Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Veterans Day celebrated early with parade in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Veterans Day may be less than a week away, but Owensboro celebrated it early with a parade on their riverfront this weekend. The tradition honoring our nation’s heroes returned as floats, firetrucks and more went down parts of 2nd Street and Veterans Boulevard. People at the parade say it’s important to […]
yoursportsedge.com
Strong Day on the Mat Gives Hopkins Central Region Cheer Title
Hopkins County Central High School took first place at the region cheer competition held Saturday at Owensboro High School. Hopkins Central won first place in the game day large squad division, scoring 98.2 points which was the highest score given by the judges in all divisions Saturday. They finished 3.5 points better than second place Henderson County.
Evansville bar makes the most out of the Powerball frenzy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although we’re witnessing a record breaking Powerball, some have been avoiding the frenzy because of inflation. Noticing this, one place in Evansville used that to their advantage and offered up something interesting. Tiki on Main, an Evansville Bar and Grill, offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. Customers had […]
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville Claims 9th Straight Region Title
Madisonville-North Hopkins claimed the region title in the All-Girls Small squad competition Saturday at the region cheer competition held at Owensboro High School. Madisonville scored a total of 82.45, finishing 10 points higher than second-place Lyon County. It’s the nine straight small squad region win for the Maroons. Madisonville...
Owensboro Health gets grant for forensic nurse training
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health Foundation recently received a $500,000 grant from the Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to become a training center for Sexual Assault Examiner Nurses. Officials say Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) nurses are registered nurses with additional forensic training who specialize in […]
14news.com
Newburgh wine bar announces closure
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good. The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago. The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.
14news.com
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
whopam.com
Bremen Strong Community Dinner coming up Tuesday
There will be a Bremen community dinner Tuesday to allow that community to come together and remember those lost nearly one year ago in the December 10 tornado. Governor Andy Beshear will be on hand at the Bremen Strong Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Eleven of the 80 people...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We could get more information on a deadly crash in Evansville. It happened on North St. Joseph Avenue Thursday afternoon. Emotions are still running high for those affected by the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. The family of the couple killed says they now have more questions than answers...
Family-Owned Evansville, Indiana Liquor Store Opens New Eastside Store
If you've lived in the Evansville area for a very long, you have probably seen a Frontier Liquors location. If you listen to the radio, you can probably hear the familiar 'Frontier Liquors that is' voice. In 1984 there were 5 locations. Frontier Liquors has been around for the past...
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Madisonville-North Hopkins at the Calloway County Jamboree
The Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons were among the teams taking part in the Calloway County Jamboree Saturday at Murray State University. YSE was there and got these pics of the Maroons in action. Take a look. Madisonville-North Hopkins at the Calloway County Jamboree.
Home Team Friday: Union County vs Glasgow
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) Glasgow – 20 Union County – 50
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Evansville’s ‘piggy friend’ in need of veggies and other food
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Squealing up and down the sidewalk, a small pig was found roaming outside the Deaconess Aquatic Center earlier last week. Animal Control was able to safely capture the little piggy, but now they’re asking for the public’s help. Evansville Animal Care and Control shared a photo of the pig, who they […]
Indiana woman celebrates 103rd birthday
(WEHT) - Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs Barren County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Barren County – 0 Henderson County – 48
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: November 11-13
One of the greatest country music artists out there, you can see Jake Owen perform live at the Owensboro Sportscenter on November 10. The “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer will be joined by guest Mackenzie Carpenter for a night of country croonin’ right here in the heart of the city. This multiple chart-topping singer.songwriter will perform new singles and classic hits alike at this concert, and you won’t want to miss the chance to see Owen up close and personal. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased right here.
14news.com
New Evansville store opening downtown
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new store has opened in downtown Evansville. ‘Memo’ is a stationery and paper goods store that had its soft open this past Saturday. The store offers products from cards, planners, and more. Owner Heather Vaught, who also owns River City Coffee and Goods, decided...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
103GBF
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0