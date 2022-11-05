Read full article on original website
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
KTVZ
Every Child Central Oregon kicks off community-wide toy drive this week
REDMOND, Ore., Nov. 7, 2022 — What do toys, foster care and refreshing local cider all have in common? Quite a bit, at least at Avid Cider Co.’s November Pint Night. Taking place this Thursday, Nov. 10 between 5:30 and 8 p.m., this charitable event will be two-fold: People will gather to celebrate Every Child Central Oregon’s official kickoff of its holiday, region-wide toy and gift drive. And, they’ll also have the opportunity to drink cider for a great cause, supporting ECCO, which galvanizes community around families and youth experiencing foster care, providing both tangible and intangible support.
KGW
Vote in 3rd round of Oregon Beer Showdown 2022: Only one top seed left standing
OREGON, USA — We're dispensing the drafts for "The Sudsy 16" of this year's Oregon Beer Showdown and not all the matchups in Round 2 turned out as some may have expected. After getting the most votes of any brewery in Round 1, three-time showdown winner Ecliptic Brewing (3-seed) of Portland was eliminated by a smaller fast-growing Rose City brewer, Ex Novo Brewing (6-seed), which is known for donating its profits to charities and has opened additional spots in Beaverton and Corrales, N.M., and plans another in Hillsboro this summer. Hood River's esteemed pFriem Family Brewers (2-seed) takes on Ex Novo next.
KTVZ
Cooler week, with chances for snow ahead
Parts of the High Desert are under a winter weather advisory set to expire Sunday night at 10, but we can expect more snow and rain heading into this week. Temperatures remain below average, with Monday's highs in the 30s to mid-40s. Snow and rain are on the forecast for...
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river passes, now snow about to hit Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mountain snow will continue in droves Sunday as our next link of moisture moves across the area. After picking up multiple inches on Saturday, with a handful more coming by night, we have a heavy dose moving in come Sunday. A winter weather advisory in...
Eastern Oregon development authority rescinds contract with La Grande firm
Greg Smith recently sent an unusual letter to the engineering firm of Anderson Perry & Associates. He had to halt a half-million-dollar contract in northeast Oregon because the business was improperly awarded. “Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., is to immediately cease any further performance,” the letter said.
Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years
Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years appeared first on KTVZ.
nbc16.com
Atmospheric river takes aim at Western Oregon Friday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are taking aim at Western Oregon Friday night. The most significant rain and wind storm of the season is prompting a KVAL Weather Alert Day Friday. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a mosaic of watches, warnings, and...
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
klcc.org
Central Oregon school district, camp release joint statement following alleged transphobia
Following accusations of transphobia and a hasty removal of students from a camp, a Central Oregon school district met with an outdoor school last month to discuss their future together. Culver Schools Superintendent Stefanie Garber and Camp Tamarack Executive Director Charlie Anderson released a joint statement Wednesday following the district’s...
KTVZ
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 4:27PM PST until November 7 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 1000 to 1500 feet. Total snow. accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Though, snow may fall down to. valley floor in the Cascade foothills at times this evening,. with local accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington....
Oregon candidates, activists stump for votes in final days
In the closing days before the 2022 midterm elections, candidates and activists fanned out across Oregon stumping for votes and making their final arguments.
Large breaking waves at the Oregon coast as atmospheric river arrives
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Oregon coast is expected to get hit by high seas and big waves Friday and through the weekend, in addition to the same high wind and heavy rain hammering much of the rest of western Oregon as an atmospheric river closes in on the Pacific Northwest.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCBY
Flooding rains possible with atmospheric river Friday night
COOS BAY, Ore. — Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are taking aim at Western Oregon Friday night. The most significant rain and wind storm of the season is prompting a KVAL Weather Alert Day Friday. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a mosaic of watches, warnings,...
Timber Harvesting: Rule changes to impact 10 million acres in Oregon
The Oregon Board of Forestry has approved more than 100 changes to the Forest Practices Act. The rule changes are a result of the mediated and groundbreaking Private Forest Accord (PFA) that brought together representatives from conservation groups and the timber industry. The changes will impact timber harvest activities on more than 10 million acres of private and non-federal forests in the state. ...
Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll
Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed.
nbcrightnow.com
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
klcc.org
Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate
Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
