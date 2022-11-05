ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols

The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies

The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies. Memphis came into the 2022-23 season looking to make some noise after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 56-26 record. Memphis was knocked out of the playoffs by eventual NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in the second round.
MEMPHIS, TN
Idaho8.com

Bruins’ Neely: Team ‘dropped the ball’ in signing Miller

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely says the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, leading to sweeping criticism. The offer to Miller was rescinded late Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
Idaho8.com

Lue: No timetable for Leonard’s return to Clippers’ lineup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is sitting out his eighth game for the Los Angeles Clippers. Coach Tyronn Lue says there’s no timetable for his return. Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee. Lue says Leonard is “progressing well” in his ongoing recovery. The coach says the Clippers are following the advice of their medical staff and the team has “got to be smart about the situation.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Chicago

Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense

10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving's suspension.Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic Claxton had 11 points and nine rebounds.Terry Rozier returned from a seven-game absence and led Charlotte with 25 points on six 3-pointers. P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 18 points for the Hornets, who've lost four straight since beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors.The Nets followed a romp in Washington by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Idaho8.com

Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak.
RALEIGH, NC
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Bane's 28, Morant's good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Hornets Lack Energy, Get ‘Outworked’ In Lopsided Loss To Memphis

Reserves Bouknight, McGowens Play Well, But Charlotte’s Defense and Rebounding Falter. Now missing three starters because of injury, the Charlotte Hornets were expected to have some hiccups here and there heading into Friday night’s outing in Memphis. A self-admitted lack of energy combined with all-around poor play made those absences largely inconsequential though, resulting in a 130-99 blowout loss to the hometown Grizzlies.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy