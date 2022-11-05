ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavs Top 3: Kevin Love leads the way with rare double-double in win over the Detroit Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Detroit Pistons in dominating fashion. The Cleveland Cavaliers would not be denied on Friday night, as they dominated the Detroit Pistons soundly, 112-88. The Cavs were able to do this without their two best scorers in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, who were out for the game. Instead of trying to replace the missing offense, Cavs’ head coach decided to go with a defensive mindset with his starting five, putting Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade in the starting rotation.
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers Games Live in 2022

The NBA season is underway. Here's how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers games this season. The 2022/2023 NBA season is here and we're letting you know how to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers live without cable, using a live TV streaming service. How you'll watch games depends on where you live. If you live in-market for the Cleveland Cavaliers, games will typically air on Bally Sports Ohio the regional sports network for the Cavs.
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory

Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
ESPN

Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons

DETROIT -- — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in...
