golobos.com
UNM Opens Regular Season on Road Monday at Southern Utah
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After two exhibition wins to get acclimated to a new roster and get game reps, the regular season officially begins Monday for The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team, with the Lobos opening on the road at Southern Utah at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. This...
golobos.com
Utah State Gets past UNM 27-10
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a game where New Mexico was at least the equal to Utah State on offense and on defense, Utah State’s specials teams won them the game as the Aggies used a fake field goal for a touchdown to take a 14-10 lead on the way to a 27-10 win, handing UNM its sixth straight loss and dropping UNM to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the Mountain West. Utah State moved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain West.
golobos.com
Lobos Tip-Off Season Monday Night by Hosting Southern Utah
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team opens the regular season Monday night as it hosts Southern Utah at The Pit. Game time is 7:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network and on the Lobo Radio Network. Tickets for Monday’s...
golobos.com
Lobos Wrap Up Fall with Four More Wins
EL PASO, Texas — New Mexico’s Fall season came to a close with four more victories on Sunday, running UNM’s final record at the UTEP Invitational to 18-9. UNM took a pair of doubles matches on the day to run its record in doubles in the tourament to 7-1. Katherine Jhang and Leonie Hoppe won again, defeating Tarleton State’s Martha Makantasi and Emma Persson 6-4 while Hsuan Huang and Maud Vandeputte won 6-4 over Elsa Boisson and Ximena Morales. The lone loss was by Sarah O’Connor and Maria Sodre, who lost 7-6 (8-6) to Celia Vaudiau and Elif Albayrak.
golobos.com
Lobos Travel to Face UNLV Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos close out the week on the road at MW-leader UNLV for a Saturday afternoon match set for 1 p.m. PT/ 2 p.m. MT. The match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats available. UNM last played on Tuesday at Air Force,...
golobos.com
Game Day Info: New Mexico at Utah State
(770 KKOB-AM flagship in Albuquerque) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos travel to take on the Utah State Aggies in Logan, Utah in a key Mountain West matchup for both teams. The game will officially kickoff at 1:32 pm Mountain Time, and the game can be heard on the Lobo Radio Network, flagshipped at 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB in Albuquerque.
golobos.com
Lobos Lose in Three to UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev.— The Lobo volleyball team fell in three sets on Saturday afternoon by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-18. Kaitlynn Biassou led UNM with nine kills, with Alena Moldan and Uxue Guereca reaching double figures in digs with 14 and 10 respectively. The Lobos finished with 8.0 total blocks, led by four assisted from Avital Jaloba, and had three solo blocks with one each from Biassou, Kali Wolf and Lea Zurlinden.
golobos.com
Women's Tennis Goes 7-3 On Day Two at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas — The University of New Mexico women’s tennis team continued its hot play, going 7-3 in singles and doubles on Day 2 of the UTEP Invitational after going 7-0 in singles and doubles yesterday. Overall, UNM ran its record to 14-3 in the tournament, includng 5-0 in doubles.
Flagstaff, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
