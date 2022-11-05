Read full article on original website
High school football: Corner Canyon beats West, advances to another state semifinal
Corner Canyon will be in the state semifinals for the sixth consecutive season after the Chargers defeated West 35-7 Friday evening.
ksl.com
The Utah Checkdown podcast: Senior night, injuries piling up and Pac-12 title hopes
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah got a convincing win against an improving Arizona team, and yet the team still fell back in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings — all while battling injuries. The hosts are joined, once again, by wide receiver Solomon Enis to break down Utah's...
kslsports.com
No. 1 Lehi Escapes Box Elder In 5A Quarterfinals
SALT LAKE CITY – The Lehi Pioneers came from behind to beat the Box Elder Bees and advance from the 5A quarterfinals. The Pioneers remained undefeated after a 28-21 win over the Bees. Box Elder owned an 8-7 lead at the halftime break and a 21-14 edge midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Pioneers scored a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes of action thanks to runs by Carson Gonzalez. Gonzalez finished the game with three rushing touchdowns.
kslsports.com
No. 2 Timpview Flies Into 5A Semifinals With Rout Of No. 23 Wasatch
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 2 Timpview Thunderbirds flew past the No. 23 Wasatch Wasps with a big quarterfinal victory on Game Night Live. The Thunderbirds hosted the Wasps at Mountain View High School on Friday, November 4. Timpview soundly defeated Wasatch, 63-21. The T-Birds struck first on...
kslsports.com
BYU Hosts Former Coug In Season-Opener Against Idaho State
PROVO, Utah – Another year of BYU basketball is upon us. The 2022-23 regular season tips off Monday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars host Idaho State. Idaho State was picked to finish last (10th) in the preseason Big Sky Conference poll. The Bengals last year ended with a 7-23 record. But despite the low prognostications on the Bengals, there’s a bit of intrigue to this season opener for BYU.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham Has High Praise For Freshman Quarterback Nate Johnson After Arizona Game
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah was bullish about several players in their 2022 signing class and fans have had an opportunity to see what several of them can do already. Linebacker Lander Barton and running back Jaylon Glover have shown well in early snaps. However, Ute fans got their first, tiny taste of freshman quarterback Nate Johnson against Arizona Saturday night and he just scratched the surface according to Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.
kslsports.com
Jaylen Dixon Puts Utah Football On Top With Rushing Score
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah got on the scoreboard first when running back Jaylen Dixon scored from seven-yards out to give the Utes a 7-0 advantage. Dixon capped a six play, 37-yard drive with his third rushing touchdown of the season. After an Arizona touchdown, this game is tied...
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Shows Gratitude To Fans After Utah’s Win Over Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s no secret that 2022 hasn’t gone the way running back Tavion Thomas would have hoped it would. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has been mum as to exactly why Thomas hasn’t been as much of a force and missed games, opting instead to keep it in house. However, what we do know is that Thomas has been asked to work on things outside of football. It appears whatever Thomas was asked to do was to Utah’s satisfaction Saturday night as fans got to see the T-Train in action for the first time in several weeks.
kslsports.com
Time, Network Announced For Senior Night Featuring Stanford Vs. Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s last home game of the 2022 regular season will be a late one as they prepare to host the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Senior Night. It was announced Sunday morning the game next week will be an 8 p.m. MT kickoff on ESPN.
kslsports.com
BYU Updates Face Mask Shortly Before Kickoff Against Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – The BYU football team made a tweak to the Cougars’ uniforms for a meeting on the blue turf with the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Shortly before kickoff, BYU football revealed that the game day...
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Big Win Over Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – The BYU Cougars defeated the Boise State Broncos on the road and moved within a game of bowl eligibility. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. BYU defeated Boise State, 31-28. The victory snapped the program’s four-game losing streak. Here...
kslsports.com
Cam Rising Meets His Clone And It’s The Best Thing You’ll See On Twitter Today
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising was a popular Halloween costume choice amongst Ute fans this year. One young fan in particular really nailed the look and got to meet his hero after the Utes’ big win over Arizona Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. As you can...
kslsports.com
Day After Thoughts From BYU’s Slump-Busting Win Against Boise State
PROVO, Utah – BYU football put together a season-saving victory over Boise State on The Blue Turf. The final score was 31-28. Now that I’m back in Utah after a day of travel, here are some of my day after thoughts from the victory. That win meant a...
kslsports.com
Social Media Reactions To BYU’s Surprising Win Against Boise State
BOISE – BYU football had social media buzzing after the 31-28 victory against Boise State. Heading into the game, BYU was on a four-game losing streak, and the Broncos were on a four-game winning streak. So naturally, there weren’t many people giving BYU a chance. But Kalani Sitake-coached...
KTVB
JL Skinner weighs in on Boise State's loss to BYU
Skinner finished with six total tackles and an interception in the loss Saturday. The standout safety said "the Mountain West Championship is still in our mind."
ksl.com
'He was an icon in Utah': Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68
SALT LAKE CITY — Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday. He was 68. Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4's senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
Storm lighter than hoped for, but still produced
Decent rain and snowfall with the storm — and the good news is that there is still a little bit in it before it leaves us Sunday evening. We have another system coming in and things are looking good for better totals.
utahstories.com
Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail
South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
Guest opinion: Largest bond ever on ballot while inflation rages
Alpine School District wants to pass a $595 million bond, the largest school bond in Utah history. Orem taxpayers would be directly responsible for $116 million. Ultimately, Orem schoolchildren would only receive two multipurpose rooms worth $16 million. NET, that means Orem taxpayers would be responsible for paying $100 million...
ksl.com
Electricity restored to most in Salt Lake Valley, still hundreds without power
SALT LAKE CITY — Electricity has been restored to most Rocky Mountain Power customers after multiple outages left thousands without power in the Salt Lake Valley Monday morning. The company's website showed 95 outages affecting more than 22,000 customers around 7 a.m., up from over 6,000 earlier in the...
