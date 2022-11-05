ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Averill Park, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Troy Record

COLLEGE SOCCER: Saint Rose women win third consecutive NE-10 tournament championship

ALBANY, NY – Saint Rose did not waste any time getting on the scoreboard in the Northeast-10 women’s soccer championship game on Sunday afternoon against Adelphi. Mechanicville’s Ryleigh Hopeck scored the second goal of her collegiate career, and her first of this season, one minute and eleven seconds in the match, providing the Golden Knights with an early advantage.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
Troy Record

Calendar

HALF MOON BUTTON CLUB: The Half Moon Button Club will meet on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY 12054. The social time starts at 10:00 a.m. followed by the business meeting at 11:30 followed by the program. Bring a bag lunch. Dessert will be provided. Admission is free. For more information call Kirsti at 518-869-8125. Everyone is welcome!
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good

For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany High School no longer in Lockout

According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CDPHP, St. Peter’s contract dispute leaves patients wavering

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down for CDPHP and St. Peter’s Health Partners to sign and renew their network coverage and reimbursement contract and patients are getting worried. An anonymous viewer sharing with NEWS10 a letter they received in the mail reportedly sent to all St. Peter’s patients across the Capital Region that […]
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

HVCC to host 11th annual ‘Pride of Our Nation… Pride of Our College’ exhibition

TROY, N.Y. — Hudson Valley Community College is set to host its eleventh annual Pride of Our Nation… Pride of Our College exhibition, an ever-changing collection of photographs and memorabilia of veterans and active military service members with a connection to the college, opening on Saturday, Nov. 12. A free public reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Marvin Library Learning Commons on the Troy campus. The exhibit will remain on view through Dec. 16.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Crews respond to house fire in Waterford

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor. Fire crews managed to maintain the fire to the house, which is located on the corner of 3rd and South Streets. Damage […]
WATERFORD, NY
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Student Stabbed By Boyfriend At College In Troy, Police Say

This story has been updated. A 19-year-old student is recovering after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend on the campus of a Capital Region college Thursday, Nov. 3. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called to Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) in Troy shortly after noon after several people called 911 reporting that a female student had been stabbed in a campus parking lot, Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy