South Jordan, UT

kslsports.com

No. 1 Lehi Escapes Box Elder In 5A Quarterfinals

SALT LAKE CITY – The Lehi Pioneers came from behind to beat the Box Elder Bees and advance from the 5A quarterfinals. The Pioneers remained undefeated after a 28-21 win over the Bees. Box Elder owned an 8-7 lead at the halftime break and a 21-14 edge midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Pioneers scored a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes of action thanks to runs by Carson Gonzalez. Gonzalez finished the game with three rushing touchdowns.
LEHI, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Hosts Former Coug In Season-Opener Against Idaho State

PROVO, Utah – Another year of BYU basketball is upon us. The 2022-23 regular season tips off Monday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars host Idaho State. Idaho State was picked to finish last (10th) in the preseason Big Sky Conference poll. The Bengals last year ended with a 7-23 record. But despite the low prognostications on the Bengals, there’s a bit of intrigue to this season opener for BYU.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham Has High Praise For Freshman Quarterback Nate Johnson After Arizona Game

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah was bullish about several players in their 2022 signing class and fans have had an opportunity to see what several of them can do already. Linebacker Lander Barton and running back Jaylon Glover have shown well in early snaps. However, Ute fans got their first, tiny taste of freshman quarterback Nate Johnson against Arizona Saturday night and he just scratched the surface according to Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Jaylen Dixon Puts Utah Football On Top With Rushing Score

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah got on the scoreboard first when running back Jaylen Dixon scored from seven-yards out to give the Utes a 7-0 advantage. Dixon capped a six play, 37-yard drive with his third rushing touchdown of the season. After an Arizona touchdown, this game is tied...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Tavion Thomas Shows Gratitude To Fans After Utah’s Win Over Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s no secret that 2022 hasn’t gone the way running back Tavion Thomas would have hoped it would. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has been mum as to exactly why Thomas hasn’t been as much of a force and missed games, opting instead to keep it in house. However, what we do know is that Thomas has been asked to work on things outside of football. It appears whatever Thomas was asked to do was to Utah’s satisfaction Saturday night as fans got to see the T-Train in action for the first time in several weeks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Updates Face Mask Shortly Before Kickoff Against Boise State

BOISE, Idaho – The BYU football team made a tweak to the Cougars’ uniforms for a meeting on the blue turf with the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Shortly before kickoff, BYU football revealed that the game day...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Big Win Over Boise State

BOISE, Idaho – The BYU Cougars defeated the Boise State Broncos on the road and moved within a game of bowl eligibility. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. BYU defeated Boise State, 31-28. The victory snapped the program’s four-game losing streak. Here...
BOISE, ID
kslsports.com

Social Media Reactions To BYU’s Surprising Win Against Boise State

BOISE – BYU football had social media buzzing after the 31-28 victory against Boise State. Heading into the game, BYU was on a four-game losing streak, and the Broncos were on a four-game winning streak. So naturally, there weren’t many people giving BYU a chance. But Kalani Sitake-coached...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

'He was an icon in Utah': Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68

SALT LAKE CITY — Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday. He was 68. Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4's senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail

South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Pyramid

Guest opinion: Largest bond ever on ballot while inflation rages

Alpine School District wants to pass a $595 million bond, the largest school bond in Utah history. Orem taxpayers would be directly responsible for $116 million. Ultimately, Orem schoolchildren would only receive two multipurpose rooms worth $16 million. NET, that means Orem taxpayers would be responsible for paying $100 million...
OREM, UT

