Miller, who was involved in bullying scandal, is ineligible to play in league
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday said Mitchell Miller, who was previously involved in a bullying scandal, is not currently eligible to play in the league, and added league officials were not consulted by the Boston Bruins before the team signed Miller.
Boston Globe
Read Cam Neely’s statement on the Bruins’ decision to cut ties with Mitchell Miller
“We are sorry that this decision has overshadowed the incredible work the members of our organization do to support diversity and inclusion efforts." Here is the text of the statement the Bruins released Sunday night on behalf of team president Cam Neely following the team’s decision to release controversial player Mitchell Miller.
Mitchell Miller signing a disservice to the Bruins and the victim’s family
The Bruins will risk fracturing a tight-knit locker room if or when they call up Miller. Within the confines of the Boston Bruins locker room, they pride themselves on establishing a close bond with one another. Their tight-knit culture goes back to 2006 when Zdeno Chara arrived and set the...
markerzone.com
BRUINS PLAYERS THRUST INTO DIFFICULT POSITION BY MANAGEMENT AND ARE NOT IMPRESSED BY RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
The Boston Bruins' signing of Mitchell Miller has caused a huge whirlwind in and around the NHL, and placed centerfold in the discussion has been the Bruins' players. The players are the face of the organization, and they have been tasked with answering questions about the signing, which just isn't fair to them. The players didn't ask for it, they were not wholly on board with the decision (with what little consideration they are given), but still they must answer for it.
Opinion: Hockey Hasn't Learned a Thing – Maybe it Never Will
Mike Stephens says by signing Mitchell Miller, the Boston Bruins have shown once again that hockey has learned nothing from the events of the past three years.
markerzone.com
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
WCVB
After Bruins drop Mitchell Miller, bullying victim's mom says she's 'confused how all this happened'
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The mother of a young man who was bullied by an aspiring professional hockey player says she's "confused" about how the Boston Bruins came to sign the player to a shortlived contract. News of Mitchell Miller's signing dredged up his history of admitting to bullying a...
FOX Sports
Bruins' Neely: Team 'dropped the ball' in signing Miller
BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely said Monday the team “dropped the ball" with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020...
NECN
‘We Could've Dug Deeper,' Neely Says After Bruins Decide to Cut Ties With Mitchell Miller
While addressing news media Monday morning following the decision to part ways with Mitchell Miller, Boston Bruins President Cam Neely said he is "extremely upset that we have made a lot of people unhappy." Neely was blunt with reporters, and admitted that the team "could've dug deeper" before offering Miller...
markerzone.com
