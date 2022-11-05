Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Storm learn state semi-final site
The Kewaunee Storm football team now knows where they are heading for Friday's state semifinal. The Storm will meet defending Division 5 champion La Crosse Aquinas at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School at 7 p.m. The Storm nipped Southern Door 15-12 and Aquinas topped Colby 28-14 on Friday night to...
doorcountydailynews.com
Phoenix basketball teams open season
Both of Green Bay's basketball teams hit the road as they open their 2022-2023 regular seasons on Monday. The Phoenix men will open their campaign in Terre Haute, Ind. as they face the Indiana State Sycamores. The new-look team welcomes back just four returning players from last year due to transfers and graduations. The Phoenix won both of their preseason matchups against non-Division 1 teams, but their victories over D3 St. Norbert and D2 Michigan Tech were by a combined score of just six points. The Sycamores kickoff their season with a new coach at the helm in Josh Schertz, who posted a 337-69 record at D2 Lincoln Memorial. Tip is set for 6 p.m.
onfocus.news
WIAA State Girls and Boys Volleyball Champions Crowned
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Four girls volleyball teams and one boys volleyball team were crowned champions at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament Saturday at the Resch Center. Second-seeded Divine Savior Holy Angels (43-6) upended former defending champion and top-seeded Oconomowoc (38-2) in the Division 1 championship game by set scores of 25-16, 25-16, 18-25 18-25, 15-13..
doorcountydailynews.com
Gamblers split weekend set
The Green Bay Gamblers went 1-1-0 on their weekend road trip through Illinois and Iowa. On Friday, the Gamblers found themselves down 5-1 after two periods en route to a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Steel in Geneva, Ill. Jack Harvey scored two goals while 10 players collected at least on point in the Steel victory. The Gamblers' Barrett Hall and Jimmy Clark each registered a goal and an assist in the loss.
gobadgers.ca
Brown, Badgers complete comeback to win home opener
Theresa Brown scored the game-winning basket and the Brock women's basketball team held on to celebrate a 60-56 victory over the Laurier Golden Hawks during their home opener at Bob Davis Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Brown, who finished the night with 14 points, scored a long two-pointer with less...
nbc15.com
Verona and Oregon take home titles in WIAA state tournament
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Wildcats and the Oregon Panthers ended their season with some hardware, winning their divisions at the WIAA Boys State Soccer Tournament at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park on Saturday. Verona played the Marquette Hilltoppers in the Division 1 final. After closing the first half...
doorcountydailynews.com
DCU's Braun qualifies for state meet
The Door County United (DCU) Girls High school swim team put up a good fight over the weekend at the Division I sectionals meet held at Neenah High School. The team finished 5th overall out of 13 teams. DCU scored 231 total points beating the 6th place team, Oshkosh West, by 0.5 points. We had at least one swimmer podium in all but two events of the meet. These are listed below. Christy Braun (SBHS), Julia Michalski (SBHS), Cassie Rankin (SEV), and Regan Kasten (SBHS) were among the top scorers for the meet. Christy Braun (SBHS) qualified for Division I state in the 200 Yard Individual Medley with a time of 2:13.34 and the 100 Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:08.08. This was a successful end to a fantastic season for the team. They were undefeated in conference match-ups, won the conference title yet again, and finished in the top half of a Division I sectional. We are extremely proud of the way the girls competed and we cannot wait to see what next season has in store. Additionally, we are excited to see how Christy Braun will compete at the state meet on Saturday November 12th.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Teams battle in pouring rain in Level 3
MILWAUKEE - Through the pouring rain, howling winds and even fog, teams can now see it. A state championship is the light at the end of this tunnel of the 2022 football season as teams cap off Level 3 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The winners tonight are one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz: Level 3 playoffs (Nov. 4, 2022)
The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the week was Mukwonago vs Muskego. It's the third week of playoff football statewide.
CBS 58
Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions
Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy
Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
doorcountydailynews.com
Wind storm wreaks havoc on area
Saturday’s storm packed the punch the National Weather Service was expecting for Door and Kewaunee counties. To go along with up to two inches of rain in some areas, Door and Kewaunee counties saw wind gusts as high as 51 miles per hour in Kewaunee and 46 miles per hour in Sturgeon Bay. Ephraim and Washington Island saw wind gusts near or just slightly over 40 miles per hour. The wind resulted in 17 calls to Door County Dispatch for trees down and two for wires in 36 hours between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Fire departments in northern Door County had to respond to five calls for fires, though they were mostly related to trees hitting powerlines. Ephraim and Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says things got hectic when two of the fire calls occurred within 15 minutes and a few miles of each other.
Fox11online.com
Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outages, strong winds Saturday 'really something'
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Trees were uprooted, power lines were snapped in half and thousands were without power as Mother Nature made her way through southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 5. Cedarburg resident Paula Motte said the sky was dark, and wind gusts felt like they could sweep her off her...
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
doorcountydailynews.com
Veterans Day Concert scheduled for Wednesday in Algoma
A trio of directors will orchestrate the annual Veterans Day concert by the Algoma Community Band on November 9. The free concert will be held at the Algoma High School Gymnasium with performances by the community band, and the high school and middle school bands. The Veterans Day concert will start at 7 pm on Wednesday with attendees asked to bring donated items for the Kewaunee County Food Pantry, like household cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, dish soap and toiletries.
