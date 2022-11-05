Read full article on original website
South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidates Make Final Push Ahead Of Election Day
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Republican South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his Democrat challenger Joe Cunningham are making their final push ahead of Election Day. Sunday, Cunningham hosted a rally at Dust Off Brewing Company in Rock Hill. While on the campaign trail, Cunningham has been very vocal about...
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
Georgia and South Carolina polls opening Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting in Georgia ended Friday, and it ended in South Carolina Saturday. Voters turned out in both states in record numbers, but some people still have yet to cast their ballot. The polls will open again on Tuesday, which is the national Election Day. Polls...
Edgefield County Legislative Delegation Meets Nov. 9
The Edgefield County legislative Delegation will be meeting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Edgefield County Council Chambers located at 225 Jeter Street, in Edgefield. The meeting is open to the public. Edgefield County Legislative Delegation Meets Nov. 9 added by admin on November 5, 2022.
South Carolina Governor Election Results: Joe Cunningham challenges Henry McMaster
Above file video: Henry McMaster, Joe Cunningham face off in debate. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is challenged in the general election by former Congressman Joe Cunningham. More South Carolina results below:. McMaster, then the lieutenant governor, was appointed to the position in 2017 when Nikki Haley took a position...
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
Georgia and South Carolina Live Election Results: 2022 Midterm
Above file video: Early voting breaks records in Georgia. Many top seats in both Georgia and South Carolina are up for grabs in the 2022 midterm election. In addition to the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock -- which has garnered national attention -- Stacey Abrams will face off for the second time against Brian Kemp for the Georgia governor's seat.
Gov. Kemp makes campaign stop in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia's incumbent Governor Brian Kemp made a campaign stop in the CSRA ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. Dozens of supporters welcomed the republican candidate in one of the final stops of his "Hard-working Georgians" bus tour at Evans Towne Center Park. Debbie McCord, chairperson of...
Voter intimidation concerns especially high in Georgia as Election Day nears
ATLANTA — Voter intimidation concerns at the polls in Georgia are always at a high level heading into Tuesday's midterm election. The Brennan Center for Justice from New York University, a non-profit law and public policy institute, looked at 10 states where disruption at the polls has been especially high. Georgia was one of those.
Senator Raphael Warnock and Governor Brian Kemp visit the CSRA days before election night
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Coverage you can count on begins with just three days from election night. And candidates running for statewide races gave a final push to gain the community’s vote. Election night is almost here and candidates are out making sure people are voting. Governor Brian Kemp and Senator Raphael Warnock made a stop […]
South Carolina Senate Showdown Results: Tim Scott challenged by Krystle Matthews
South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott is challenged in the 2022 midterm election by Democrat Krystle Matthews. Scott was appointed to the seat by then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in 2013. He was reelected in 2016. Scott has said he would not run again if he sought a third term.
Voters in Georgia set early voting record
With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
'Stay in his lane': Warnock tells Walker to stick to football in bid to hang on to Senate
AUGUSTA, Georgia — Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is questioning Republican challenger Herschel Walker’s fitness for office as he barnstorms the state in an uncertain bid to withstand the red wave building ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The man is running without an agenda. He’s literally running and...
5th annual Battle of The Bands kicks off
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sounds of music filled the air today with the 5th annual Battle of The Bands. Sunday afternoon kicked off the event at Butler High School. At the event, there were several high schools present...including ARC High, Butler High, Cross Creek High, Glenn Hills High, Hephzibah High, Josey High, Laney High, Westside High, and Burke County High.
1st African American appointed bishop for UMC North Ga. conference
Bishop Robin Dease, currently the senior pastor at St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church in Hilton Head Island, ...
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
LGBTQ book ban in South Carolina library thwarted after community stands up for acceptance
Read books, don’t ban them.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, could impact South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
Richland County election officials on “high-alert” ahead of midterms, preparing for possible voter intimidation & threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With election-related threats and allegations of voter intimidation on the rise nationally, local officials say they’re going to be on “high alert” Tuesday as voters head to the polls for the midterm elections. “I’m always on high alert,” Terry Graham, Richland County Elections...
Who is Donating and How Much in Georgia's U.S. Senate Race
MACON — With the midterm election days away, the candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat are ramping up their campaign outreach. According to the Federal Election Commission, Warnock has raised the most money of any U.S. senate candidate in the country this election cycle. He has also spent the most. As an incumbent, Warnock has the advantage of an established network of campaign contributors. His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, has widespread popularity candidate because of his time as a running back at the University of Georgia and playing in the National Football League.
