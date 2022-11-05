Read full article on original website
Hearing next week in Canadian County cash seizure case
Some 18 months after the case was filed, a court hearing is set next week on two men’s challenge to the Canadian County District Attorney’s application to seize $131,500 in U.S. currency. The funds were confiscated from New Mexico’s Weichuan Liu and Nang Thai in April 2021 by...
Ryan Walters, Jena Nelson face off to be Oklahoma's next superintendent of public instruction
Republican candidate Ryan Walters will face Democrat Jena Nelson in Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction race on Nov. 8. Current State Superintendent and former Republican Joy Hofmeister announced in October 2021 that she would be running as a Democrat against incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt in the 2022 gubernatorial election, leaving the position open. Walters and Nelson are vying to replace her.
Election 2022: Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister race for Oklahoma governor
The heated 2022 gubernatorial race in Oklahoma ends Tuesday as voters decide who will govern them for the next four years.
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
Stitt’s reelection hopes uncertain in dead heat Oklahoma governor’s race
Despite Oklahoma’s notoriously red history, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s bid for reelection is facing pushback from Oklahoma voters as Democrat Joy Hofmeister narrows the gap in the polls. In the 2020 general election, Oklahoma was the only state to have all red counties, with about 65% of voters leaning...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declares State of Emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore Counties
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency today (November 5) for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following last night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as...
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
OKC Apple workers prep for contract talks after union vote win
Metro Apple employees are pressing forward with a busy schedule ahead as they prepare for contract negotiations with the corporation. The post OKC Apple workers prep for contract talks after union vote win appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Vote to possibly change leadership at the Oklahoma County Jail could be near
Changes could be on the horizon at the Oklahoma County Jail.
Oklahoma lawmaker working on new legislation to keep state on daylight saving time
OKLAHOMA CITY — As most of the country prepares to set their clocks back an hour, an Oklahoma lawmaker called on the state to stay on daylight saving time. Oklahoma state Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah, failed to pass legislation last session to do this. But he is working on another piece of legislation that he argued is good for the state.
Things to know before voting in Oklahoma
Oklahoma residents can expect busy lines and changes in polling places, according to a press release. Residents should check out these tips before going out to vote.
Corp. Commissioners sets deadline for OG&E, Public Utilities Division fuel cost adjustment fee plans
Once the two parties submit their proposed solutions, the commissioners will vote. That vote hasn’t been scheduled yet.
Oklahoma Trigger Warning
Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
Oklahoma Elections: Governor, State Superintendent, Oklahoma County DA and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the race for governor between incumbent Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, the election for State Superintendent between Ryan Walters and Jena Nelson and the races for all U.S. Senate and House seats.
Cleveland County Deputy Cleans Up Illegally Dumped Trash
Nines tons and counting: A Cleveland County deputy is taking it upon himself to clean up illegally dumped trash while catching the people responsible. Deputy Don Hudgins noticed in March that trash was piling up on a field near Interstate 35 and State Highway 9 in the southwest Norman area, said Hunter McKee, public information officer for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. As the months passed, Hudgins saw more and more trash accumulating on that land, which is private property.
Oklahomans renewing driver's licenses, getting Real ID now go through new government entity
Oklahomans looking to get the Real ID or renew their driver's license began going through a new government entity this week. Service Oklahoma, which was created earlier this year by the Oklahoma Legislature, took over the responsibility on Nov. 1 from the Department of Public Safety. The new entity took...
State election board secretary & lawmakers say Oklahoma elections are secure
State election leaders and lawmakers are assuring Oklahomans that our elections are some of the safest when it comes to election fraud.
Polling suggests unpredictable Oklahoma General Election
The 2022 General Election is Tuesday. And while most legislative races have already been determined, the statewide races still to be decided may present some surprises. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, committed to connecting Oklahoma physicians with matters that are important to Oklahoma patients. More on vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
Update to OK Landlord & Tenant Act makes repair costs easier
Some relief has landed for tenants when having to pay for those all too inconvenient home repairs.
Study: 42% of Oklahoma households cutting back to pay for electricity
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahomans are trimming household expenses for the necessary items like food and medicine in order to pay for electricity according to a new survey. The study conducted by LendingTree found 42% of Oklahoma households have sacrificed to pay to keep the lights on. Only three...
