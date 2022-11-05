The Door County United (DCU) Girls High school swim team put up a good fight over the weekend at the Division I sectionals meet held at Neenah High School. The team finished 5th overall out of 13 teams. DCU scored 231 total points beating the 6th place team, Oshkosh West, by 0.5 points. We had at least one swimmer podium in all but two events of the meet. These are listed below. Christy Braun (SBHS), Julia Michalski (SBHS), Cassie Rankin (SEV), and Regan Kasten (SBHS) were among the top scorers for the meet. Christy Braun (SBHS) qualified for Division I state in the 200 Yard Individual Medley with a time of 2:13.34 and the 100 Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:08.08. This was a successful end to a fantastic season for the team. They were undefeated in conference match-ups, won the conference title yet again, and finished in the top half of a Division I sectional. We are extremely proud of the way the girls competed and we cannot wait to see what next season has in store. Additionally, we are excited to see how Christy Braun will compete at the state meet on Saturday November 12th.

NEENAH, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO