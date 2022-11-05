ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Human remains found in Crawford County, Mo.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Human remains were found in Crawford County, Missouri on Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday night. Authorities tell News 4 the skeletal remains were found in the 4100 block of North Service Road in West Sullivan. The identity of the remains has not been...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting several arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022. Forty-Six-year-old Cynthia Long of Cameron was arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4, in Clay County. The patrol accused her of Driving while intoxicated and driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway. She was transported to the Clay County Jail where she was processed and later released.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Fire at Crawford County salvage yard burns hundreds of vehicles

Numerous fire departments respond to a large fire Friday in Crawford County. The fire was located at I-44 Auto Salvage between Leasburg and Bourbon. One structure, tractor trailers, busses, and almost 200 cars burned in the fire, as well as hundred of tires and auto parts. Fire departments stretching all...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Bourbon man dies in car crash in Phelps County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Hendricks, 50, of Bourbon, MO died in a car crash at eastbound I-44 near mile marker 197.2 near St. James at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. MSHP said the crash occurred when the vehicle in front of...
BOURBON, MO
FOX2Now

79-year-old man dies in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A 79-year-old man died Friday morning in a Jefferson County crash while trying to merge onto a highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Maulding, 79, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. Investigators say Maulding attempted to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Salem, Mo. man dies in crash in Dent County

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem died after rear-ending a car on Highway 19 in Dent County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred a little after noon on Saturday, just a few miles north of Salem. Investigators said 60-year-old Dennis Pewitt was driving north...
DENT COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Items stolen from Eureka construction site

Eureka Police are investigating the theft of materials left out overnight at a construction site in the 100 block of Allen Road. The stolen items belong to PayneCrest Electric and Communications of St. Louis and were valued at $3,670, police reported. The theft happened between about 4 p.m. Oct. 5...
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
MARYVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced...
PACIFIC, MO
FOX2Now

Seven arrested after stolen car leads to pursuit in Ste. Genevieve

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – Seven people are behind bars after a series of car crimes Thursday evening that sparked a high-speed pursuit in downtown Ste. Genevieve. The Ste. Genevieve responded to the area after multiple reports of property being stolen from vehicles. Thieves also stole one person’s car. It’s unclear how many vehicles were targeted.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Byrnes Mill motorcyclist hurt when debris hits him

A Byrnes Mill man was injured Thursday morning, Nov. 3, when he was riding a motorcycle on Hwy. 30 east of Dillon Road just north of High Ridge and was struck by debris, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:10 a.m., Donald L. Brandt, 49, of Byrnes Mill was...
BYRNES MILL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy