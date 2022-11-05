Read full article on original website
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Maple Hill moves on in penalty kicks becomes ‘co-champion’ after Class C Regional
TROY, NY — In the record books the 2022 Class C Regional Championship will list both Maple Hill and Northeastern Central from Section X as regional champions at the two teams played to a 1-1 tie after 110 minutes of play Friday at La Salle Institute. “It feels great...
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Shaker eliminated by Cicero-North Syracuse in regional championship
TROY, NY – Shaker was playing from behind most of the way during their regional championship game on Saturday night against Cicero-North Syracuse. The Blue Bison just weren’t able to put in the equalizer, as they were eliminated from the state playoffs. “Tonight obviously is a difficult one,”...
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Columbia falls to New Hartford in regional championship, 2-0
MECHANICVILLE, NY – Columbia and New Hartford were locked in a scoreless battle for the majority of their NYSPHSAA Class A regional matchup on Saturday afternoon at Mechanicville High School. The game was going to come down to whichever defense gave in first. “That’s a great team with a...
Troy Record
COLLEGE SOCCER: Saint Rose women win third consecutive NE-10 tournament championship
ALBANY, NY – Saint Rose did not waste any time getting on the scoreboard in the Northeast-10 women’s soccer championship game on Sunday afternoon against Adelphi. Mechanicville’s Ryleigh Hopeck scored the second goal of her collegiate career, and her first of this season, one minute and eleven seconds in the match, providing the Golden Knights with an early advantage.
Soon You Can Hit Golf Balls in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor!
There will be another place where you can play golf year-round. This time it's near Rivers Casino and Resort at Mohawk Harbor. What is Moving Into This Mohawk Harbor Retail Space?. If you have heard of The Bunker, you know that this is a cool place to eat, have some...
Troy Record
Calendar
HALF MOON BUTTON CLUB: The Half Moon Button Club will meet on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY 12054. The social time starts at 10:00 a.m. followed by the business meeting at 11:30 followed by the program. Bring a bag lunch. Dessert will be provided. Admission is free. For more information call Kirsti at 518-869-8125. Everyone is welcome!
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
New York middle school teacher pleads guilty to installing camera in faculty bathroom
A New York middle school teacher pleaded guilty Friday to installing a secret camera in a staff restroom earlier this year, prosecutors said. Patrick Morgan, 58, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance, the Albany Times Union reported. The plea satisfies all 22 counts against him, according to the newspaper.
WNYT
South Glens Falls man accused of robbing pharmacy at knifepoint
A South Glens Falls man is accused of robbing a pharmacy, armed with a knife. Eric Mcintosh, 23, robbed the Rite Aid store on Route 50 in the town of Wilton last year, say investigators. The medication was worth more than $3,000, according to investigators.
Troy man dies in crash on Taconic State Parkway
A crash on the Taconic State Parkway claimed the life of a Troy man Wednesday afternoon.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
6th Ave in Watervliet reopens after police activity
6th Avenue in Watervliet has reopened after a several hours-long police investigation.
Albany High School no longer in Lockout
According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
CDPHP, St. Peter’s contract dispute leaves patients wavering
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down for CDPHP and St. Peter’s Health Partners to sign and renew their network coverage and reimbursement contract and patients are getting worried. An anonymous viewer sharing with NEWS10 a letter they received in the mail reportedly sent to all St. Peter’s patients across the Capital Region that […]
Troy Record
HVCC to host 11th annual ‘Pride of Our Nation… Pride of Our College’ exhibition
TROY, N.Y. — Hudson Valley Community College is set to host its eleventh annual Pride of Our Nation… Pride of Our College exhibition, an ever-changing collection of photographs and memorabilia of veterans and active military service members with a connection to the college, opening on Saturday, Nov. 12. A free public reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Marvin Library Learning Commons on the Troy campus. The exhibit will remain on view through Dec. 16.
Teacher pleaded guilty in Sand Creek Middle School Case
District Attorney P. David Soares announced on November 4, Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Morgan was charged for installing cameras in the bathrooms at Sand Creek Middle School.
WRGB
Lockout lifted at Albany High, police find report of knife unfounded
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Albany School District, the high school went on lock out starting, just before 10:30 AM. They reported that the lock out was due to a report of a person with a knife outside the building. Police say the investigation revealed that juveniles...
Crews respond to house fire in Waterford
WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor. Fire crews managed to maintain the fire to the house, which is located on the corner of 3rd and South Streets. Damage […]
19-Year-Old Student Stabbed By Boyfriend At College In Troy, Police Say
This story has been updated. A 19-year-old student is recovering after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend on the campus of a Capital Region college Thursday, Nov. 3. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called to Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) in Troy shortly after noon after several people called 911 reporting that a female student had been stabbed in a campus parking lot, Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.
Taste the Capital Region’s best wings at Wing Wars
The Capital Region Wing Wars is on. The tasty and maybe a bit spicy competition will take place on November 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
