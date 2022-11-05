One of the greatest country music artists out there, you can see Jake Owen perform live at the Owensboro Sportscenter on November 10. The “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer will be joined by guest Mackenzie Carpenter for a night of country croonin’ right here in the heart of the city. This multiple chart-topping singer.songwriter will perform new singles and classic hits alike at this concert, and you won’t want to miss the chance to see Owen up close and personal. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased right here.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO