Lost Creek, WV

Heat Take LC Senior League Basketball Tournament Championship

The Lewis County Senior League tournament found the Heat, Wildcats, Bucks, and Raptors facing off in a double elimination competition. In the first round of the tournament, game 1 featured the 1st seeded Heat vs the 4th seeded Raptors with the Heat pulling off a big win. In game 2 of the first round, the 2nd seeded Wildcats played the 3rd seeded Bucks with the Bucks upsetting the Wildcats and capturing the win.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
West Virginia women complete run to Big 12 tourney title, punch NCAA ticket

West Virginia’s fifth Big 12 Tournament title in women’s soccer may have been its most significant. The Mountaineers entered the tournament clearly on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble but left it with an automatic bid, defeating TCU, 1-0, in the Big 12 title game on a ridiculous overtime goal from Jordan Brewster on Sunday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Searching For a Spark

AMES, IA -- West Virginia is a football team desperately in need of a spark. As such, its backup quarterback Garrett Greene, is the best candidate to try to provide it. This should not be read as a condemnation of starting quarterback J.T. Daniels. The two-time transfer has battled hard and played well at various times this year. He's taken big hits without complaint and been as much of a steadying influence as a newcomer can be to the program. However, after Saturday's moribund offensive performance in the 31-14 loss to Iowa State, something else has to be tried.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Brewster's long range goal propels WVU to Big 12 title

With a goal reminiscent of Carli Lloyd's midfield strike against Japan in the World Cup 2015 final, West Virginia downed TCU 1-0 to take the 2022 Big 12 Women's Soccer Championship on Sunday afternoon in Round Rock, Texas. West Virginia's version of Lloyd's long distance score was even more impressive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown (West Virginia) Police investigating downtown shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Chestnut St. and Fayette St. Officers on foot heard multiple gunshots coming from that area and responded immediately, according to a press release from the department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
'America's Got Talent' winner Murphy sets holiday concerts

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Linda Lee Harding

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Linda Lee Harding on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Linda is survived by family: James Edward Harding, children Evan and Rebekah Harding, Troy and Leigh Hartung (Harding); and grandchildren, Grant and Olivia Hartung.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Pennsylvanian admits siphoning off $3.5M from West Virginia holding company

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 60-year-old Pennsylvanian who was to operate a company to construct commercial buildings for a Morgantown holding company siphoned off $3.5 million over about six years. That's according to a stipulation contained in a plea agreement entered into by defendant Michael D. Allen, of...
IRWIN, PA
Mon Health Medical Center Ball of the Year raises $500,000

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The 58th annual Mon Health Medical Center Ball of the Year was held on Nov. 5, bringing in funds totaling $500,000 to support the Progressing Through Postpartum Program (P3). The program is the first of its kind in West Virginia, and one of only 15 in the nation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mon Health Heart & Vascular welcomes Dr. Matthew Cindric

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Cindric, FACS, to its team of physicians. Dr. Cindric will be practicing as a vascular surgeon at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center location in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Orb Health names Wheeling native Lisa Simon CEO

DALLAS — Orb Health, a national leader in innovative, enterprise virtual support for chronic care and beyond, announced Wheeling, West Virginia, native Lisa Simon, CPA, as chief executive officer. In addition, the company recently added Gordon Jaye as senior vice president of transformation and Eric Van Portfliet as chief...
WHEELING, WV

