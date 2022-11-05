ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84

First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ

Every Child Central Oregon kicks off community-wide toy drive this week

REDMOND, Ore., Nov. 7, 2022 — What do toys, foster care and refreshing local cider all have in common? Quite a bit, at least at Avid Cider Co.’s November Pint Night. Taking place this Thursday, Nov. 10 between 5:30 and 8 p.m., this charitable event will be two-fold: People will gather to celebrate Every Child Central Oregon’s official kickoff of its holiday, region-wide toy and gift drive. And, they’ll also have the opportunity to drink cider for a great cause, supporting ECCO, which galvanizes community around families and youth experiencing foster care, providing both tangible and intangible support.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Vote in 3rd round of Oregon Beer Showdown 2022: Only one top seed left standing

OREGON, USA — We're dispensing the drafts for "The Sudsy 16" of this year's Oregon Beer Showdown and not all the matchups in Round 2 turned out as some may have expected. After getting the most votes of any brewery in Round 1, three-time showdown winner Ecliptic Brewing (3-seed) of Portland was eliminated by a smaller fast-growing Rose City brewer, Ex Novo Brewing (6-seed), which is known for donating its profits to charities and has opened additional spots in Beaverton and Corrales, N.M., and plans another in Hillsboro this summer. Hood River's esteemed pFriem Family Brewers (2-seed) takes on Ex Novo next.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Cooler week, with chances for snow ahead

Parts of the High Desert are under a winter weather advisory set to expire Sunday night at 10, but we can expect more snow and rain heading into this week. Temperatures remain below average, with Monday's highs in the 30s to mid-40s. Snow and rain are on the forecast for...
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river passes, now snow about to hit Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mountain snow will continue in droves Sunday as our next link of moisture moves across the area. After picking up multiple inches on Saturday, with a handful more coming by night, we have a heavy dose moving in come Sunday. A winter weather advisory in...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years

Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years appeared first on KTVZ.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
nbc16.com

Atmospheric river takes aim at Western Oregon Friday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are taking aim at Western Oregon Friday night. The most significant rain and wind storm of the season is prompting a KVAL Weather Alert Day Friday. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a mosaic of watches, warnings, and...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Flooding rains possible with atmospheric river Friday night

COOS BAY, Ore. — Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are taking aim at Western Oregon Friday night. The most significant rain and wind storm of the season is prompting a KVAL Weather Alert Day Friday. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a mosaic of watches, warnings,...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Timber Harvesting: Rule changes to impact 10 million acres in Oregon

The Oregon Board of Forestry has approved more than 100 changes to the Forest Practices Act. The rule changes are a result of the mediated and groundbreaking Private Forest Accord (PFA) that brought together representatives from conservation groups and the timber industry. The changes will impact timber harvest activities on more than 10 million acres of private and non-federal forests in the state. ...
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR

BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
BAKER CITY, OR
klcc.org

Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate

Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
OREGON STATE

