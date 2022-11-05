Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
Human remains found in Crawford County, Mo.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Human remains were found in Crawford County, Missouri on Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday night. Authorities tell News 4 the skeletal remains were found in the 4100 block of North Service Road in West Sullivan. The identity of the remains has not been...
Human remains found in West Sullivan, Mo.
An investigation is underway after authorities spotted and confirmed human remains Friday in Crawford County.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting several arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022. Forty-Six-year-old Cynthia Long of Cameron was arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4, in Clay County. The patrol accused her of Driving while intoxicated and driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway. She was transported to the Clay County Jail where she was processed and later released.
kjluradio.com
Fire at Crawford County salvage yard burns hundreds of vehicles
Numerous fire departments respond to a large fire Friday in Crawford County. The fire was located at I-44 Auto Salvage between Leasburg and Bourbon. One structure, tractor trailers, busses, and almost 200 cars burned in the fire, as well as hundred of tires and auto parts. Fire departments stretching all...
KYTV
Bourbon man dies in car crash in Phelps County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Hendricks, 50, of Bourbon, MO died in a car crash at eastbound I-44 near mile marker 197.2 near St. James at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. MSHP said the crash occurred when the vehicle in front of...
79-year-old man dies in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A 79-year-old man died Friday morning in a Jefferson County crash while trying to merge onto a highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Maulding, 79, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. Investigators say Maulding attempted to...
KMOV
Vandals cause $500,000 in damages to a Jefferson County construction site; spray paint hate messages on walls
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Vandalism to a construction site in Jefferson County on Thursday has led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Foreman Antony Ehrhart walked onto his job site Thursday morning to find damaged equipment and destroyed property. “Disgusted,” Ehrhart said. “I literally felt sick to...
KYTV
Salem, Mo. man dies in crash in Dent County
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem died after rear-ending a car on Highway 19 in Dent County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred a little after noon on Saturday, just a few miles north of Salem. Investigators said 60-year-old Dennis Pewitt was driving north...
myleaderpaper.com
Items stolen from Eureka construction site
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of materials left out overnight at a construction site in the 100 block of Allen Road. The stolen items belong to PayneCrest Electric and Communications of St. Louis and were valued at $3,670, police reported. The theft happened between about 4 p.m. Oct. 5...
1 man dead after a 2-car crash in Phelps County Sunday
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I investigated a two-car crash that happened Sunday afternoon which resulted in the death of one man. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Phelps County, about a mile east of St. James.
KMOV
Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
myozarksonline.com
Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
32-year-old Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a felony charge of tampering with a victim. Court documents alleged that Fox purposely prevented or dissuaded a victim of domestic assault in the third degree from assisting in the prosecution of an indictment.
KFVS12
Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced...
Seven arrested after stolen car leads to pursuit in Ste. Genevieve
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – Seven people are behind bars after a series of car crimes Thursday evening that sparked a high-speed pursuit in downtown Ste. Genevieve. The Ste. Genevieve responded to the area after multiple reports of property being stolen from vehicles. Thieves also stole one person’s car. It’s unclear how many vehicles were targeted.
mymoinfo.com
Deputies looking into case of stolen tools and motorcycle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of tools was stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Lakeview Ridge Drive in the Fenton area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred sometime during the overnight hours on October 22nd. My MO Info · KJ102822E.WAV. In...
‘It’s frustrating’: St. Charles workers react to car crash into store nearby
For the second time in less a month, thieves targeted a St. Charles strip mall by trying to ram a vehicle into a store.
Endangered Person Advisory: 12-year-old girl missing from north St. Louis County
Authorities have issued an Endangered Person Advisory after Tatiyana Walls, a 12-year-old girl from North St. Louis County, went missing.
Woman charged for bringing gun into St. Louis County school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police arrested a woman who brought a loaded gun into a St. Louis County school earlier this week. Prosecutors have charged Lucille Hunt, 38, with one felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon for carrying a loaded weapon into a school, bus or premises function in connection with the investigation.
Missing northwest Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill motorcyclist hurt when debris hits him
A Byrnes Mill man was injured Thursday morning, Nov. 3, when he was riding a motorcycle on Hwy. 30 east of Dillon Road just north of High Ridge and was struck by debris, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:10 a.m., Donald L. Brandt, 49, of Byrnes Mill was...
Comments / 0