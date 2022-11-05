ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka stood stoically ever so briefly, before crouching for an emphatic fist pump to go with a scream. Yeah, the seventh-ranked woman in the eight-player WTA Finals couldn't hide the emotion, because she knew exactly what she had done. Sabalenka ended...
Content former No. 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

MELBOURNE, Australia — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park – scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement – the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would.
Flashback 50 Years: Chris Evert wins the first WTA Finals

The first WTA Finals, billed as the Virginia Slims Championships and held in a country club in Boca Raton, Florida, in October 1972 marked a watershed in more ways than one. The fledgling event offered a six-figure prize money purse, including an unprecedented paycheck of $25,000 for the champion, and an enticing 16-woman field that brought together Slims trailblazers and players who were aligned with the sport’s establishment, which controlled the majors and other traditional events on the calendar.
Dow Tennis Classic: McNally books spot in semi-finals

No 7 seed Catherine McNally edged out wildcard Sofia Kenin 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Friday night. McNally, ranked No 111, will play American wildcard Peyton Stearns next. Ahead of her victory, Catherine McNally beat Alycia Parks...
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10

Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
"Auger-Aliassime's physicality maybe step above Djokovic" - says Wilander

Mats Wilander has been thoroughly impressed by what Felix Auger-Aliassime has been able to do in recent weeks. The Canadian player qualified for his first-ever appearance at the ATP Finals after competing in and winning three straight events. He will compete in the Paris Masters semi-final today for the opportunity to go to the final of a fourth straight competition, where he may meet another player that will take part at the year-end event, Novak Djokovic.

