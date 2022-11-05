Read full article on original website
5 Things: What we learned from the final week of the high school football regular season
While very little was on the line in terms of playoff seeding or region championships, there were some interesting takeaways from Friday night's action. 1. Gainesville and North Forsyth have no hangover after emotional region title game. The Region 8-6A championship showdown between Gainesville and North Forsyth was a thrilling...
Football: Lumpkin County downs West Hall, 55-7, to match season win record
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Lumpkin County took care of business Friday night, taking down West Hall, 55-7, to match the single season wins record for the Indians. Lumpkin finished the regular season 8-2, matching the most wins in program history for the third time overall and the first since the 1970s.
Hebron Christian upsets region champion Stephens County, earns state playoff berth
TOCCOA — Hebron Christian earned a Class AAA state football playoff berth with a clutch victory Friday night over Region 8-AAA champion Stephens County. The Lions (8-2, 3-2) handed Stephens County (8-2, 4-1) its only loss in region play this season. Hebron, under new head coach Jonathan Gess, finished in a three-way tie for second place in 8-AAA with Oconee County and Monroe Area — a coin flip will decide the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
Wesleyan loses heartbreaker at Pickens
PICKENS — Wesleyan football saw its regular season come to an end Friday night at Pickens, losing 20-13 in a heartbreaker. The Wolves, who will play at Stephens County in the first round of state, trailed until they scored to go up 13-12 in the second half, but Pickens rallied for a game-winning drive to go up 20-13 with a minute left. Wesleyan drove into Pickens territory in an attempt to tie, but a turnover ended its hopes.
Parkview stuns Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Grayson in regular-season finale
LOGANVILLE — Coming into Friday night's football matchup with Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Grayson, not many outside of Parkview's locker room gave the Panthers a chance to win. However, the Panthers racked up 464 total yards and had three touchdown plays go for more than 60 yards for a 28-21...
Football: Lakeview wins shootout at Loganville Christian
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Lakeview trailed at halftime but stormed back to take down Loganville Christian Friday night, 52-34. Landon Hanes got it started with a 27-yard run just seconds into the game to take a 7-0 lead before Loganville Christian tied it on a 40-yard passing touchdown. Hanes scored again at the end of the first quarter to take a 14-7 lead on a 25-yard sprint.
Football: East Forsyth holds off North Hall in 28-21 victory
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It wasn’t pretty, but East Forsyth will take it. The Broncos (6-4, 4-4 Region 8-4A) battled through 128 penalty yards to hold off North Hall (3-7, 3-5 Region 8-4A) in a 28-21 dogfight Friday at Bronco Stadium. “We’re committing penalties, we’ve done it all year...
Dacula ends 2021 state champion Collins Hill's football season short of postseason
DACULA — Dacula clinched a Class AAAAAAA state playoff berth and eliminated defending state champion Collins Hill with a 48-9 rout of the Eagles in Region 8-AAAAAAA football Friday night. The Falcons led 41-9 at halftime and cruised to the victory, earning the region’s No. 4 seed and a...
Football: Banks County rallies to win over Providence
HOMER, Ga. — Kolby Watson passed for three touchdowns and 150 yards to lead Banks County's rally past Providence Christian, 40-39, on Friday at Leopard Stadium. The Leopards rallied from 19 points down in the first half to take a 21-19 lead at the half and held on in the second half to win. The win broke the Leopards' five-game losing streak.
High School: The Final 2022 Extra Elite 25 Fall Softball National Rankings… It All Comes Down to Georgia!
Two Powers in the Peach State Win State Titles, Finish with Just 1 Loss. Well, the girls in Georgia did not make it easy for the final national rankings this season among those states in the country that play high school softball in the fall. Rankings don’t change at the...
Football: Brown scores four times in Jefferson's 35-7 win
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Sammy Brown scored the first four touchdowns of the night as Jefferson defeated Eastside Friday, 35-7. Brown scored three times in the second quarter, the first coming just 28 seconds in to give the Dragons a 7-0 lead. Two minutes later, he ran in from 39 yards out to push the lead to 14-0 before a 4-yard run with 5:19 left in the half to go up, 21-0.
Banks County's miraculous pass, two-point conversion stuns Providence Christian
HOMER — Banks County’s miraculous, Hail Mary touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion, gave the hosts a stunning 40-39 victory over Providence in the teams’ final 2022 football game. The Storm led 18-0 early, but Banks capitalized on turnovers and charged back for a 20-18 halftime lead....
Georgia a monster road favorite at Mississippi State, Kirby Smart cautions ‘humility is a week away’
ATHENS — Georgia has become a near-unanimous No. 1 team once again and is heavily favored by 16 points in a road game at Mississippi State under the lights. If you think that’s a dangerous scenario, Coach Kirby Smart would agree with you and his players are on the same page.
Mary “Evelyn” Carroll Allison
Mary “Evelyn” Carroll Allison, passed away on November 5, 2022 after a brief illness with cancer. A former resident of Hall County, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Doyle Allison and sister, Rosa Marie Smith. Evelyn, or “Nunny” as she was affectionately known to her...
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Look: Everyone Said The Same Thing Following Georgia Touchdown After Controversial Call
The Georgia Bulldogs may be up in Saturday's huge SEC matchup with Tennessee, but a very questionable forward pass call cost them a safety and possession. Pinned inside the one, the Vols seemingly fumbled and were tackled in the endzone for a safety, but that call was ultimately reversed. Nevertheless,...
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love Shack
After yet another incredible barbeque lunch at Big Shanty Smokehouse in Kennesaw, I was searching for unique ways to describe the succulent meats, satisfying sides and delicious desserts. But this time, I'm just out of new words and ways to relate how much I enjoyed this most recent visit, and, in fact, every visit I've had to this local eatery.
78-Year-Old Seigfried Otto Stritzl Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain. The crash happened on Thursday evening that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Seigfried Otto Stritzl of Gainesville.
