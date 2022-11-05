Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Heat Take LC Senior League Basketball Tournament Championship
The Lewis County Senior League tournament found the Heat, Wildcats, Bucks, and Raptors facing off in a double elimination competition. In the first round of the tournament, game 1 featured the 1st seeded Heat vs the 4th seeded Raptors with the Heat pulling off a big win. In game 2 of the first round, the 2nd seeded Wildcats played the 3rd seeded Bucks with the Bucks upsetting the Wildcats and capturing the win.
WVNews
West Virginia women complete run to Big 12 tourney title, punch NCAA ticket
West Virginia’s fifth Big 12 Tournament title in women’s soccer may have been its most significant. The Mountaineers entered the tournament clearly on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble but left it with an automatic bid, defeating TCU, 1-0, in the Big 12 title game on a ridiculous overtime goal from Jordan Brewster on Sunday.
WVNews
Searching For a Spark
AMES, IA -- West Virginia is a football team desperately in need of a spark. As such, its backup quarterback Garrett Greene, is the best candidate to try to provide it. This should not be read as a condemnation of starting quarterback J.T. Daniels. The two-time transfer has battled hard and played well at various times this year. He's taken big hits without complaint and been as much of a steadying influence as a newcomer can be to the program. However, after Saturday's moribund offensive performance in the 31-14 loss to Iowa State, something else has to be tried.
WVNews
Brewster's long range goal propels WVU to Big 12 title
With a goal reminiscent of Carli Lloyd's midfield strike against Japan in the World Cup 2015 final, West Virginia downed TCU 1-0 to take the 2022 Big 12 Women's Soccer Championship on Sunday afternoon in Round Rock, Texas. West Virginia's version of Lloyd's long distance score was even more impressive...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Iowa State Team Arrival II 11/5/22
West Virginia heads to the locker room to prepare for the Iowa State game. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Margaret Ann Heflin Bailey, former Clarksburg, West Virginia, mayor, passes away at 78
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Ann Heflin Bailey, 78, of Morgantown, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born September 4, 1944, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late William Claire and Ethel B. Coughanor Heflin. Margaret was...
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) Police investigating downtown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Chestnut St. and Fayette St. Officers on foot heard multiple gunshots coming from that area and responded immediately, according to a press release from the department.
WVNews
'America's Got Talent' winner Murphy sets holiday concerts
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.
WVNews
Bridgeport, West Virginia, to hold public meeting on Civic Center grounds master plan
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Department will hold a public meeting to discuss the master plan for the Benedum Civic Center grounds from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Benedum Civic Center, 164 W. Main St. The purpose is to present two conceptual...
WVNews
Linda Lee Harding
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Linda Lee Harding on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Linda is survived by family: James Edward Harding, children Evan and Rebekah Harding, Troy and Leigh Hartung (Harding); and grandchildren, Grant and Olivia Hartung.
WVNews
Marion County, West Virginia, officials ready to open polls on Election Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County residents who didn't participate in early voting will have 13 hours on Tuesday to cast their ballot at their designated precinct. The polls at Marion County's 28 precincts will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WVNews
Pennsylvanian admits siphoning off $3.5M from West Virginia holding company
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 60-year-old Pennsylvanian who was to operate a company to construct commercial buildings for a Morgantown holding company siphoned off $3.5 million over about six years. That's according to a stipulation contained in a plea agreement entered into by defendant Michael D. Allen, of...
WVNews
Shift to single delegate districtions causes confusion in some West Virginia counties
On Tuesday, West Virginians will vote in new districts after the state redistricting in 2021. For some voters, it will be the first time they elect only one delegate to the House. West Virginia was one of 10 states to still use multi-member districts in the House of Delegates. Monongalia...
WVNews
Mon Health Medical Center Ball of the Year raises $500,000
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The 58th annual Mon Health Medical Center Ball of the Year was held on Nov. 5, bringing in funds totaling $500,000 to support the Progressing Through Postpartum Program (P3). The program is the first of its kind in West Virginia, and one of only 15 in the nation.
WVNews
Mon Health Heart & Vascular welcomes Dr. Matthew Cindric
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Cindric, FACS, to its team of physicians. Dr. Cindric will be practicing as a vascular surgeon at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center location in Morgantown.
WVNews
Orb Health names Wheeling native Lisa Simon CEO
DALLAS — Orb Health, a national leader in innovative, enterprise virtual support for chronic care and beyond, announced Wheeling, West Virginia, native Lisa Simon, CPA, as chief executive officer. In addition, the company recently added Gordon Jaye as senior vice president of transformation and Eric Van Portfliet as chief...
Comments / 0