ESPN
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
ESPN
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds,...
Suns forward Cam Johnson, Blazers guards Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons out Saturday
The Phoenix Suns suffered a setback when starting forward Cam Johnson left Friday’s contest with the Portland Trail Blazers with a right knee injury in the first quarter and was seen on crutches postgame. The Suns announced Johnson will miss the second contest of the two-game mini-series with Portland...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 113-104 road loss against the Toronto Raptors
The Chicago Bulls lost 113-104 against the Toronto Raptors despite 20 points from DeMar DeRozan and 18 points from Nikola Vucevic
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Yardbarker
How Jazz Outlasted Clippers on the Road, 110-102
The Utah Jazz continue to raise eyebrows around the NBA. Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points while knocking down six three-pointers to lead the Utah Jazz to a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, 110-102. Paul George led all scorers with 34 points in a losing cause. Utah led for most...
ESPN
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
NBC Sports
Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols
The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
Yardbarker
The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies
The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies. Memphis came into the 2022-23 season looking to make some noise after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 56-26 record. Memphis was knocked out of the playoffs by eventual NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in the second round.
NBA ROUND-UP: New York Knicks snap three game losing streak in nail-biter against 76ers, while Warriors loss to Pelicans
Obi Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:27 left for the visiting New York Knicks, who overcame a 12-point deficit to beat the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Julius Randle (17...
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland lead streaking Cavaliers over LeBron, Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the...
ESPN
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
