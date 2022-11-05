Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
AutoLeadStar Raises $40M in Growth Funding
AutoLeadStar, a Miami, FL-based supplier of a digital buyer knowledge and expertise platform for the automotive trade, raised $40M in Development funding. The spherical was led by Riverwood Capital which joined present traders PICO Enterprise Companions, Goal International, and Aleph. The corporate intends to us the funds to increase its...
aiexpress.io
Emerge Career Raises $3.2M in Seed Funding
Emerge Career, a US supplier of a platform for on-line job coaching options to governments, raised $3.2m in seed funding. The spherical was led by 776, with participation from SoftBank Alternative Fund, Y Combinator, Lenny Rachitsky and Y Combinator Managing Director Michael Seibel. Based by Uzoma Orchingwa and Gabriel Saruhashi,...
aiexpress.io
Pulnovo Medical Raises Tens of Millions Dollars Funding
Pulnovo Medical, a Shanghai, China-based supplier of an OTM (From Working Desk to Market) platform, raised tens of hundreds of thousands {dollars} in funding. The spherical was led by YuanBio Enterprise Capital, with participation from Orbimed Healthcare Fund Administration, Cenova Capital, Lilly Asia Ventures, GaoRong Capital, Huihe Capital and GC&H Investments.
aiexpress.io
SparkPlug Raises $8M in Series A Funding
SparkPlug, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of an incentive administration and wage supplementation platform for frontline staff, raised $8M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding raised to $11.5m, was led by Lightbank with participation from Trade Ventures, TenOneTen Ventures and Jason Calacanis. The corporate intends to...
aiexpress.io
Dropit Closes $25M in Series C Funding Round
Dropit, a London, UK-based omnichannel retail know-how firm, raised $25M in Sequence C funding. The spherical was led by Vault Investments, with participation type Tiga Investments, Axentia, and Sugarbee. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to bolster its go-to-market capabilities, extending its U.S. gross sales workplace in...
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Catches On
While the Fed hinted at slowing the pace of interest rate hikes after increasing rates by another 75 basis points today, the market is expected to remain under pressure as...
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
5 Stocks Every Investor Knows Trading Under $10 That Have Huge 2023 Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no history or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
6 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Can Rocket Higher as Interest Rates Rise Again
Six top financial institutions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio likely are applauding the Federal Reserve's latest increase in the federal funds rate as it means more earnings for them. These Warren Buffet stocks also come with solid dividends and are rated Buy across Wall Street.
aiexpress.io
Vivrelle Raises $35M in Series B Funding
Vivrelle, a New York-based supplier of a membership membership that provides entry to a shared closet of designer purses and equipment, raised $35M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by 3L Capital, with participation from Origin Ventures, Chapford Capital Group, Plus Capital, Lily Collins, Nina Dobrev, and Morgan Stewart McGraw.
aiexpress.io
S.i. Systems ULC Receives Investment from Cornell Capital and TorQuest Partners
S.i. Systems, a Calgary, Canada-based data expertise staffing firm, obtained an funding from Cornell Capital and TorQuest Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop operations and its enterprise attain. S.i. Programs will retain its headquarters in Calgary,...
aiexpress.io
Sabanto Receives Investment from Cooperative Ventures
Sabanto, a Chicago, IL-based {hardware} and software program firm growing autonomous capabilities in tractors, acquired an funding from Cooperative Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale turn-key autonomy options for farmers and ag retailers. Led by CEO...
NASDAQ
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
US News and World Report
Berkshire Hathaway Could Boost Earnings After Occidental Accounting Change
(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc could soon see a boost to its bottom line after changing its accounting for its big stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. In its quarterly report on Saturday, Berkshire said it adopted the equity method of accounting for its 20.9% stake in Occidental, which is worth more than $14 billion.
aiexpress.io
FLX Networks Secures $10M in Strategic Funding
FLX Networks, a Bernardsville, NJ-based know-how platform for engagement between asset and wealth administration companies, raised $10M in funding. The spherical was led by Barings, with participation from Allianz Life Ventures and Broadridge Monetary Options (NYSE: BR). The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale the know-how...
aiexpress.io
PhotoRoom Raises $19M in Series A Funding
PhotoRoom, a Paris, France-based world photograph modifying platform, raised $19m in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Balderton Capital with participation from angels from Fb, Hugging Face and Disney+, in addition to Adjoining. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its current software program...
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Incentive Spending Down 52 Percent Through Q3 2022
Ford’s incentive spending has been on the decline for some time now, coinciding with low inventory caused by ongoing supply chain issues over the past couple of years. In fact, Ford brand incentive spending was down a whopping 64 percent in Q3 of 2022, as Ford Authority reported last week, averaging $862 per vehicle in the last quarter, which is dramatically less than the $4,200 per vehicle that the brand averaged prior to 2021. The same is true of Lincoln incentive spending, as it was down a nearly as significant 52 percent year-to-date through the third quarter, according to new data from Cox Automotive.
Stocks mostly rise, oil steady tracking China lockdown policy
Global stock markets mostly rose Monday, extending last week's strong gains, while oil prices steadied after China reaffirmed its commitment to an economically painful zero-Covid policy. Global markets and oil prices were buoyant last week on hopes Beijing may begin to roll back policies aimed at stamping out coronavirus within its borders.
