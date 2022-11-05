ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Pick 6 punches Bay Port's ticket to WIAA Division 1 state semifinals

SUAMICO, Wis. — Noah Holtz stayed up late a couple nights this week in order to watch a film: Getting to Know Appleton North’s Offense. Not exactly an Academy Award nominee. But Holtz loved it so much, he watched it a few times. And Friday night, everyone at Bay Port loved Noah Holtz for being a movie buff.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions

Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
MANITOWOC, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Restaurants In Sturgeon Bay WI

According to the locals, legends of treachery between pirates and merchants, and dominating battles among tribes across a deadly strait, gave Door County, Wisconsin, the reverent title of “Death’s Door.”. Today, the peaceful beauty of surrounding waterways, lush pine and oak forests, and glowing sunsets draw midwestern Americans...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash on I-43 south in Green Bay

FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 5:17 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down the southbound lanes on I-43 in Green Bay. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took about an hour to clear. No additional details...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Big Pay Hike On The Table For Green Bay Parks Workers

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is looking to raise the pay for its seasonal workers, but there’s debate on how much the increase should be and how to pay for it. For at least the past two years, Green Bay’s parks department has...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man from Neenah dead after vehicle crash in Township of Trenton

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on USHY 151 and County Rd C around 7:05p.m on Sunday. An initial investigation showed a 44-year-old man driving a semi-tractor and trailer heading east on County Rd C, then crossed the south bound lanes of USHY 151 to travel north on USHY 151.
NEENAH, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

One injured in Gordon Road crash

An Antigo woman was transported to Door County Medical Center with minor injuries after a car she was in struck another in the Town of Sevastopol Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. when Natasha Rutherford of Wausau turned left onto State Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road. While she saw one southbound vehicle merge into the right-hand turn lane, it is likely she did not see the second car driving behind it going straight. The driver of a truck, John Borkovetz of Sturgeon Bay, tried avoiding the collision by going into the northbound lane. He was still struck by Rutherford as she was turning left. Bryanna Bortle of Antigo suffered minor injuries in the crash while Rutherford, her other passenger Timothy Draeger of Deerbrook, Wis., and Borkovetz were uninjured. Both vehicles had to be towed. Rutherford received a citation for failing to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left. The intersection has been a central talking point in recent months because of the number of accidents that have occurred there over the years. Door County is exploring ways to prevent vehicles from turning left from Gordon Road onto STH 42/57 until a more permanent fix is possible.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Marinette Marine building biggest navy ship they’ve ever built

MILWAUKEE – How does the U.S. navy get their frigates? Well, somebody has to build them and one of those “somebodies” happens to be located right here in Wisconsin. Marinette Marine, located in Marinette, Wis., has “several contracts” with U.S. government to build new frigates for the navy.
MARINETTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MILWAUKEE, WI

