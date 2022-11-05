ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdfxfox34.com

The Visitors Guide to Orlando Entertainment

Originally Posted On: https://pick-kart.com/the-visitors-guide-to-orlando-entertainment/. Did you know that in 2021, there were 59.3 million tourists to Orlando?. When everyone struggles to go out and have a good time, it’s nice to know that theme parks are still a huge draw. You’ll want to know the best way to make...
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

Universal Studios Orlando Resort Will Close Multiple Rides

Universal Orlando Resort will be closing five different attractions in the Kids Zone section of the park in January, according to a recent statement from Universal. “Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters. To make way for these new additions, Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrekand Donkey's Meet & Greet will close on January 16, 2023 (the last day of operation will be January 15, 2023)."
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless

Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
ORLANDO, FL
WECT

3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home

ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

Apple AirTag helps bring lost pup home

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a first for an Orlando shelter, a piece of technology on a lost dog helped reunite the pet with its owner in just two hours. Rocky’s little adventure started at his home and ended about 20 minutes away at Orange County Animal Services. Denise...
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando, along with all of Central Florida, is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to develop on Monday and approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch is in effect for the east coast from the Broward/Miami-Dade county line to Titusville and a storm surge ...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando opens new cat shelter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Adoptions are underway at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s new cat shelter in downtown Orlando. Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando opened a new cat clinic. A fire decimated its previous shelter on Conroy Road just over a year ago. Plans are underway for a permanent...
ORLANDO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
FLORIDA STATE
Food Beast

This Puerto Rican Sushi Spot Wraps Their Rolls In Mofongo

A sushi pop-up restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida, is bringing together Japanese and Puerto Rican flavors with some special mofongo-crusted Puerto Rican sushi rolls. Foodbeast correspondent El Foodie Boricua captured some of these beauties coming to life in the video above. The spot making these happen is Sushi Bosu, which has been running out of Grillers Puerto Rico in Kissimmee for the last couple of years.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sheriff: Kids hid under blankets as man shot 4 family members dead in Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy