Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Related
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 for their eighth consecutive victory
ESPN
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Cavaliers Preview: Patrick Beverley Ruled Out Of Sunday Matinee Game
After back-to-back wins in which they seemed to be trending in the right direction, the Los Angeles Lakers took a step back against the Utah Jazz on Friday night when they gave up 130 points in a loss. Now, they look to bounce back against one of the NBA’s elite...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley To Miss Second Straight Game Against Jazz With Illness
So far, Patrick Beverley hasn’t quite been the player the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for when they traded for him in the summer. Beverley has been a vocal leader and good teammate per usual, but his play on the court has left much to be desired. The veteran guard is only shooting 22.7 percent from beyond the arc and has seen his minutes dwindle each passing game in favor of other options on the bench.
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
NBA ROUND-UP: New York Knicks snap three game losing streak in nail-biter against 76ers, while Warriors loss to Pelicans
Obi Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:27 left for the visiting New York Knicks, who overcame a 12-point deficit to beat the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Julius Randle (17...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos Member Takeoff With Gameday Suit
The tragic loss of famous Migos rapper Takeoff hit the NBA community hard this past week. The connection the two-time Grammy Award nominee shared with the NBA was unique, unlike any other hip-hop artist has had with the league. With Takeoff’s and his bandmates, Quavo and Offset’s hometown ties to...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
ESPN
Utah plays Los Angeles, looks for 5th straight home win
Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Los Angeles aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Utah went 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz shot 47.1% from...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Lamar Odom Tells Story Of How He Got Championship Rings Back After Auctioning Them
Some of the unsung heroes in Los Angeles Lakers franchise history are the players who accepted their role and maximized it to their full potential. L.A not only has some of the greatest players ever, but some of the best sixth-men ever in a guy like former forward Lamar Odom.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Ray Allen Breaks Down Matt Ryan’s Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer
It is every basketball fan’s dream to sink in a buzzer-beating shot on a big stage. Los Angeles Lakers wing Matt Ryan, who has worked hard to get to the NBA and maintain a roster spot, saw his dream came alive Wednesday in a victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Comments / 0