After dropping four straight games, the LA Clippers are back over .500. Many thought they should have a far better record than they have. And they aren’t wrong. Of their five wins, only one came against a team over .500. But considering how they looked prior to their three-game winning streak, any win is big. The Clippers currently boast the worst offense in the league, even with the third-ranked defense. Although their offense has been putrid, a significant key to their success is their superstar wing’s return to form. And everyone should be excited that Paul George is back.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO