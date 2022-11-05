ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Twin In Furry Bucket Hats On Lunch Date In LA: Photos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oreiW_0izWPFCK00
Image Credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

The couple that twins together stays together! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly both opted for furry bucket hats as the stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 4. The actress, 36, stunned in a low cut burgundy crop top with a deep plunge as she held hands with the singer, 32. She kept the throwback vibe of her burgundy fuzzy hat going with a pair of Y2K inspired black cargo pants, chunky combat boots and a black shoulder bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FI6Ok_0izWPFCK00
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox step out for a lunch date in West Hollywood. (ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

Machine Gun Kelly — née Colson Baker — opted for a black version of the same hat and seemed to emulate spooky season with the rest of his look (even though Halloween is now over). He rocked a black sweater with an orange flower design, along with an orange, yellow, cream and black patterned pair of sweatpants tucked into a black combat boot with cream laces.

Megan, who is styled by Hollywood fashion guru Maeve Reilly, has been wearing furry bucket hats non stop lately. Just two weeks ago, she sported a cream version with combat boots and black trousers as she headed to Landon Barker’s concert in West Hollywood with her fiancé. She was also seen rocking a burgundy version of the style in Milan back in September, as well as a purple version and ombré version from fast fashion retailer Nasty Gal.

Speaking of Halloween, the couple went all out with multiple costumes last week — including one where they channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for the Casamigos party! Megan transformed into the blonde Canadian icon in a latex pink and burgundy dress while MGK was a clone of the tattooed Mötley Crüe drummer, right down to the cigarette. They were out again on Saturday night for Vas Morgan‘s Party in “Unholy” themed looks which included him as a priest and her in a sexy bondage ensemble. On Oct. 31, they created looks from the Zelda video game as Megan transformed into the title character while her main squeeze dressed up as Link complete with elf ears.

