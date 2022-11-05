ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Malcolm Brogdon’s Message To Celtics Bench After Win Vs. Bulls

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon wasted no time crediting the secondary unit in helping the team bounce back into the win column on Friday, defeating the Chicago Bulls 123-119 at TD Garden. Brogdon, who served as one of the key Celtics contributors in the win, scored 25 points on 9-of-10...
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
Idaho8.com

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season-highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104. VanVleet returned after missing three games because of a sore lower back. O.G. Anunoby scored 22 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 12 and Christian Koloko added a career-high 11. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Alex Caruso had 11 rebounds and 11 assists and DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points for the Bulls, who lost their second straight.
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
Idaho8.com

Bane’s 28, Morant’s good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the fourth. Memphis went on a 9-0 run, with Morant scoring six, and the Grizzlies held on for their third straight win. The Wizards were without leading scorer Bradley Beal, who was in the league’s health and safety protocols, eliminating 21.6 points and 5.7 assists from the Washington lineup.
Idaho8.com

Lue: No timetable for Leonard’s return to Clippers’ lineup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is sitting out his eighth game for the Los Angeles Clippers. Coach Tyronn Lue says there’s no timetable for his return. Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee. Lue says Leonard is “progressing well” in his ongoing recovery. The coach says the Clippers are following the advice of their medical staff and the team has “got to be smart about the situation.”
NBC Sports

Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage

The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
NBC Chicago

Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense

10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Bulls Game

From Malcolm Brogdon coming through in the clutch off a well-designed ATO by Joe Mazzulla to Jaylen Brown posterizing Nikola Vucevic, here are the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Bulls game. Jayson Tatum taking Zach LaVine off the dribble, Grant Williams' two-handed jam that brought the crowd ...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Brogdon leads stellar bench effort in 123-119 win

The Boston Celtics weren't able to make enough clutch plays late in Wednesday night's overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They did a much better job finishing the game Friday night in a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Celtics led by as many as 14 points but the Bulls, as expected, made a fourth-quarter run and trimmed Boston's lead to 114-112 with 1:05 remaining.
Idaho8.com

Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak.
Idaho8.com

Kubalik’s overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Rangers 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings’ third straight win. Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first to give the Rangers the lead. Jaroslav Halak had 33 saves while falling to 0-3-1 in four starts this season.
