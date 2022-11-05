Read full article on original website
wdfxfox34.com
The Visitors Guide to Orlando Entertainment
Originally Posted On: https://pick-kart.com/the-visitors-guide-to-orlando-entertainment/. Did you know that in 2021, there were 59.3 million tourists to Orlando?. When everyone struggles to go out and have a good time, it’s nice to know that theme parks are still a huge draw. You’ll want to know the best way to make...
Universal Studios Orlando Resort Will Close Multiple Rides
Universal Orlando Resort will be closing five different attractions in the Kids Zone section of the park in January, according to a recent statement from Universal. “Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters. To make way for these new additions, Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrekand Donkey's Meet & Greet will close on January 16, 2023 (the last day of operation will be January 15, 2023)."
WDW News Today
Tropical Storm Watch In Effect for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which include Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. At this time, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall between this Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
WDW News Today
Half of Thunder Falls Terrace Closed Due to Leak at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Half of the Thunder Falls Terrace dining room in Universal’s Islands of Adventure has been closed off due to a leaky roof. Black curtains and plants block access to some of the dining area. The leaky roof is apparently due to Hurricane Ian a month ago. For more information...
New Jersey runner makes history at Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — New Jersey runner Megan Curham made history on Sunday at the 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. For the fourth straight year, Curham, of Warren, New Jersey, completed the 13.1-mile course as the first female finisher, becoming the event’s only four-time champion.
Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits
An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
SeaWorld now offering new ride access with annual passes
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has announced new 2023 annual passes will include unlimited visits, benefits and exclusive ride access. Annual Pass members will get access to exclusive ride times for “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster,” opening in spring 2023. For a limited time, Pass Members can earn...
disneydining.com
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
WECT
fox4now.com
Apple AirTag helps bring lost pup home
ORLANDO, Fla. — In a first for an Orlando shelter, a piece of technology on a lost dog helped reunite the pet with its owner in just two hours. Rocky’s little adventure started at his home and ended about 20 minutes away at Orange County Animal Services. Denise...
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando, along with all of Central Florida, is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to develop on Monday and approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch is in effect for the east coast from the Broward/Miami-Dade county line to Titusville and a storm surge ...
Bay News 9
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando opens new cat shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. — Adoptions are underway at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s new cat shelter in downtown Orlando. Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando opened a new cat clinic. A fire decimated its previous shelter on Conroy Road just over a year ago. Plans are underway for a permanent...
Fugitive captured at Disney World by inspector who signed his arrest warrant
ORLANDO, Fla. — While a distinctive "H" tattooed on his neck may not stand for happiness, a fugitive on the run for a year was captured in the "Happiest Place on Earth," according to authorities. The wanted man, Quashon Burton, 32, of Brooklyn, New York, charged with scamming the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
Food Beast
This Puerto Rican Sushi Spot Wraps Their Rolls In Mofongo
A sushi pop-up restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida, is bringing together Japanese and Puerto Rican flavors with some special mofongo-crusted Puerto Rican sushi rolls. Foodbeast correspondent El Foodie Boricua captured some of these beauties coming to life in the video above. The spot making these happen is Sushi Bosu, which has been running out of Grillers Puerto Rico in Kissimmee for the last couple of years.
fox35orlando.com
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
Annual Bark and Brew event returns to Oviedo this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Oviedo will be holding its annual Bark and Brew, Canines and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. Festivities for the event will include food trucks, craft breweries, canine demonstrations and playtime. Live bands will also be performing in the outdoor amphitheater...
Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
click orlando
fox35orlando.com
