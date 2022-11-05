Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
News On 6
Sunbeam Family Services Opening New Community Center
City and community leaders will gather in northeast Oklahoma City Monday afternoon to open Sunbeam's new facility. The Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center includes twelve classrooms and other spaces to help metro families. Sunbeam's CEO, Sarah Rahal, said the building is needed now more than ever due to...
News On 6
Norman Public Schools Facing Ransomware Attack
Norman Public Schools is alerting parents of a malicious ransomware attack. The school district is working with third party cyber security experts and law enforcement as they work to resolve the issue. The district advises students and parents to not use their NPS issued devices at this time. The also...
News On 6
MMIW Indian Capital, SOR Training Address Women Safety With Self-Defense Class
A local group hosted a self-defense class Friday afternoon in Moore to help Indigenous women feel safer in their community. The free class focused on situational awareness to prevent an attack. The local group set up a memorial table displaying photos of only a few missing and murdered Indigenous women...
News On 6
Young Voters Get First Chance At Casting Ballots
Election day is tomorrow and some of the youngest voters are getting their first chance at casting a ballot this election. Seniors at Classen SAS said it's important for young people to get to the polls. Oklahoma City Public Schools has a $955 million bond proposal on the ballot this...
News On 6
PAMBE Ghana Christmas Market Opens In OKC On Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Although Christmas is more than six weeks away, the PAMBE Ghana Global Market opened its doors on Saturday right here in OKC. Joining News 9 to talk about the market is Alice Azumi Iddi Gubbels, the founder of PAMBE Ghana who founded a school in the country which benefits from sales at the market, and Jane Wheeler, the vice president of the organization.
News On 6
Oklahoma Transportation Official Asks Judge To Dismiss Subpoena In Turnpike Transparency Lawsuit
An Oklahoma transportation official, an engineering company, a public relations company, and two staffers of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority all asked a judge to dismiss subpoenas for deposition in a lawsuit concerning government transparency. Engineering consultants Poe & Associates, Jones Public Relations, the OTA, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation...
News On 6
OKC Zoo Invites Public To Help Name Lion Cubs
The Oklahoma City Zoo needs the public's help to decide on what to name its four lion cubs, the first such cubs born at the zoo in 15 years. On Sept. 26, the OKC Zoo's 7-year-old lioness, Dunia, gave birth to her first litter - three female cubs and a male.
News On 6
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Baylor
Dean Blevins, John Holcomb and Dusty Dvoracek breakdown the Sooners 38-35 loss to the Baylor Bears Saturday in Norman. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Big 12 Still Undecided On Kickoff Times For Upcoming OU-OSU Matchup
The Sooners and Cowboys know when they’ll kick off this coming Saturday. Beyond this week, the Big 12 Conference is not yet certain. Oklahoma (5-4) will hit the road Saturday for a potential “get right” game against West Virginia. Last week, the Sooners suffered another home loss at the hands of the Baylor Bears (6-3), who are now back on firmer ground tied for second place in the conference standings at 4-2.
News On 6
OSBI Assists Seminole County Deputies In Deadly Shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting Seminole County deputies in a homicide investigation. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call regarding a shooting between the towns of Sasakwa and Wewoka in a rural portion of the county. When deputies arrived at the...
News On 6
Cleveland County Deputy Cleans Up Illegally Dumped Trash
Nines tons and counting: A Cleveland County deputy is taking it upon himself to clean up illegally dumped trash while catching the people responsible. Deputy Don Hudgins noticed in March that trash was piling up on a field near Interstate 35 and State Highway 9 in the southwest Norman area, said Hunter McKee, public information officer for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. As the months passed, Hudgins saw more and more trash accumulating on that land, which is private property.
News On 6
2 Arrested Following NW OKC Stolen Vehicle Pursuit; Authorities Searching For 2 Other Suspects
Two people were arrested, and authorities are searching for two other suspects following an overnight pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened near Northwest Expressway and Wedgewood when a stolen truck crashed. After the vehicle crashed, four people inside the vehicle fled, according...
News On 6
Good Samaritan Alerts Police To NW OKC Hit-And-Run Crash Victim Left In Road
A metro woman was left with a life-threatening head injury on Friday following a hit-and-run crash. Oklahoma City police said the victim was identified as a 61-year-old woman but did not release her name. The victim's belongings were left scattered in the road after the crash. Police said the unsheltered...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Arrested In Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a man wanted in connection to a deadly crash is now in custody. Police Say Jeffry Hill hit and killed a woman Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene. Officers say Hill turned himself in before being taken to the hospital for injuries.
Comments / 0