notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Ultra: Leaker alleges Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 200 MP primary camera for upcoming smartphone as Realme confirms series launch date
Realme has now confirmed the impending arrival of the Realme 10 series. Taking to Weibo, the company has outlined that the series will debut during a dedicated hardware launch event, which it has scheduled to start at 14:00 CST (06:00 UTC). With the company including a fairly non-descript smartphone in its teaser image, @UniverseIce claims to have revealed numerous Realme 10 Ultra specifications.
Engadget
Get Bose Bluetooth sunnies for under $150 and a Google Mesh WiFi system for $133 at Walmart
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Pro: Leaked design reveals similarities with Xiaomi 12 Pro and a sprinkling of the Mi 11 Ultra
Last month, two sets of hands-on photos leaked online of what was to claimed to be the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Although none of the photos were verified as prototypes or retail units, @OnLeaks' latest round of CAD-based renders share striking resemblances with these earlier leaks. Incidentally, OnLeaks' renders show that previous leaks had the pair mixed up. Unsurprisingly, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has the larger camera housing of the pair, even though it has three lenses like the regular Xiaomi 13.
Digital Trends
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with AirPlay, Chromecast is $100 off
If you’ve perused our soundbar reviews, you may have come across Bose’s Smart Soundbar 900, one of the highest-end — and expensive — soundbars you’re likely to find on the market. Luckily, Walmart has a few great soundbar deals floating around, including one on the Smart Soundbar 900 that brings it down to $799 from its usual $899 price.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Petal upgrades to "3D real-world mapping" thanks to new rendering technology
AI Chinese Tech GPU Smartphone Software Tablet Wearable Gadget. Huawei has showcased some of its latest software and AI achievements during its 2022 Developer Conference. The event has seen advancements such as the new emergency satellite messaging feature for the Mate Xs2 joined by something the OEM's director Yu Chendong now defines as "a new powerful 3D real-world map" on Weibo.
TechRadar
Early Black Friday deal drops this Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV to $579.99
Black Friday TV deals have arrived thanks to Best Buy's early sale that just launched this week. The retailer is offering record-low prices that you can grab right now, like this massive Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $579.99 (was $849.99) (opens in new tab). That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and the best deal we've ever seen for the 2022 display.
TechRadar
The mysterious LG CS OLED TV explained, and why it's a Black Friday bargain
Hitting the sweet spot between price and performance, LG's C2 OLED TV range will likely top many tech reviewer’s lists of the best TVs of 2022. However, if you’ve had one sitting in your shopping cart while patiently waiting to see the Black Friday deals available come along, it may be time to pause for further thought.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | JBL Reflect Aero TWS get a 33 percent discount on Amazon
The IP68-rated JBL Reflect Aero TWS are sports earbuds from a popular brand that come with very good battery life and overall performance. Capable of diving in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes, the Reflect Aero TWS are now going down price-wise as well thanks to a 33 percent discount.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | iQOO Neo7 SE will launch as a smartphone powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor
The iQOO Neo7 can be described as one of the most interesting premium Android smartphones of 2022, as it stands out from this crowd with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC. It is now thought to get a sub-flagship SE variant, the predecessor of which saw a global release. It may, poetically enough, launch with a processor that is, despite being more mid-range itself, is backed to top 3GHz in terms of clock-speed.
Apple Insider
EZQuest multiport hub review: More USB-C ports please
EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Multimedia Hub Adapter. AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Ultimate Plus Multimedia Hub Adapter from EZQuest is the one-stop shop for almost any port people need in their computing life, and it's geared toward Macs withApple Silicon.
TechRadar
Arlo's new Pro 5S offers top-of-the-line security features – if you can afford it
Arlo has a new Pro 5S 2K wireless camera coming soon that can be paired with the company's new security system to add more features. On the surface, the Pro 5S is almost identical to last year’s Pro 4 and we're not just talking about how it looks. The new camera can shoot video in 2K resolution (2048x1080 pixels) at a 160-degree angle, has HDR (high dynamic range) support, plus the same spotlight and siren combo seen on the older model. It even has Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support so you can switch between a 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz connection to have the strongest connection. The only real difference hardware-wise is the battery life which is now 30 percent longer, according to the announcement (opens in new tab).
notebookcheck.net
OPPO SuperVOOC 240W tipped to debut by the end of March 2023
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. The OnePlus 10T owes its status as one of the fastest-charging flagship Android smartphones of 2022 to SuperVOOC 150W technology from its brand's parent company OPPO, which is in turn part of something often referred to as the "Oga Group" within the BBK Electronics conglomerate. However, the device might get a successor with bigger numbers in 2023.
technewstoday.com
How to Change HDMI Output to Input on Laptop
High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) is the standard interface used for transferring HD video and audio through a single cable in today’s computing. The HDMI cable is bidirectional, which means it can transmit data in both ways. However, the HDMI input and output ports are not bidirectional. An HDMI output...
Google wants to give you the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for free
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best Android phones you can buy right now. They look similar to their predecessor, but Google has refined almost every aspect of these phones to deliver an overall better experience. If you have been looking to get your hands on the latest Pixel phones for a while, you can now practically get one for free. As a part of its early holiday deal, Google is offering trade-in discounts of up to $900 on the Pixel 7 Pro and up to $600 on the Pixel 7.
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit Pop 2 with 1.78-in display and Bluetooth calling unveiled
A product listing for the Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch has appeared on the company’s Indian site. The page lists the wearable as “Coming Soon” and “Pre-Order Will Open Soon”; however, an exact launch date has not been provided. The watch was recently listed in the Bluetooth Launch Studio, which could suggest that it will be released in other markets such as North America and Europe.
Cult of Mac
Smart desk lamps feature voice control, wireless charging and more
Did you know that desk lamps are now smart? A new line of LED-powered desk lamps from Momax offer a host of smart features, including wireless Qi charging bases, voice control via Amazon Alexa, an iPhone app for advanced control, automatic eye health adjustments, the ability to set color temperature, color modes and brightness, an extra USB port to charge another device, and more.
Amazon cut the price of Marshall’s Acton II speaker in this early Black Friday deal
This powerful Marshall speaker is currently available with a chunk of cash off on both sides of the Atlantic
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi K60: Mid-range smartphones to combine upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC with QHD displays and 5,500 mAh batteries
Hardly any time has passed since Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 12 series, which served as a showcase for the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. However, Digital Chat Station continues to speculate on the Redmi K60 series, which GSMArena alleges has reached Design Validation Testing (DVT) in its development. If that is the case, then Xiaomi has not started mass-producing Redmi K60 handsets yet.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to feature a tri-cluster CPU with four Cortex-A715 cores
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has only recently begun showing up on benchmarking platforms. Its AnTuTu showing is quite impressive and blows the competing MediaTek Dimensity 9200 out of the water. Hopes for the SoC are high, with some optimists predicting a multi-core victory over the A15 Bionic in Geekbench. Previous leaks said the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would feature a quad-cluster CPU with 1x Cortex-X3, 2x Cortex-A715, 2x Cortex-A710, and three Cortex-A510 cores.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Find X6 Pro specifications leak online
Yogesh Brar has shared details about the Find X6 Pro online. Writing on Twitter, the leaker builds on earlier leaks, such as a rumour that alleged Oppo would utilise the Sony IMX989. According to Brar, the Find X6 Pro will launch not only with the 50 MP and 1-inch sensor, but also two other 50 MP sensors serving as ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras. In comparison, the Find X5 Pro arrived earlier this year with 50 MP primary, 50 MP ultra-wide-angle and 13 MP telephoto cameras.
