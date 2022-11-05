ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley To Miss Second Straight Game Against Jazz With Illness

So far, Patrick Beverley hasn’t quite been the player the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for when they traded for him in the summer. Beverley has been a vocal leader and good teammate per usual, but his play on the court has left much to be desired. The veteran guard is only shooting 22.7 percent from beyond the arc and has seen his minutes dwindle each passing game in favor of other options on the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory

Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Utah plays Los Angeles, looks for 5th straight home win

Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Los Angeles aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Utah went 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz shot 47.1% from...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy