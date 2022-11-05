Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Jessica Pegula tries to see bright side of winless debut in WTA finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jessica Pegula dropped her head to the table in front of the microphone, smiling while hoping there might be a consolation victory awaiting the American in her WTA Finals debut. The Buffalo native was New York honest about going winless in all three singles matches, capped by Friday’s 6-3, 7-5 […]
BBC
WTA Tour Finals: Caroline Garcia beats Daria Kasatkina to reach last four
Caroline Garcia came from a set down to beat Russia's Daria Kasatkina and reach the last four of the WTA Finals. The French sixth seed won a gruelling match 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-5) to set up a semi-final against Greece's world number five Maria Sakkari in Texas. Sakkari, 27, qualified...
Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title
FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka stood stoically ever so briefly, before crouching for an emphatic fist pump to go with a scream. Yeah, the seventh-ranked woman in the eight-player WTA Finals couldn't hide the emotion, because she knew exactly what she had done. Sabalenka ended...
NBC Sports
Content former No. 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback
MELBOURNE, Australia — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park – scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement – the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would.
wtatennis.com
'Losing sucks': How Pegula, Gauff hope to bounce back from WTA Finals exit
FORT WORTH, Texas -- For Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Daria Kasatkina, their 2022 campaigns were the best seasons of their careers. Just making it to the WTA Finals is a phenomenal achievement and reward for an outstanding season. But each of the four found it difficult to...
wtatennis.com
Flashback 50 Years: Chris Evert wins the first WTA Finals
The first WTA Finals, billed as the Virginia Slims Championships and held in a country club in Boca Raton, Florida, in October 1972 marked a watershed in more ways than one. The fledgling event offered a six-figure prize money purse, including an unprecedented paycheck of $25,000 for the champion, and an enticing 16-woman field that brought together Slims trailblazers and players who were aligned with the sport’s establishment, which controlled the majors and other traditional events on the calendar.
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: McNally books spot in semi-finals
No 7 seed Catherine McNally edged out wildcard Sofia Kenin 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Friday night. McNally, ranked No 111, will play American wildcard Peyton Stearns next. Ahead of her victory, Catherine McNally beat Alycia Parks...
SkySports
Toto Japan Classic: Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh claims maiden LPGA Tour title with four-stroke win
Dryburgh, 29, began her final round one shot behind Japan's Momoko Ueda, who was aiming to complete a wire-to-wire victory and win this tournament for a third time after previous triumphs in 2007 and 2011. However, Ueda stumbled to a two-over 74 to finish in a tie for fifth -...
tennismajors.com
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10
Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
Yardbarker
"Auger-Aliassime's physicality maybe step above Djokovic" - says Wilander
Mats Wilander has been thoroughly impressed by what Felix Auger-Aliassime has been able to do in recent weeks. The Canadian player qualified for his first-ever appearance at the ATP Finals after competing in and winning three straight events. He will compete in the Paris Masters semi-final today for the opportunity to go to the final of a fourth straight competition, where he may meet another player that will take part at the year-end event, Novak Djokovic.
Comments / 0