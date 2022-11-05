Read full article on original website
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Ja Morant pulls out his 'Ja-ggles' after behind the back pass to Brandon Clarke
Ja Morant walked past the halfcourt line by himself with a look of amazement on his face after his latest highlight play. Morant slung a left-handed behind the back pass to Brandon Clarke between two Charlotte Hornets defenders. The highlight caused Morant to raise his hands in a circular form around his eyes for his signature "Ja-ggles" celebration.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
Idaho8.com
Cleveland Cavaliers win eighth straight, down LeBron James and struggling Los Angeles Lakers, 114-100
Just a week after Halloween, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their scary start to the season, losing 114-100 to a hot Cleveland Cavaliers team and falling to 2-7 on the year. Thanks to a dominant backcourt performance led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland — who combined...
NBC Sports
Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols
The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
Yardbarker
The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies
The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies. Memphis came into the 2022-23 season looking to make some noise after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 56-26 record. Memphis was knocked out of the playoffs by eventual NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in the second round.
Idaho8.com
Bruins’ Neely: Team ‘dropped the ball’ in signing Miller
BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely says the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, leading to sweeping criticism. The offer to Miller was rescinded late Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Lue: No timetable for Leonard’s return to Clippers’ lineup
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is sitting out his eighth game for the Los Angeles Clippers. Coach Tyronn Lue says there’s no timetable for his return. Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee. Lue says Leonard is “progressing well” in his ongoing recovery. The coach says the Clippers are following the advice of their medical staff and the team has “got to be smart about the situation.”
ESPN
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense
10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving's suspension.Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic Claxton had 11 points and nine rebounds.Terry Rozier returned from a seven-game absence and led Charlotte with 25 points on six 3-pointers. P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 18 points for the Hornets, who've lost four straight since beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors.The Nets followed a romp in Washington by...
Mitchell scores 33, Garland 24, Cavs beat Lakers 114-100
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory.
Idaho8.com
Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak.
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
ESPN
Bane's 28, Morant's good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the...
NBA
Hornets Lack Energy, Get ‘Outworked’ In Lopsided Loss To Memphis
Reserves Bouknight, McGowens Play Well, But Charlotte’s Defense and Rebounding Falter. Now missing three starters because of injury, the Charlotte Hornets were expected to have some hiccups here and there heading into Friday night’s outing in Memphis. A self-admitted lack of energy combined with all-around poor play made those absences largely inconsequential though, resulting in a 130-99 blowout loss to the hometown Grizzlies.
