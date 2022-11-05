After the Golden State Warriors failed to win a single game during their six-game road trip, veteran guard Klay Thompson said the team needs to play harder. "We just need to bring more of a sense of urgency," Thompson said, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "We had a long run last year, but 2022 is over. It's time to kick into high gear and play that championship level of basketball that we're used to. I fully expect us to do that."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO