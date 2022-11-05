ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Comments / 2

Related
wtoc.com

Georgia and South Carolina polls opening Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting in Georgia ended Friday, and it ended in South Carolina Saturday. Voters turned out in both states in record numbers, but some people still have yet to cast their ballot. The polls will open again on Tuesday, which is the national Election Day. Polls...
GEORGIA STATE
edgefieldadvertiser.com

Edgefield County Legislative Delegation Meets Nov. 9

The Edgefield County legislative Delegation will be meeting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Edgefield County Council Chambers located at 225 Jeter Street, in Edgefield. The meeting is open to the public. Edgefield County Legislative Delegation Meets Nov. 9 added by admin on November 5, 2022.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJCL

Georgia and South Carolina Live Election Results: 2022 Midterm

Above file video: Early voting breaks records in Georgia. Many top seats in both Georgia and South Carolina are up for grabs in the 2022 midterm election. In addition to the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock -- which has garnered national attention -- Stacey Abrams will face off for the second time against Brian Kemp for the Georgia governor's seat.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Gov. Kemp makes campaign stop in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia's incumbent Governor Brian Kemp made a campaign stop in the CSRA ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. Dozens of supporters welcomed the republican candidate in one of the final stops of his "Hard-working Georgians" bus tour at Evans Towne Center Park. Debbie McCord, chairperson of...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
MSNBC

Voters in Georgia set early voting record

With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

5th annual Battle of The Bands kicks off

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sounds of music filled the air today with the 5th annual Battle of The Bands. Sunday afternoon kicked off the event at Butler High School. At the event, there were several high schools present...including ARC High, Butler High, Cross Creek High, Glenn Hills High, Hephzibah High, Josey High, Laney High, Westside High, and Burke County High.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WLTX.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, could impact South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Who is Donating and How Much in Georgia's U.S. Senate Race

MACON — With the midterm election days away, the candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat are ramping up their campaign outreach. According to the Federal Election Commission, Warnock has raised the most money of any U.S. senate candidate in the country this election cycle. He has also spent the most. As an incumbent, Warnock has the advantage of an established network of campaign contributors. His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, has widespread popularity candidate because of his time as a running back at the University of Georgia and playing in the National Football League.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy