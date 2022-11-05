LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is sitting out his eighth game for the Los Angeles Clippers. Coach Tyronn Lue says there’s no timetable for his return. Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee. Lue says Leonard is “progressing well” in his ongoing recovery. The coach says the Clippers are following the advice of their medical staff and the team has “got to be smart about the situation.”

