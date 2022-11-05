Ford’s incentive spending has been on the decline for some time now, coinciding with low inventory caused by ongoing supply chain issues over the past couple of years. In fact, Ford brand incentive spending was down a whopping 64 percent in Q3 of 2022, as Ford Authority reported last week, averaging $862 per vehicle in the last quarter, which is dramatically less than the $4,200 per vehicle that the brand averaged prior to 2021. The same is true of Lincoln incentive spending, as it was down a nearly as significant 52 percent year-to-date through the third quarter, according to new data from Cox Automotive.

2 HOURS AGO