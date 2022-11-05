ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

yukonprogressnews.com

Hearing next week in Canadian County cash seizure case

Some 18 months after the case was filed, a court hearing is set next week on two men’s challenge to the Canadian County District Attorney’s application to seize $131,500 in U.S. currency. The funds were confiscated from New Mexico’s Weichuan Liu and Nang Thai in April 2021 by...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Ryan Walters, Jena Nelson face off to be Oklahoma's next superintendent of public instruction

Republican candidate Ryan Walters will face Democrat Jena Nelson in Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction race on Nov. 8. Current State Superintendent and former Republican Joy Hofmeister announced in October 2021 that she would be running as a Democrat against incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt in the 2022 gubernatorial election, leaving the position open. Walters and Nelson are vying to replace her.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Oklahoma Trigger Warning

Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma Elections: Governor, State Superintendent, Oklahoma County DA and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the race for governor between incumbent Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, the election for State Superintendent between Ryan Walters and Jena Nelson and the races for all U.S. Senate and House seats.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Cleveland County Deputy Cleans Up Illegally Dumped Trash

Nines tons and counting: A Cleveland County deputy is taking it upon himself to clean up illegally dumped trash while catching the people responsible. Deputy Don Hudgins noticed in March that trash was piling up on a field near Interstate 35 and State Highway 9 in the southwest Norman area, said Hunter McKee, public information officer for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. As the months passed, Hudgins saw more and more trash accumulating on that land, which is private property.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
kgou.org

Polling suggests unpredictable Oklahoma General Election

The 2022 General Election is Tuesday. And while most legislative races have already been determined, the statewide races still to be decided may present some surprises. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, committed to connecting Oklahoma physicians with matters that are important to Oklahoma patients. More on vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
OKLAHOMA STATE

