Honolulu, HI

Momilani White
1d ago

To locals, that’s food. To people NOT from Hawaii, it’s a problem. Get over it. We gotta live with you, people who complain about everything local living.

Jarrett Liu
1d ago

Resolution send in the “Hawaiian Pua Huntah’” give them hunting-access in private property n their make sure…. Go Kanakas 🤜🏽🐗🤛🏽

Kūlani
2d ago

It's only a problem to most who not from here. That's how us Kanaka eat.

