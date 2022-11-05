Read full article on original website
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season-highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Yardbarker
No Mitchell? No Garland? No Problem For The Cavs As They Route Detroit
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a streak right now we haven't seen since the LeBron James era. And don't look now, but that's exactly is waiting for them when the Wine and Gold touch down in Los Angeles for a Sunday afternoon matinee. The Cavs ran away with their 7th...
Jon Rudder: Cavs show depth in win without Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell
Jon Rudder joins Spencer German for a Friday night Cleveland Cavaliers discussion following the Cavs’$2 112-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Darius Garland's Finalized Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.
ESPN
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds,...
Paolo Banchero explodes for career-high in Magic loss
On Saturday, recent Duke basketball one-and-done Paolo Banchero became the second-fastest Orlando Magic rookie in history to score at least 30 points in a game. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Shaquille O'Neal achieved the feat three games into the 1992-93 season. Banchero ...
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
ESPN
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Nets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out Saturday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Ball continues to sit due to his sprained left ankle suffered in the preseason. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court, and he's already blown past his original injury timeline.
CBS Sports
Evan Mobley posts career-high eight blocks with a friendly twist: 'That's old-school Bill Russell stuff'
The Cleveland Cavaliers can do no wrong right now. Winners of seven straight, the Cavs took apart the Detroit Pistons on Friday, 112-88, despite being without the services of starting backcourt Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, both of whom are nursing injuries. Who stepped up? A lot of guys. The...
theScore
Klay after winless road trip: Warriors need more urgency
After the Golden State Warriors failed to win a single game during their six-game road trip, veteran guard Klay Thompson said the team needs to play harder. "We just need to bring more of a sense of urgency," Thompson said, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "We had a long run last year, but 2022 is over. It's time to kick into high gear and play that championship level of basketball that we're used to. I fully expect us to do that."
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Game-Winner Stuns Magic in Orlando
The Orlando Magic nearly pulled off the comeback, but De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings had other plans.
