Related
Crapo, Fulcher, Simpson win reelection
BOISE — Three members of Idaho’s all-GOP congressional delegation won reelection on Tuesday, with longtime Sen. Mike Crapo and congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson all defeating their challengers. Crapo won a fifth six-year term in the U.S. Senate with 57% of the vote over four challengers led by Democrat and first-time candidate David Roth of Idaho Falls, who had 33% in early results. Trailing were independent Scott “Oh” Cleveland of Eagle, with 8%; Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz of Coeur d’Alene, 1%; and Libertarian...
Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate
Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray defeated Tiffany Smiley to win a sixth term. “Washington state, thank you,” Murray said at a Democratic Party gathering in Seattle Tuesday night. “The stakes of this election are so high and the voters of the state of Washington showed up.” Murray said she would work to restore abortion rights, build the economy, cut prescription drug prices and “keep our democracy a democracy.”
Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected NY governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. But Hochul’s ability to break that barrier has become shaky in the final stretch of the election as her opponent, Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, has tapped into voter fears about violent crime and made the race competitive. Hochul, speaking at a stage in New York City under a glass ceiling, declared victory late Tuesday evening but The Associated Press had not yet declared a winner in the race. “I have felt a weight on my shoulders to make sure that every little girl and all the women of the state who’ve had to bang up against glass ceilings everywhere they turn, to know that a woman could be elected in her own right and successfully govern a state as rough and tumble as New York,” she said.
Vote 2022 | After hard-fought battle, Ted Budd wins U.S. Senate seat
Congressman Ted Budd has won North Carolina's Senate race, maintaining a Republican hold in a battleground state that will be key in determining which party controls the chamber.
Idaho State Journal
Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican...
GOP’s Kevin Kiley and Democrat Kermit Jones in close race for 3rd Congressional District
Running in a district that leaned Republican, Jones was often reluctant to talk about the Democratic Party.
Trump criticizes Colorado, New Hampshire GOP Senate nominees after losses
Former President Trump criticized two GOP Senate nominees who lost their races on Tuesday and had broken with Trump during the campaign on his unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump on Truth Social laid into Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea and New Hampshire Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc after...
Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday’s election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly’s 2020 special election victory gave Democrats both of Arizona’s Senate seats for the first time in 70 years. It was propelled by the state’s fast-changing demographics and the unpopularity of then-President Donald Trump. This time, the unpopular president, Joe Biden, is from Kelly’s own party, and the environment looks less favorable for Democrats. The Arizona race is one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of what is now a 50-50 Senate. It’s a test of the inroads that Kelly and other Democrats have made in a state once reliably dominated by Republicans and will offer clues about whether Democratic success here was an aberration during the Trump presidency or an enduring phenomenon.
Conservative Republican Ogles wins Nashville US House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a conservative who gained popularity among Tennessee Republicans as an outspoken former county mayor, has won a newly redrawn congressional district that includes part of left-leaning Nashville. Ogles, a onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, secured the seat after largely dodging questions on key policy issues that included whether he supported a national ban on abortion and if he supported exceptions to save the life of the mother. Ogles took a low-key approach to the general election after emerging victorious from a crowded and bruising Republican primary. While he issued a warning ahead of the general election (“Liberals, we’re coming for you”) Ogles avoided sharing the stage with his Democratic opponent Heidi Campbell and gave interviews mostly to conservative media outlets. The strategy was successful largely due to the GOP-led redistricting process, which provided enough cushion for a Republican. Some voters in Nashville cast early ballots in the wrong congressional district, leaving election officials scrambling before Tuesday to correct the errors and leading to at least one lawsuit.
GOP Sen. Johnson holds narrow lead in battleground Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson held a narrow lead late Tuesday as he sought to win a third term in battleground Wisconsin against Mandela Barnes, a Democrat hoping to make history as the state’s first Black senator. Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers, painted Barnes as “dangerous” and soft on crime, hitting on one of the GOP’s biggest campaign themes this cycle as it tries to win back control of the Senate. Just before midnight, with nearly 90% of the expected votes counted, Johnson held a narrow lead. Barnes, already the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, tried to make the race about abortion, highlighting Johnson’s long support for overturning Roe v. Wade.
